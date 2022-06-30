The Baltimore Orioles series with the Los Angeles Angeles at Camden Yards will features two giveaway promotions.

The Friday, July 8 game in downtown Baltimore will a floppy hat giveaway sponsored by Miller Lite. The hats will be given to the first 20,000 fans.

The next day the Orioles-Angels game on Saturday, July 9. will feature a Hawaiian shirt giveaway to the first 25,000 fans.

For more: https://www.mlb.com/orioles

