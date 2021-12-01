DENTON — A very merry, retro Christmas is being put on at the Towers Family Historical Museum to raise money for Compass with the Caroline County Festival of Trees. Compass will have 57 trees, decorated by private citizens and businesses, to be auctioned to benefit the hospice program that serves Caroline, Kent and Queen Anne’s counties.
Decorations have many different themes — the angel tree, the Grinch tree, the earring tree and fiesta Christmas. The earring one has 68 pairs of dangling earrings. And trees come in all sizes; the tallest tree being auctioned is 12 feet tall.
The museum’s collection of vintage tractors and cars gives the whole affair the feel of Christmas long ago. The museum even has a ’50s themed ice cream shop. There is a terrific selection of holiday music being piped in to the Festival of Trees. Everything from hymns like “O Little Town of Bethlehem” to Peanuts’ “Christmas Time is Here.” Visitors will feel that something good is happening amidst all the tinsel.
Old but perfectly restored John Deere tractors can be seen between each set of trees. They are green and canary yellow behemoths that speak to a different era of farming life.
To get involved in the giving spirit, there were $40 tickets available for the preview party. They are sold out. People can even bid for the trees online. Trice Auction runs the process. There is a picture of each tree to consider. There are big sponsors like Preston Automotive Group, Provident State Bank, Tri-Gas and Oil, and M&L Truck Service. There are many others who gave at more modest levels.
“They are having a preview party, but you have to have tickets for that. Then the other two days, Saturday and Sunday, are open. You just come in and enjoy the trees,” said Gail Towers. “Sunday at 3:30, the bids end online.”
“(The Preview Party) is sold out. With COVID we can’t sell as many (tickets) as we would like. I am co-chair with Dave Whaley. We like a good party, and the cocktail party is the first view of the trees,” said Melanie McMahan. She said the sponsors make the event possible.
Her daughter Michele Bodine is also involved. There are a lot of Christmas lights to turn on. And Bodine helped to unpack the boxes that people would bring in full of decorations to adorn the trees. There is going to be a ton of food provided by Mike Roe.
“There will be oysters on the half shell, shrimp cocktail, meatball sliders, pumpkin raviolis and sausage-stuffed mushrooms. And there will be Smith Island cake,” said McMahan.
She also commented on the fundraising aspect.
“In 2019, our goal was $25,000. We raised $38,000. Of course, we canceled for COVID in 2020. There is a new feature this year, which is a raffle for $20 a piece to pick any tree you want,” McMahan said.
Hospice is the beneficiary of all this community effort. Compass is headquartered in Queen Anne’s County.
“We are hoping to get a hospice home here in Caroline County,” said Gail Towers. Compass closed the hospice center in Denton in 2018.
“They are going to build one eventually. That is the goal,” said Bill Towers, owner of the museum.
“Caroline County Hospice was looking for a place to do it and I said ‘Why don’t you come out to the museum?’ So that is how it got started. Caroline Hospice was here for a couple of years and then it got transformed into Compass Regional,” Bill said of the fundraiser.
This is not an overnight process. There are months of preparation.
“We start talking to them and putting it together in July. We talk about dates and when we are going to get them on the calendar. We send out a save the date in the summer. They come up with their own themes. We send out a paper asking for tree donations around September or October. I have a lot of corporate donors, but then we have a lot that are in memory of. We have families that do trees. And schools too, like the Spanish and French clubs and student government. And a couple of churches, like the Catholic Church and our little church in Hobbs,” Bodine said.
“Most people bring their own decorations, but we have a lot of stuff that has been donated. They decorate their own trees. We just fill in as needs be. I love coming in and tweaking them and making them perfect as they can be. So that is my favorite part. I like talking to people too,” Bodine added.
Amazing what a community can do with a good purpose in mind — just add tinsel, Christmas tunes and oysters.
