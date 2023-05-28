This is a delicious (and healthy) recipe that uses the invasive Blue Catfish. Serves 4 people.
Ingredients:
for the tacos
8 Round Tortillas (I prefer Corn Tortillas, but Flour Tortillas can be used)
4 Catfish Fillets, boneless and skinless
2-4 tablespoons of Mrs. Dash Fiesta Lime Seasoning
2 tablespoons of Olive Oil (or neutral oil like Canola)
for the spicy slaw
1/2 of a head of Purple Cabbage, thinly sliced
1/2 of a head of Napa Cabbage, thinly sliced
Juice of 2 limes, plus zest
Cilantro, 1/2 cup chopped (leaves and stems)
1 tablespoon of Mrs. Dash Fiesta Lime Seasoning
Garnish
Cilantro leaves
Jalapeno slices (I like Trader Joe’s Hot & Sweet Jalapenos in a jar)
Carrot “Ribbons” for color and added sweetness, 1-2 carrots “ribboned” with a vegetable peeler (peel length of carrot)
1-2 Avocado, sliced
Directions for Spicy Slaw:
In a mixing bowl, whisk the lime juice and Fiesta Seasoning together. Pour mixture over the cabbages and cilantro and toss well. Set aside to marinate and move on to preparing the catfish.
Directions for Catfish:
Heat a 10 or 12 inch cast-iron skillet with 2 tablespoons of olive oil (or neutral oil like Canola) on medium to medium high heat. Pat catfish fillets dry. Sprinkle both sides of each fish fillet with the Fiesta Lime seasoning. Once the pan is medium hot, place the fillets and cook each side 3-5 minutes, until browned and cooked through with a temperature reading of 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Remove fillets from pan and cut each one into four pieces
Directions for Tortillas:
Wrap the 8 tortillas in aluminium foil and place in a 350 degree Fahrenheit oven to warm for 7-10 minutes.
Assemble Tacos:
Place spicy slaw on each tortilla, along with two pieces of catfish. Add the extra cilantro, carrot ribbons, jalapenos and avocado slices to each taco, for garnish and taste. This will make 8 tacos. Sit and relax, eat and enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.