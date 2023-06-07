I was asked recently by a reader if all the cooks in my family were self-taught or learned from someone in the family. My reply was “in my family we were taught by our mothers or whoever the cook happened to be.”
Not every home had the same person in the kitchen for all meals as I did. Some women worked outside the home and grandmother cooked, or the older children started the meals until someone else arrived to complete the task. Not always was that person a mother — it could be an older sibling (sister or brother) or it could even be the father.
In today’s world, mom is part of the workforce much more than in my youth. How fortunate we were to have a stay-at-home cook in the kitchen, especially with such a large family.
The first cook I can remember in the kitchen, other than mom, was my late paternal grandmother, Mrs. Ida Hitchens. Mom-mom wore the old fashioned bib apron over her neatly pressed dress and a hairnet. Her hair was really long and she piled it neatly on her head in a bun-style hair-do. She was an excellent cook, but her favorite food to cook was fresh fish fried in the iron skillet. She scaled the fish, cleaned it and soaked it in cold water until ready to fry. In the meantime, she cut kale or greens and made homemade cornbread.
I remember going to visit my many aunts as a child and watching them cook. As usual when another cook walked in, the visiting cook would say, “What can I do?” The resident cook would say, “Nothing, just take a seat.” Of course, I would sit right there and mom would tell me to go on outside with the other kids. Oh no, little miss junior wanna be reporter sat right there!
Mom was my favorite cook in the kitchen. She could cook anything and everything except eel. My brother came home one time with a fresh caught eel and asked her to cook it for him and his two friends with him — next I heard a scream, a “get out of here” and running wet shoes slopping on the gravel.
If it was not moving mom would cook it. If I had to pick only one food that she prepared well, it could not be done. Mom was taught to cook by her 80-year-plus foster mother who invented the saying “cook from scratch” with the “lest of cooking utensils” and over a wood stove fire year around. This mother of mine was well known for her “hungry-man breakfast,” homemade biscuits smeared with homemade jam or jelly, southern fried chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy and the ever-popular chicken and dumplings!
Mom loved to cook and always had “an extra plate” at the table for anyone who came at the door. My mom used to say to dad, “It’s funny that your friends always come at supper time”.
I am the third of five generations of cooks in my family, and I could not have done it without the guidance, patience and suggestions. I was not interested in cooking until I was old enough to make cookies by myself. Eventually I learned to cook by watching mom and listening to her advice. She always told me to call her if I needed to know something or forgot how to do something. Thank goodness for “Mabel” as I did not hesitate to call her. Some of my sweetest memories were of my mother coming to Sunday dinner at my house — sitting there smiling and saying how good it was and she was proud of me. I knew I had done good when she took a plate home with dessert on the side!
My reader wanted to know what I like to cook and I said anything I usually fix, but I will try different recipes after being recommended by some other cooks! I have been told I make a great vegetable beef soup, corn pone bread, chicken and dumplings, crab cakes and oyster dishes. My pies are good too, I think.
PINWHEEL STEAK POT PIE
This is the updated 2023 version, not the 1930 version. 2 tablespoons butter, 1-1/4 pounds beef top sirloin steak, cut into 1/2-inch cubes, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, 1 package frozen vegetables for stew, 2 tablespoons water, 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme, 1 jar (12 ounces) mushroom or beef gravy, 1 tube (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
In a 10-inch cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Brown beef in batches; remove from pan. Sprinkle with pepper; keep warm.
In the same skillet, combine vegetables, water and thyme; stir in gravy. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until vegetables are thawed. Stir in beef; remove from heat.
Unroll crescent dough and separate into 8 triangles. Starting from the wide end of each triangle, roll up a third of the length and place over the beef mixture with pointed ends toward the center.
Bake, uncovered, until golden brown, 16-18 minutes.
MABEL’S ROSEMARY
DINNER ROLLS
1 package (1/4 ounce) active dry yeast, 1/4 cup warm water, 3 cups bread flour, 2 tablespoons sugar, 1 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary divided, 3/4 teaspoon salt, 2/3 cup warm 2% milk (110° to 115° — if you can use a thermometer please do as this is important), 1 large egg, room temperature, 1/4 to 1/3 cup canola oil.
Egg wash: 1 large egg yolk, 2 tablespoons 2% milk.
In a small bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Place the flour, sugar, 2 teaspoons rosemary and salt in a food processor; pulse until blended. Add the warm milk, egg and yeast mixture; cover and pulse 10 times or until almost blended.
While processing, gradually add oil just until dough pulls away from sides and begins to form a ball. Process 2 minutes longer to knead dough (dough will be very soft). Transfer dough to a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour.
Punch down dough. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; divide and shape into 12 balls. Roll each into a 15-inch rope. Starting at one end, loosely wrap dough around itself to form a coil. Tuck end under; pinch to seal.
Place 2 inches apart on greased baking sheets. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 30 minutes.
For egg wash, in a small bowl, whisk egg yolk and milk; brush over rolls. Sprinkle with remaining rosemary.
Bake at 350° until golden brown, 18-22 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks; serve warm.
WALDORF SALAD
2 large green apples chopped, 2 large red apples chopped, 1/2 cup chopped walnuts, 1/4 cup sweetened shredded coconut, 1/4 cup raisins, 1 cup vanilla yogurt, 1 tablespoon honey, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon. In a large bowl, combine the first five ingredients. In a small bowl, whisk the yogurt, honey and cinnamon until blended. Pour over apple mixture; toss to coat. Refrigerate until serving.
HOMEMADE BREAD
1 package (1/4 ounce) active dry yeast, 3 tablespoons plus 1/2 teaspoon sugar, 2 1/4 cups warm water (110° to 115°), 1 tablespoon salt, 6 1/4 to 6 3/4 cups bread flour, 2 tablespoons canola oil.
In a large bowl, dissolve yeast and 1/2 teaspoon sugar in warm water; let stand until bubbles form on the surface. Whisk together remaining 3 tablespoons sugar, salt and 3 cups flour. Stir oil into yeast mixture; pour into flour mixture and beat until smooth. Stir in enough remaining flour, 1/2 cup at a time, to form a soft dough. Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 8-10 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, 1-1/2 to 2 hours. Punch dough down.
Turn onto a lightly floured surface; divide dough in half. Shape each into a loaf. Place in two greased 9x5-in. loaf pans. Cover and let rise again until doubled, 1 to 1-1/2 hours.
Bake at 375° until the loaf is golden brown and sounds hollow when tapped or has reached an internal temperature of 200°, 30-35 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.
CABBAGE AND BEEF SOUP
1 pound lean ground beef (I like to use 90% lean), 2 teaspoons garlic salt, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, 2 celery ribs, chopped, 1 can (16 ounces) kidney beans, rinsed and drained, 1/2 medium head cabbage, chopped, 1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained, 3-1/2 cups water, 4 teaspoons beef bouillon granules, minced fresh parsley.
In a Dutch oven, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink, breaking it into crumbles; drain. Stir in the remaining ingredients except parsley. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 1 hour. Garnish with parsley.
Soup can be frozen in serving-size portions to enjoy months later.
HOMEMADE TOMATO SOUP
2 tablespoons butter, 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour, 2 cups tomato juice, 1/2 cup water, 2 tablespoons sugar, 1/8 teaspoon salt, 3/4 cup cooked wide egg noodles, chopped fresh parsley.
In a saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Add flour; stir to form a smooth paste. Gradually add tomato juice and water, stirring constantly; bring to a boil. Cook and stir until thickened, about two minutes. Add sugar and salt. Stir in egg noodles and heat through. Sprinkle with parsley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.