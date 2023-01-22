EASTON — Those who like their history first-hand will have a chance to combine a visit to the Holocaust Museum in Washington, DC, with the powerful experience of hearing live from a Holocaust survivor in two upcoming Chesapeake Forum courses in February. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, Chesapeake Forum will host a bus trip to the Holocaust Museum in Washington, DC, followed by a rare opportunity to have an online Q & A with a Holocaust survivor, the following Wednesday, Feb. 8.

