First Friday Fence Show and Sale

Paintings by Plein Air Painters of the Chesapeake Bay members Maggii Sarfaty, top, Diane DuBois Mullaly, bottom left, and Kate Quinn, bottom right.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — The Plein Air Painters of the Chesapeake Bay and the Academy Art Museum’s “Saturdays en Plein Air” painters are pleased to invite the public to an outdoor Fence Show and Sale of recent Plein Air works from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 8, at the Academy Art Museum, 106 South Street, Easton. Participating artists include Naomi Clark-Turner, Pasquale DiIulio, Mary Ford, Doris Gerlach, Helena Grady, Jennifer Harvey, Anne Allbeury Hock, Michael Iandolo, Diane DuBois Mullaly, Martha Pileggi, Kate Quinn, Russell Reno, Catherine Renzi, Maggii Sarfaty, Stacey Sass, William Schulze, Sheryl Southwick, Gail Stern and Diane Stoecker.

