Foundation of HOPE

The first Foundation of HOPE cohort, shown here in 2017, is about to graduate from high school.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — In 2013, Keasha Haythe had a vision. She wanted to teach young girls how to prosper and excel in life. She created the Foundation of HOPE (HOPE stands for Helping Others Prosper and Excel) in 2016 and developed the Economic Development and Empowerment Program. This innovative initiative, delivered to girls as they enter middle school in sixth grade, is designed to address a range of topics including self-care, goal setting, time management, job readiness, and even how to write a business plan, among many others.

