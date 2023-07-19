Riding the country roads throughout the Eastern Shore recently brings back so many memories of the past. The cornfields of today have not changed — the beautiful green rows of corn stalks slightly moving in the hot breeze — but how these fields were planted and will be harvested have changed. Those modern, expensive, air-conditioned tractors with radios make life easier in 90-100 degree days. The farmer’s workday is not easy, exposed to all kinds of environment, no guarantee of a successful harvest, seeds and chemical prices skyrocketing, getting farm workers is almost impossible, and yet that farmer keeps going and praying he has a good crop this year. God bless the farmers of this country!
As we turn onto West Line Road some of the corn fields are there — not many but still a few, and the memories begin to surface as I see where the barn once stood. This barn housed the cows, and the second floor held the hay — known as the hayloft! Many funny stories linger in that memory — another column for another day! Behind the barn were the hog pens where a lot of the corn was eaten, and the corn stalks made clean bedding. Now I look over to where the corn crib stands. The corn crib is a slender shed and had a roof, wooden floor, latched door and the four sides were slats that allowed air and light to help keep the corn from molding. The corn in here had some husks on them, but by fall they had dried. When you got a basket of corn from the crib, we would peel off the dried husks and throw them onto the ground in the pig pen and hand shell the corn into the hog trough.
Now the memory story, funny now, but not that day. In those days, the older kids watched the younger kids when the parents had to attend events without their children. So, one day my parents left my older sister and my older only sister to watch us. My sister was an “undercover smoker.” We were not allowed to smoke but she did, whenever and wherever no adults were around. As soon as the car pulled out of the driveway, she got her “smokes” out and went outside, taking my brother with her. Suddenly my parents’ car pulled in the driveway — apparently, they had forgotten something. Well, my brother and sister shoved their lit cigarettes in the slats of the corn crib which sparked a fire into the dried shucks and smoke soon billowed! My mom came out of the house, smelled smoke, ran in her “dress clothes” to get the water turned on for the hose while screaming for my dad to get out and help. My brother never smoked any more, but my sister smoked “undercover” for many more years!
A few tips for buying corn at your local produce stands this year. Don’t buy pre-shucked corn, as it starts getting starchy once the stalk is off. Examine the silk. Older corn silk will look brown/black and dried out. Fresh corn on the cob will have silk that’s a lighter color. Look for husks that are bright green, and avoid husks that are brown, bruised, or dried-out looking. Hold each ear of corn to find the heavier ones, which are juicier. Enjoy today’s corn recipes!
STEAMED CORN
6 ears husked corn, 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1 teaspoon salt. Fill a pot full of water and bring it to boil. Stir in the sugar, lemon juice, and salt. Place the corn into the boiling water. Let the water return to a boil. Once boiling again, cover with a lid and turn off the heat. Cook the corn for 8-10 minutes or until tender.
SWEET CORN RELISH
10 fresh ears of sweet yellow corn husks and silk removed, kernels sliced off the cob, 2 large red bell peppers, cored, and finely chopped, 2 large green bell peppers, cored and finely chopped, 8 ribs celery finely chopped, 1 large, yellow or sweet onion finely chopped, 4 cups apple cider vinegar, 2 cups sugar, 1 tablespoon ground mustard, 3 teaspoons salt.
Combine all the ingredients in a pot and bring to a boil, stirring until the sugar is dissolved. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer uncovered for about 20 minutes until the vegetables are tender. Ladle the relish into hot sterilized jars and seal with lids.
Process the jars in a water bath for 10 minutes. Keep stored in a dark, cool place. Will keep at least one year. Once opened, store in the fridge for up to two months. Makes approximately 8 pints.
Wait a week or two before eating the relish to allow time for the vinegar to mellow out. Use it on hamburgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, fish, or serve it with roasted chicken or mix with tomatoes, onions and cilantro for a summer salad.
