Loaves of sweet breads and biscuits make a wonderful Christmas gift for the elderly members of your family who no longer do a lot of baking and also make a great morning or evening treat with a cup of tea or coffee. Use the mini-loaf pans to wrap in Saran Wrap with a bow on top for the teacher, the mail carrier, the delivery man, or just to take to work for those meetings. The larger loaves are a great family Sunday morning treat with butter along with the homemade country-style breakfast. Any time of the year and any season is a wonderful time for fresh baked sweet loaves of bread.
For many years one of my coworkers would make fresh pumpkin rolls, wrapped in the center of a new dish towel and tied with ribbon around — using red and green colored towels and give one to every co-worker. What a wonderful treat that was. A lot of time and love was wrapped in each roll — a priceless gift from a priceless friend.
Pick a “baking day” get all the ingredients ahead of time, put on the Christmas music and let the baking begin!
BANANA BREAD
1⁄2 cup butter, softened, 1 cup granulated sugar, 2 eggs, beaten, 3 bananas, finely crushed (for serious and extreme moist and deliciousness, try 4 bananas), 1 1⁄2 cups all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1⁄2 teaspoon salt, 1⁄2 teaspoon vanilla (optional). Preheat the oven to 350º
Cream together butter and sugar, Add eggs and crushed bananas. Combine well. Sift together flour, soda and salt. Add to the creamed mixture. Add vanilla, Mix just until combined. Do not overmix.
Pour into a greased and floured loaf pan. Bake at 350º for 55 minutes. After cooling, keep well refrigerated.
CHOCOLATE
BANANA BREAD
2 tablespoon ground flaxseeds, 6 tablespoon water, 3 ripe bananas, 1/2 cup granulated sugar, 1/4 cup vegetable oil, 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce, 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder, 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour, 3.2 oz dark chocolate coarsely chopped.
Preheat the oven to 320°F and lightly grease a 12 x 5 inch loaf pan.
In a large bowl, mix the flax seeds and water. Let it sit for 5 minutes until it gels, mixing once halfway through. Once the flaxseeds have gelled, add the bananas and mash until well combined. Then add the sugar, oil, applesauce, vanilla, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, and baking powder. Stir well. Add the flour next, and gently mix until partly combined. Lastly, add the chocolate (reserve some to sprinkle on top) and fold in until just combined.
Pour the batter into the prepared pan and sprinkle on the reserved chocolate. Bake on the middle rack of the oven until the top is golden, the bread starts to pull away from the sides, and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, which will take about 40 minutes. Allow to cool in the pan for a few minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack to cool further. Slice and serve.
Store leftovers in an airtight container on the counter for up to 2 days, or in the freezer for up to a month.
MONKEY BREAD
24 ounces refrigerated biscuit dough, 1 cup granulated sugar, 2 teaspoons cinnamon, 1 cup butter (salted or unsalted), 1/2 cup brown sugar. Heavily grease Bundt or fluted tube pan with butter (12-cup capacity). Preheat the oven to 350°F.
Prepare the dough. Separate biscuits and cut each one into four equal bite-sized pieces.
Combine granulated sugar and cinnamon in a bowl or plastic bag. Drop roll each piece of dough in the sugar-cinnamon mixture and shake around to coat. Gently arrange the cinnamon-sugar biscuit pieces into the prepared pan.
In a small saucepan, combine brown sugar and butter. Add 1/2 cup of the remaining sugar-cinnamon mixture, Gently heat to melt butter and bring mixture just to a boil and then immediately remove from heat. Stir until the sugars have fully dissolved. Do not overcook the syrup; you simply want to help the sugar dissolve. Carefully drizzle the warm mixture over the rolled dough balls in the pan.
Arrange pan in the center of the preheated oven and bake for about 30 minutes. Allow the pan to rest for about 5 minutes, then cover with a large plate and turn upside down.
LEMON ALMOND POPPYSEED BREAD
2 1/4 cups oat flour, 1/2 cup finely ground blanched almond flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1 1/2 tablespoons poppy seeds, 1/2 cup, 2 tablespoons water, 1/2 cup non-dairy milk, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, zest of 1 lemon (2 tablespoons), 3 tablespoons melted coconut oil, 1/4 cup coconut sugar, 1/4 cup pure maple syrup, 1 teaspoon almond extract, 2 tablespoons sliced almonds. Preheat the oven to 350°F.
