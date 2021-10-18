EASTON– Naked Blue & Christine Havrilla are bringing their girl power to the Avalon Foundation’s Stoltz Pavilion in downtown Easton.
The show is Saturday, Oct. 23.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. The show is at 8 p.m.
The Stoltz Pavilion is located at 218 N. Washington St.
Tickets:
$50 Tall Table for Two
$50 Patio Set for Two
$100 Patio Set for Four
ABOUT THE ARTISTS:
When you see husband-and-wife duos touring the country as musical partners- — especially if they’ve been doing it for over twenty five years, you can be confident that they’ve achieved a level of communication and compatibility that guarantees the quality of the show.
That’s definitely the case with Jen and Scott Smith (aka Naked Blue), whose instinctive feel for progressive folk/pop music has resulted in legions of fans on the Eastern Seaboard, and long residencies on radio playlists across the country.
They’re joined by Philadelphia native Christine Havrilla, who brings her “well-built, catchy, smart tunes” (Upstage Magazine) to audiences everywhere, touring nationally solo and also with the support of her band, Gypsy Fuzz. Christine uses the soft gritty texture of her vocals to express warmth and honesty listeners quickly embrace as well as her aggressive, raw, trash-style guitar playing and looping.
