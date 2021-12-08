From left: Kenda Leager, Compass development officer; Melanie McMahan and Dave Whaley, Compass event co-chairs; Gail and Bill Towers, owner of Towers Family Historical Museum in Denton; and Heather Guerieri, Compass CEO.
A bushel full of crabs is the perfect accent to this Maryland themed tree.
“O Christmas Tree,” decorated by Bright Star Care.
HANNAH COMBS
Gifts of jewelry from Compass Estate Treasures, “Hidden Gems” are tucked away on this themed tree.
Beautifully appointed trees in various themes and colors line the wall of the Towers Museum in Denton.
In the background stands the tallest tree on display at this year’s Festival of Trees to benefit Compass Hospice. Seen in the foreground, a fishing themed tree is awash in blue lights.
The French and Spanish Clubs of North Caroline High School donated and decorated two miniature trees for this year's Festival.
A cozy corner of the museum depicts a scene from Christmas past.
The student government of North Caroline High School arranged this Dr. Seuss inspired tree.
DENTON — Hosting their annual Festival of Trees event Dec. 3-5, Compass raised more than $39,000 for hospice care, supportive care and grief support services in Caroline County. There were 57 uniquely decorated trees donated by local organizations and businesses. Each tree’s ornaments were themed ranging from traditional Christmas to the Chesapeake Bay to children’s toys and many others in between.
At the preview party Friday, Dec. 3, Compass hosted 150 guests and volunteers. Guests could purchase a “Pick a Tree” raffle ticket and select any tree that was donated. This raffle raised over $2,500. The winner chose Candy Cane Lane donated by Choptank Electric. Over the remainder of the weekend 200 visitors came through to view the trees and support Compass.
The yearly fundraiser is held at the Towers Museum courtesy of Gail and Bill Towers. Melanie McMahan and Dave Whaley co-chaired the event aided by Joann Redden, formerly of the Lily Pad Café for catering, Mike Roe with A. Curtis Andrew Auction Inc., Miranda Tate with M. Tate Photography, Michele and Landon Bodine and Trice Auctions.
Multiple sponsor and donors helped make the event a success.
Compass is a regional provider of hospice care, supportive care and grief services in Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Whether serving their patients in private residences, skilled nursing facilities, or Compass’ residential centers in Centreville, staff and volunteers are guided by their mission to ensure that individuals facing end of life can live out their days in a full and meaningful way.
