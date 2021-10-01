EASTON — Chesapeake Forum is joining internationally renowned floral designer Emma Jean Morgan for a three-session floral design course at Robin’s Nest Floral and Garden Center in Easton to help participants prepare for the holiday season.
In session 1, the class will start with a simple fall-focused live flower arrangement. In session 2, learn how to make a wreath from one’s choice of materials. Building on the first two sessions, session 3 will focus on creating a centerpiece for the holiday table with tips from Morgan on how to update one’s arrangement from one holiday to the next.
Participants may bring their own materials or select materials at a 20% discount from Robin’s Nest’s extensive inventory of silk florals and accessories to create each session’s item to match their home décor or that of gift recipients.
Enrollment is limited. This course will take place at Robin’s Nest in Easton from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 5, 12 and 19. Cost: $30.
A graduate of the University of Delaware in Horticulture with an AAF, Morgan has been in the floral industry since she was 14 and worked holidays at her aunt’s flower shop.
Her holiday designs have been published in magazines and shipped around the world, including the Japanese ambassador’s home in Japan, and in specialty stores throughout Europe, Canada, and the United States. Morgan has designed for an import company in China and has been involved with many floral industry events.
She owns Robin’s Nest Floral and Garden Center in Easton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.