STEVENSVILLE — Eight-year-old Pierson Higginbotham has a heart for entrepreneurship and helping others. Earlier this year, he approached his mom, Kathy, after reading a book in school and said he wanted to start a food pantry for kids to help other kids.
Higginbotham said she loved the idea, “My heart was so proud. We talked about the idea of how kids CAN make a difference!”
Pierson came up with the name Food Crew, and with his mom crafting an official logo for their mission, he took one of the many Amazon boxes from the garage and set off around the neighborhood to collect canned goods with some friends.
“His first day was a success!”, Higginbotham said. He has since collected canned goods at his Realtor mom’s open houses, networking events, at school and is “super excited” about the being a part of the Bounce into Winter event at The Edge.
Pierson’s collections are donated to the QAC Feed a Family and Haven Ministries in the community.
Colleen Williams, director of operations for the Giving The Edge Foundation in Stevensville, said they were pleased to be able to partner with the Higginbothams.
“Through all of our youth offerings we focus on character development, being a community leader and winning the day in every aspect of your life. When Pierson’s mother told me about her son's mission of helping to collect food for others, I was truly inspired. It’s not everyday you hear about youth in our community stepping up to make a positive impact on others. We all should strive to be like Pierson and give back to our community and win the day,” Williams said.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, the public can join Pierson and Giving The Edge Foundation at 325 Log Canoe Circle in Stevensville for a free community event. The arena will be filled with bounce houses provided by Shore Party Rentals. Entry is a canned, non-perishable food donation to support the Food Crew. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.