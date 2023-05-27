The Kent Island Rotary accomplishes the restoration of Fisher Manor community library. Pictured, at the dedication ceremony, Sunday afternoon, May 21, from left, Rotary President Janet Salazar, Rotary Project Chairman Jim McComb, Mary L. Fisher and sister M. Michele Fisher (holding the picture plaque of their late father, Francis “Frank” Fisher), Mary Walker and QA Housing Authority board member Courtney Billups. The library is named in honor of Francis Fisher’s memory and contributions to the local community. The plaque is now on display inside the library.
(Right) Kent Island Rotary restoration project chairman Jim McComb, is pictured with the daughter of the late Francis A. “Frank” Fisher, Mary L. Fisher, Sunday afternoon, May 21, 2023. A ceremony was held following the renovation of the Fisher Manor Library. The Kent Island Rotary completed the project under McComb’s leadership with the help of many Rotary volunteers. The plaque was presented to the Fisher family and is now on display in the library in the Fisher Manor community.
Members of the Kent Island Rotary stand inside the newly renovated Fisher Manor Library in Grasonville. These Rotary members, along with others not present, completely restored the library over the past few months. From left; Project Chairman Jim McComb, seated Colleen Dillon, Patricia Missimini, Jean Beery, Pat Perry, Leslie Sandoz, Brad and Gail Lundberg, and seated far right Rotary President Janet Salazar. Salazar is also director of the QAC Free Libraries. The library was officially reopened Sunday afternoon, May 21, with a brief ceremony outside the apartment complex.
PhotoS by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Part of the gathered crowd, celebrates the grand reopening of the Fisher Manor Library, Sunday afternoon, May 21.
GRASONVILLE — The Francis A. “Frank” Fisher Memorial Library got a redo when Rotary Club of Kent Island discovered the original library was in disrepair, and in need of being replenished. Rotary member Jim McComb took charge as project leader for the renovation and restoration of the library. And, KI Rotary President Janet Salazar, who is also the Director of the QAC Free Libraries, was in a position to support replenishing the books within the library.
On Sunday afternoon, May 21, the Club hosted a reception and rededication ceremony for the memorial library, which is located in the Fisher Manor apartment complex in Grasonville.
McComb organized the skills of Rotary members to help with fixing the neglected room used for library space. Salazar found books that had been offered recently to the public free for the taking to use to rebuild the library, in particular books related to Black History.
Sunday, members from the community were invited, including relatives of the late Francis A. Fisher whose work initially helped create one of the first apartment complexes in Queen Anne’s County. A plaque was presented to the family, with a picture of Fisher on it. The plaque has now been mounted inside the library in Fisher’s honor and memory.
Several speakers addressed the small gathering of people who attended the ceremony. Salazar introduced former Queen Anne’s Commissioner Courtney Billups who is currently serving on the Housing Authority Board, and then community activist Mary Walker, and finally, McCombs, who presented the plaque to Mary Fisher, daughter of Francis Fisher.
Besides McComb and Salazar, Rotary Club members James Smith, Bill Silva, Steve Warner, Gail and Brad Lundberg of Lundberg Builders, Patricia and Vince Missimini, Colleen Dillion, Patrick Perry, Art Wall, Leslie Sandoz, and Jean Berry contributed to the renovation with labor, skills and donations of equipment. John Watkins, owner of Computer Island generously donated four computers to the library.
Billups and QA commissioner Patrick McLaughlin, who was also in attendance at the ceremony, spoke afterwards about other exterior repairs that need to be made at Fisher Manor. They inspected the needed repair area and talked among themselves about doing the repairs themselves, if funds can be found to do it.
Food and refreshments were provided following the ceremony and people were invited to go inside the restored library to see the improvements.
