St. Benedict's parishioner Catherine Wood, 93, displays one of her popular coconut cake. She made seven coconut cakes and two black walnut for the festival for the festival bakery, cake wheel and silent auction.
Lucy Vien and her father Scott Vien of Felton create suncatchers July 22 at St. Benedict’s parish Bluegrass Festival.
Amy Nicholls of Denton prepares to dish up local corn on the cob for the all-you-can-eat buffet at St. Benedict’s second annual Bluegrass Festival in Ridgely.
St. Benedict’s parishioners Kari and Kayleigh Perza sport whimsical facial hair as they prepare to help out at the children’s activity tent.
The Blades of Grass Bottom Band of North East perform at St. Benedict’s second annual Bluegrass Festival July 22 in Ridgely.
Popular local band Flatland Drive perform bluegrass favorites in St. Benedict's Family Life Center in Ridgely.
Curt Fox of Denton plays banjo with the local bluegrass band Flatland Drive.
RIDGELY — As bluegrass musicians picked and strummed, members and friends of St. Benedict — St. Elizabeth Catholic churches enjoyed the music, along with fellowship, good food and drink at the parish’s second annual Bluegrass Festival Saturday, July 22, in Ridgely.
Headlining the festival was local bluegrass favorite Flatland Drive. Also performing was Blades of Grass Bottom Band from North East, Maryland.
The parish’s chief fundraiser netted about $10,000, according to festival organizer Tom Lough.
“This is an event for not just the parish but also for the community,” said the parish’s pastor, the Rev. Christopher Coffiey, “And hopefully if we get some people in here to see that Catholics are not weird and strange and we’re ordinary people, hopefully, in the process it brings people closer to the faith.”
Festival activities also included an all-you-can-eat buffet, silent auction and outdoor activities for kids.
A cake wheel and well-stocked bakery featured homemade confections, including parishioner Catherine Wood’s popular coconut and black walnut cakes. Wood, 93, made nine cakes for the festival.
Chuck Guilunas served as bartender, mixing popular $5 orange crushes and margaritas. He is the newly elected Grand Knight of the parish’s Knights of Columbus St. Joan of Arc Council 12054.
Seminarians from the parish Joe Lewis and Dylan Emerson volunteered, manning the buffet line and taking out trash.
“That says that the church is growing, and they’re going to be our future priests,” Coffiey said. “They need to see the example of how hard the people work and how much they want to evangelize and do good things for the parish. It teaches them that they need to work hard in the future.”
