Grilled corn
Riding the country roads throughout the Eastern Shore recently brings back so many memories of the past. The cornfields of today have not changed — the beautiful green rows of corn stalks slightly moving in the hot breeze — but how these fields were planted and will be harvested have changed. Those modern, expensive, air-conditioned tractors with radios make life easier in 90-100 degree days. The farmer’s workday is not easy, exposed to all kinds of environment, no guarantee of a successful harvest, seeds and chemical prices skyrocketing, getting farm workers is almost impossible, and yet that farmer keeps going and praying he has a good crop this year. God bless the farmers of this country!

  

