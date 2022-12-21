WORTON — James Sterling stood in the middle of the Kent County Community Center gym Sunday, notecards in hand, and surrounded by piles of toys — miniature cars and trucks, puzzles, crayons and coloring books, stuffed animals, a baby stroller or two, bicycles and dolls.
There were lots of dolls.
And lots of pink.
It was Sterling’s task, and the task of 4-H club members and their leaders, to sort all these donated goodies by age and gender as part of the annual Christmas Basket program.
On Monday, Kent County High School students and adult volunteers, including Sterling of the Chestertown Lions Club, boxed up non-perishable food to finish what had been started the day before.
About 435 families are being assisted this year, according to Robyn Moore, the Christmas Basket program’s longtime volunteer executive director.
That number includes 588 children, from newborns to older teens. This is an increase of about 100 over last year, said Beth Hill, principal agent associate with the University of Maryland Extension who heads up the annual 4-H toy drive.
Moore and Hill were on-site Sunday afternoon, Dec. 11, when what seemed like an endless line of storage-sized boxes filled with toys were brought to the community center as the final stop of what is generally referred to as the “firehouse toy run” because it involves volunteer firefighters and first-responders from throughout the county.
Braving the cool, rainy weather, motorcyclists Rusty Mench, Scotty Campbell and a handful of other hearty souls led the parade of fire trucks and rescue vehicles — lights flashing and sirens blaring during the last half-mile — to the community center.
Santa came along for the ride.
“It’s amazing. We’re overwhelmed,” Hill said of the volume of toys that had been donated.
“The generosity our community shows to the Christmas Basket program, and especially on the toy side, is incredible,” she said.
Once the toys had been dropped off, the sorting began. The 4-H volunteers included Triple Shots club leader Russ Parson, who cancelled the regularly scheduled Sunday practice so that he and his club members could help.
The toys arrived just as Lions club members from throughout Kent County had sorted thousands of canned goods that were to be boxed up the next day.
James Sterling of the Chestertown Lions came a little late, so he stayed for at least an hour helping to catalog toys.
Day two of the project was Monday, when more Lions club members, Washington College staff and Kent County High School’s Interact Club students boxed up everything.
Senior Delaney Jewell, president of the Interact Club, said it was “cool to see everyone come together.”
She acknowledged being taken aback by the sheer volume of boxes to be filled.
“I know Kent County is a low-income area, but it is like ‘wow,’” she said, before adding, “It’s good to see that where we live we help people.”
Juniors Ryan Myers and Madi Messick were volunteering for the first time.
“It makes me feel good to give back to the community,” Myers said when asked why he signed up.
Messick said she was surprised by the amount of need, which underscored the “privileged” life she has.
KCHS teacher Ida Nabb is the Interact Club’s advisor. She accompanied 15 students.
Interact is Rotary International’s service club for youth ages 12 to 18.
“I think it is so eye-opening for youth to see the amount of need in our community,” Nabb said.
“For me, to watch them is fulfilling. It’s heartwarming to see their desire to help people.”
Sherri Spray, center coordinator for Washington College’s Center for Environment and Society, has been volunteering for four years.
“I love helping, it is a very visual representation of giving! I am always overwhelmed at how many families we help in Kent County,” she wrote in an email.
Other college volunteers included staffers from the admissions, financial aid and athletic departments.
About 500 boxes were filled; large families received more than one box.
Through a grant from the Maryland Food Bank, the program was able to increase the amount of food to 18,000 pounds, according to Robyn Moore.
She said another 6,000 pounds of food came from collection sites and students in the county’s elementary schools.
For the 23rd year in a row, Kent County’s 4-H clubs have held a toy drive; the last 13 years they have partnered with the Christmas Basket program.
A huge contributor of toys is Jennifer’s School of Dance. Admission to the annual holiday recital at Kent County High School is a new unwrapped toy.
Dance school owner Jennifer Tosten’s connection to this holiday tradition goes back to her days as a student of dancer Elaine Shiflett, whose mid-December recital always benefited the Christmas Basket program.
Truist Bank also was a sponsor this year.
Plus, the Town of Betterton and Soroptimist International of Kent and Queen Anne’s counties through its Festival of Trees event collected hats and gloves.
The project started decades ago with the late Rosalie “Roey” Goodall.
Wife of the then-president of Dixon Valve & Coupling Co., which relocated its headquarters to Chestertown in 1976, Goodall worked tirelessly with the Department of Social Services and area churches to make sure that as many less-fortunate families as possible would have a Christmas dinner and something under their Christmas tree.
Goodall and her anonymous helpers made up the Christmas Basket Committee, and that’s what they delivered. Christmas baskets.
The name stuck, while it’s boxes — with the Dixon logo — that are now delivered. They are jam-packed with nonperishable staples, toys and cold-weather accessories like mittens and wool caps. Boxes are filled identically with nourishing food that includes canned ham, cereal, canned vegetables and fruits, pancake mix, pasta, peanut butter and jelly, and desserts. Plus, there are gift cards that can be redeemed at Bayside Market in Rock Hall and Cross Street Food and Garden in Galena.
Since 2000, the program has been led by the five Lions clubs in Kent County. And for all that time, Moore, who is a financial analyst for Project Management Institute, has been the volunteer executive director.
She does most of the behind-the-scenes work, which begins in the fall with signing up schools for canned good drives. By the end of October, social workers and churches have submitted their lists of people who need help. In November, a solicitation letter seeking donations is mailed, and “we put it all together in December,” she said.
By about 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, the community center had been cleared and boxes were being delivered.
Boxes earmarked for residents in the northern end of the county were dropped off at firehouses there, to be delivered later by firefighters. In the Chestertown and Worton areas, boxes were taken directly to the homes. In Rock Hall, some boxes were taken to the firehouse and others went to homes.
Since this is an annual undertaking, financial contributions are always welcome. Donations can be mailed to: The Kent County Christmas Basket Committee, c/o Joe Irr, 13886 Swantown Creek Road, Galena, MD 21635.
