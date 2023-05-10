This year there are many new volunteers, including committee chairmen Dana McGrath (left), Brenda Andrew, Leah Copper, Julie Andrew, Carol Harrison, Catherine Carouge, Colby Hall, Joanne Newmier, Rebecca Saduk, Jennifer Latham, Dale Jafari, Midge Menzies, and Karla Wieland-Cherry (seated). Volunteer photographer, Randy Bachand, stood behind the camera.
Stephen Walker, this year’s featured artist for the 38th Festival of Trees, loosely sketches ideas and motifs to represent the Victorian-style theme “Caroling, Caroling through the Town,” in his Easton studio. Stephen will debut his artwork soon.
EASTON — Planning is well under way for the 38th Festival of Trees as committee members met recently to discuss poinsettias, Christmas trees, ticket sales, decorations, permits, and much more. This year’s theme, “Caroling, Caroling Through the Town,” will be held Nov. 25-28.
Festival of Trees is the largest fundraiser for Friends of Hospice to benefit Talbot Hospice. To get involved in any capacity, big or small, contact Festival of Trees Chairman Karla Wieland-Cherry at dkcherry4@aol.com or 410-310-8421. Prefer to help by way of a sponsorship? Visit www.festival-of-trees.org to learn more.
