Holiday Cakes
METRO CREATIVE GRAPHICS

Loaves of sweet breads and biscuits make a wonderful Christmas gift for the elderly members of your family who no longer do a lot of baking and also make a great morning or evening treat with a cup of tea or coffee. Use the mini-loaf pans to wrap in Saran Wrap with a bow on top for the teacher, the mail carrier, the delivery man, or just to take to work for those meetings. The larger loaves are a great family Sunday morning treat with butter along with the homemade country-style breakfast. Any time of the year and any season is a wonderful time for fresh baked sweet loaves of bread.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.