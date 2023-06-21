Dairy products played an important part in my life even though we never had more than two cows. There were large dairy farms on the outskirts of the lower Delaware small towns. In our small area, there may have been another one or two folks with milk cows.
Mom always took care of the cows because she said the boys were in a big hurry to finish and get “out cruising.” The easy part may have been milking because that was just the beginning. We had a cement building called the milk house which had a small processing center where the fresh milk was poured into a long cylinder shaped container, on long legs, called the separator. There was a small glass window on the side that showed the cream separating from the milk as the hours passed. Mom monitored this carefully as time passed.
Eventually the cream was drained off and put in two hand-cranked butter churns. Welcome Saturday morning — cartoons on the black and white and the sloshing sound of cream being churned and a groan once in a while. This turned into a race which led into hard lumps of butter finally being formed!
Mom was prepared for the hard clumps to mix with salt, form into balls and press into her butter press. The butter was a beautiful shade of yellow-orange and she pressed it out and a beautiful cornflower design was imprinted on top with each weighing one pound. Mom wrapped each individually in wax paper and kept refrigerated. Usually by the next week, before we started all over, mom sold some and gave away to the needy or froze.
But oh, we weren’t done yet! What about the milk portion of the separator? Well, this was strained well and put in pint, quart or gallon jars and kept refrigerated. We drank it, cooked with it, made ice cream, puddings, cakes, biscuits and much more — all in a day’s work on the Hitchens family farm.
A butter churn is a device that allows you to convert cream into butter. One of the most popular was the Plunge Churn, which is a container made of wood with a staff inserted into the top. These first two recipes will be what I call the “old way” and the “new way” of homemade butter making.
“OLD WAY” HOMEMADE BUTTER
Raw milk sits out overnight. The following day, a wooden or brass skimmer was used to collect the cream that had risen to the top (what is left behind is “skimmed milk”). The cream was then poured into a wooden butter churn.
Churning separates the water from the fat particles in the cream. These particles fuse with each other and form larger fat globules, while the air is forced out of the mixture. Eventually the butter separates from the buttermilk, which was then used in baking.
The weather had to be just right. An outdoor temperature of 65 degrees was optimal; butter formed in about 20 minutes. On hot days, the butter churned would be soft and kept poorly, but on cold days it would take much longer to form.
Once the buttermilk was poured off, the butter was rinsed with cold water and squeezed with wooden paddles to remove any extra moisture. At this point salt could be added, and then the butter was pressed into a wooden mold and stored for use. Sometimes families would get a mold made especially for them featuring the first initial of the last name or some other identifying marks.
“NEW WAY” HOMEMADE BUTTER
2 cups heavy whipping cream at room temperature, 1/8 – 1/4 teaspoon salt, a hand mixer, food processor or blender, fine mesh strainer. Pour cream into a mixing bowl. If the cream fills the bowl more than halfway, make the butter in batches to reduce overflow and splattering.
Starting with the mixer on low, gradually increase the speed to medium and continue mixing for 5 to 15 minutes. The variation in time is due to the amount and temperature of the cream.
After a few minutes, you will have whipped cream. Keep mixing until it separates into small clumps of butter and buttermilk. Pour out the buttermilk through the mesh strainer into a separate mixing bowl (can be saved for baking) and squeeze out extra with the wooden spoon.
Cover the butter with clean, cold water and continue to work with the spoon to remove any remaining buttermilk. Drain and repeat this process several times until the water runs clear. The more buttermilk you separate from the butter, the longer it will last. Add salt and any variations, and work into the butter.
Store the butter in a tightly sealed jar, plastic wrap, or wax paper in the fridge for up to two weeks. For honey butter add 1/4 cup honey in the beginning.
OLD FASHIONED HOMEMADE VANILLA ICE CREAM
6 large eggs, 1 1/4 cups cane sugar, 4 teaspoons vanilla extract, 14 ounces sweetened condensed milk, 24 ounces evaporated milk, 1 teaspoon salt, 6 cups whole milk, 16 pounds ice, 3 cups rock salt.
Start by creaming (or mixing) the eggs and the sugar together using a mixer. Then add in the vanilla extract. Next, mix in the sweetened condensed milk, scraping all the ooey gooey liquid out of the can with a spatula. Add both cans of evaporated milk. Add in a good-sized dash of salt, which equals out to about a teaspoon, and mix everything together well.