Line an 8-inch loaf pan with parchment paper or greased foil. Set aside.
In a large bowl, sift together all the dry ingredients except salt and poppy seeds: oat flour, almond flour, baking soda, and baking powder. Whisk in salt and poppy seeds. Add water and milk to a microwave-safe bowl. Heat in 10-second increments until just warm. This will prevent the melted coconut oil from solidifying once mixed with these liquids.
In a medium bowl, whisk together all wet ingredients: water, milk, lemon juice, lemon zest, oil, sugar, maple syrup and almond extract. Whisk until well mixed. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients. Whisk until just incorporated, making sure no flour patches remain.
Pour batter evenly into the prepared pan. Using a rubber spatula, smooth batter into an even layer. Bake for 45-55 minutes. Insert a toothpick in the center to check for doneness — once it comes out clean with just a few moist bits it’s done.
Allow to cool on a cooling rack for 1 hour. Then, lift out of the pan, transferring loaf along with parchment paper directly onto the cooling rack.
Optionally, in a small bowl, whisk together glaze ingredients until thickened, confectioners’ sugar and lemon juice. Drizzle loaf. Top with sliced almonds.
Allow to finish cooling for 1-2 hours. Slice loaf into 12 slices.
BLUEBERRY BREAD
2 cups all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled, 2 teaspoon baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature, 2/3 cup packed light brown sugar, 2 large eggs, 2 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1 cup sour cream, 2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries. Preheat the oven to 350°F.
Line a 9x5” loaf pan with parchment paper with an overhang on two opposite sides to easily lift the bread out of the pan after baking. Set aside.
In a small bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside. In a large bowl using a stand or handheld mixer fitted with a whisk or paddle attachment, beat butter until soft and creamy, about 2 minutes. Add the sugar and mix until light and creamy for about 2 minutes. Add eggs and vanilla and mix until well combined. Alternately, add dry ingredients and sour cream and stir on low speed to combine. Begin and end with dry ingredients. Mix in blueberries to combine.
Transfer to the prepared pan and bake for about 55-65 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool in the pan for 10 minutes then transfer with the paper to a wire rack and let cool to room temperature. Store leftovers in an airtight container at room temperature up to three days.
CRANBERRY CREAM CHEESE BREAD
1 c. butter softened, 8 oz package cream cheese, softened, 1 1/2 c. sugar, 1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla, 4 eggs, 2 cups all-purpose flour, 1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 2 cups cranberries fresh or frozen, 1/2 cup chopped pecans. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a large mixing bowl cream together butter, cream cheese, sugar and vanilla. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. In another bowl combine flour, baking powder and salt. Slowly mix into wet batter until combined. Fold in cranberries and nuts.
Pour into two greased 9 in. x 5 in. loaf pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 45-60 minutes if using two loaf pans. You can also use 4 mini loaf pans for 40 minutes.
CHRISTMAS TREE PULL APART BREAD
1 can pizza dough, 4 ounces cream cheese, 1 cup mozzarella cheese, 7 ounces basil pesto, 2 tablespoons butter, 1 minced garlic clove, fresh chopped parsley, 1/2 cup red bell pepper, mini pepperoni, fresh rosemary sprigs, tomato sauce (I like RAOS marinara).
Unroll a can of pizza dough out on a flat surface and cut the dough into 36 squares with a pizza cutter.
In a bowl, add cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, and basil pesto and stir them together. Add a spoonful of the cheese and pesto mixture to each pizza dough square and pinch the corners together. Close up the seam on your dough square to form a ball around the mixture and place the ball seam-side down on a parchment paper-covered sheet pan. As you place the mixture-filled dough on the sheet pan, place the dough balls in the formation of a Christmas tree.
Bake the completed Christmas tree for 15 minutes at 400°. While the Christmas tree is baking, combine butter and minced garlic in a small bowl and melt the mixture in the microwave for about 20 seconds. When the bread comes out of the oven, brush it with your fresh garlic butter.
Top your bread with chopped fresh parsley, chopped red bell pepper, and mini pepperoni. Tuck sprigs of fresh rosemary under the edges of your Christmas tree for a final festive touch. Pair with a bowl of marinara sauce for dipping.
Please take a moment to remember the sailors, nurses, pilots and civilians who lost their lives 81 years ago today at Pearl Harbor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.