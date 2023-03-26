Follow the spring flyway with Wayne Bell

EASTON — Follow the flyway with Chesapeake Forum favorite Wayne Bell, Ph.D as he unlocks the beauty of spring migration in “Birds and Birding on the Eastern Shore: Introducing a Lifelong Hobby, Part II” beginning April 13.
This is the second of a two-part course begun during the Winter Semester at Chesapeake Forum. The parts are independent, so don’t worry if you missed Part I last semester. This second part will provide a unique opportunity to observe the spring migration of songbirds and shorebirds. While the course remains a program for beginners, birders who have had some experience and wish to hone their skills are welcome.
Spring on Delmarva is an exciting time for birding. As winter resident species depart, migrants and summer breeders begin to arrive, some showing up before trees have a full complement of leaves. Now is the time to enjoy colorful warblers in the company of vireos, flycatchers, and orioles. And if you think all shorebirds are just little sandpipers, spring migration should change your perspective.
This is a field-oriented course in which bird identification will be learned according to each species seen on a series of seven field trips to a variety of destinations and habitats during spring songbird and shorebird migration. Two classroom sessions bracket the field trips.
Birds and Birding on the Eastern Shore is two classroom sessions, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on April 13 and June 8, and seven field trips. Classroom sessions are hybrid (in person at the Easton Family YMCA, via Zomm or recording). All field trips are in person. Cost: $60. To register, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org.