Pour the mixture into the metal canister of your ice cream maker. Finish topping off the canister with whole milk, making sure to fill it about 3/4 of the way full, leaving room for expansion as it freezes. Your metal canister should have a fill line. Put the lid on and place the metal canister down into the bucket of your ice cream maker.
Crush a big bag of ice, gradually pouring ice around the canister. Tip: you can add up to a gallon of water if needed, as well. We sometimes do this because our motor will seize up. Adding a bit of water will help it keep turning.
Add 2-3 cups of rock salt as you add the ice, making sure to top it off with rock salt. Let the motor run until it stops. Once the ice cream is frozen, the motor on your ice cream maker will stop churning. Unplug it immediately. This should signal that the ice cream is completely frozen.
Wipe any excess ice or rock salt off the lid and out from around the top of the canister. Then remove the lid. Carefully remove the churning paddle. Serve the ice cream immediately. If you’re not ready to serve it up just yet, you can always leave the lid on, remove the motor, top the canister off with ice, and place a towel or two over it to insulate it and keep it cold.
HOMEMADE CHEESECAKE
Crust: 1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs (about 10 whole graham crackers, crushed), 1/4 cup confectioners sugar, 6 tablespoons butter melted, 1/8 teaspoon salt.
Filling: two 8-ounce packages cream cheese, at room temperature, 2/3 cup granulated sugar, 2 large eggs at room temperature, 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract.
Select a pie pan whose inside top dimension is at least 9 inches and whose height is at least 1 1/4 inch. Preheat the oven to 350°F.
To make the crust: stir together all of the crust ingredients, mixing until thoroughly combined. Press the crumbs into the bottom and up the sides of the pie pan, making a thicker layer on the bottom than on the sides.
To make the filling: mix together the room-temperature cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Mix in the eggs and vanilla, again mixing until smooth. To avoid beating too much air into the batter, use a mixer set at low-medium speed. To avoid lumps, make sure the cream cheese is softened, and/or at room temperature.
Bake 25-30 minutes.
HOMEMADE PEACH FROZEN YOGURT
1 1/4 pound frozen peach slices, 1 cup sugar, 3/4 cups heavy cream, 1 3/4 cups Greek yogurt, 1/4 teaspoon salt, some extra peach slices set aside.
In a medium saucepan, combine peaches and sugar. Cook over medium heat until peaches are softened, about 10 to 15 minutes. Add the cream and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and carefully transfer to a blender.
Puree mixture until smooth. Pour mixture into a large bowl and chill in the refrigerator until cold, about 4 hours or overnight. Once chilled, whisk in yogurt and salt until smooth.
Pour into the base of an ice cream maker and churn according to the manufacturer’s instructions until thick and frozen. Transfer to an airtight container and freeze for about 6 hours or until solid.
Garnish with peach slices just before serving, if desired.
STRAWBERRY FREEZER POPS
10 ounces (1 bag) frozen strawberries thawed, 1/4 teaspoon vanilla, 3 tablespoons honey, 1 1/2 cups low-fat Greek yogurt, 1 cup low-fat whipped cream.
In a food processor, blend the peaches, honey, and vanilla until mostly smooth. In a separate bowl, whisk together the Greek yogurt and whipped cream.
Spoon peach and yogurt mixtures into popsicle molds in alternating layers. Add popsicle sticks and freeze until solid, at least 2 hours. Keep frozen until ready to serve.
To remove the pops, run the molds under warm water.
ICE CREAM SANDWICH SUNDAES
1 1/2 — 2 cup vanilla or desired-flavor ice cream, 32 shortbread cookies, 2 small ripe pears or apples peeled, cored, and finely chopped, 1 cup caramel ice cream topping, 1/3 cup chopped pecans or walnuts toasted, whipped cream or frozen whipped dessert topping.
Place a small scoop of ice cream on the bottoms of half of the cookies. Top with remaining cookies, bottom sides down, pressing together lightly. Place in an airtight container and freeze until ready to serve, up to 1 week.
To serve, combine pears and caramel topping in a small saucepan. Heat over medium-low heat until pears start to soften, 5 to 8 minutes.
Remove ice cream sandwiches from the freezer. Let stand for about 5 minutes. Place two sandwiches in each of 8 serving bowls. Top with caramel mixture, nuts, and whipped cream, if you like.
