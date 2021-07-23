EASTON — The Festival of Hope event is scheduled for Aug. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Idlewild Park in Easton.
The festival includes musical performances and the launch of the Talbot Goes Purple’s fifth year of helping local residents dealing with addiction and substance abuse.
The Aug. 31 festival includes live music, free hot dogs and pit beef, kids games and face painting and K-9 demonstrations from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office. There will also be resources for those facing addiction and substance challenges.
The festival is a partnership between Talbot Goes Purple, Mid-Shore Restoring Hope in Women, Christ Church of Easton, and the town of Easton. It coincides with international overdose awareness day.
Talbot Goes Purple will officially launch year five of its efforts at the festival, with a brief lighting ceremony at the park’s gazebo. A Walk of Solidarity around the park’s track, honoring those lost while supporting people in recovery, will directly follow the lighting.
“The pandemic really brought new challenges to people struggling with substance use disorder,” said Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble. “We want people to come out and have fun, learn about TGP, see what resources are available and hopefully, remember that prevention, treatment and recovery do work.”
Bruce Strazza, a local recovery advocate and Alive @5 worship leader at Christ Church, has served on the Mid-Shore opioid task force and has twice spoken for the Lt. Governor of Maryland. He also serves as an active member with Talbot Goes Purple and a resource for Gamble. Strazza and Alive @5’s performance at the festival is the final performance of a three-part summer concert series from Christ Church.
“We’ve seen the numbers that confirm what we already knew – the pandemic made our opioid crisis worse than ever before,” said Strazza, who regularly helps people struggling with substance use disorder. “But we all need to remember that there is always room for hope, and that recovery really is possible.”
Gamble is grateful for the continued support, and new partnership, with Easton Mayor Robert Willey and the town of Easton.
“We’re grateful for the partnership with Easton Mayor Willey and the town, as it helps us with our educational efforts that affects all of our families,” Gamble said.
Talbot Goes Purple is an awareness and educational prevention program that empowers our youth and our community to take a stand against substance abuse. The initiative includes purple clubs in our middle and high schools through which students learn they do not need drugs or alcohol to meet life’s challenges.
The community can again display purple lights and gear starting Sept. 1 and throughout the month as a show of taking a stand against substance abuse.
More information is available at www.talbotgoespurple.org. Find TGP on Facebook @TalbotGoesPurple or email talbotgoespurple@gmail.com.