CORN PUDDING RECIPE
5 large eggs, 1/3 cup butter, melted and slightly cooled, 1/4 cup white sugar, 1/2 cup milk, 1/4 cup cornstarch, 1 1/2 cups of steamed or cooked corn or 1 can of kernel corn, 2 (14.75 ounce) cans cream-style corn. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Grease a 2-quart casserole dish. Whisk eggs lightly in a large bowl. Add milk, melted butter, sugar, and cornstarch; whisk until well combined. Stir in drained corn and cream-style corn until fully blended. Pour mixture into the prepared casserole dish. Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 1 hour.
CORN FRITTERS
3 cups oil for frying, 1 cup sifted all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon white sugar, 1 large egg, lightly beaten, 1/2 cup milk, 1 tablespoon shortening, melted, 1 (12 ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained. Heat oil in a heavy pot or deep fryer to 365 degrees F. Combine flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar in a medium bowl. Beat egg, milk and melted shortening together in a small bowl. Stir egg mixture into flour mixture. Stir in corn. Working in batches, drop fritter batter by spoonful into the hot oil. Fry until golden, turning once if needed. Remove fritters with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels.
This next one is a little more detailed, but you will love it if you make it!
BARBECUE GRILLED “CORN RIBS”
Barbecue Seasoning Blend: 2 tablespoons chili powder, 1 teaspoon smoked paprika, 1 teaspoon packed light brown sugar, 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, salt. BBQ Sauce: 1 cup ketchup, 1 cup apple cider vinegar, 1/4 cup yellow mustard, 3 tablespoons packed light brown sugar, 1/2 teaspoon hot sauce, salt. Corn Ribs: 4 ears corn shucked, canola or vegetable oil, for the grill grates, 1 scallion, thinly sliced.
Stir to combine the chili powder, smoked paprika, brown sugar, cayenne pepper and 1 teaspoon salt in a small bowl for the seasoning blend.
For the sauce: whisk together the ketchup, apple cider vinegar, mustard, brown sugar, hot sauce, 1 teaspoon salt and 1 tablespoon of the seasoning blend in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium and simmer until the sauce has reduced and thickened, 10 to 12 minutes.
For the corn ribs: using a large chef’s knife and a large steady cutting board, cut off the ends of the corn cobs to make them flat. Using your hands, break the cobs in half. Stand a cob on one flat end and carefully and slowly cut down through the core, rocking the knife back and forth if necessary, to split the cob in half lengthwise. Repeat with all the cobs. Lay a split corn cob on its flat side on the cutting board and cut lengthwise through the cob, pressing down and rocking the knife back and forth if necessary, to make 2 long corn ribs. Repeat with the remaining cob halves. You should have 32 ribs total. Place on a rimmed baking sheet and set aside.
Prepare a grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grates. Sprinkle the corn ribs with 1 tablespoon of the seasoning blend. Brush the ribs with 1/2 cup sauce. Place the corn, cut-side down, on the grill and close the lid. Cook until the cut edges are beginning to char and caramelize, about 8 minutes. Flip the ribs to the second cut side, close the grill lid and cook until the edges are caramelized and the corn kernels are crisp-tender, another 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer the corn to a platter. Brush with more sauce and season with a pinch of the seasoning blend (reserve the remaining blend for another use). Sprinkle the scallions and serve with the remaining sauce.
CORN AND SQUASH
PUDDING
Nonstick cooking spray, 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, 2 cloves garlic, minced, 1 onion, chopped, one 10-ounce box frozen cooked winter squash, thawed and drained, one 10-ounce box frozen whole kernel corn thawed, 1 1/2 cups two-percent milk, 1/3 cup cornmeal, 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley, 1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg, pinch of cayenne pepper, salt and freshly ground black pepper, 3 large egg whites, 2 cups cornflake cereal. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Mist an 8-inch square baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Heat the butter in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic and onions and cook until softened, about four minutes, and then add the squash and cook until liquids are absorbed. Stir in the corn and set aside to cool slightly.
Combine the milk, cornmeal, parsley, nutmeg, cayenne, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a large bowl until smooth. Stir in the skillet mixture. Whip the egg whites in a separate bowl to stiff peaks and fold into the corn mixture. Fold in the cornflakes, pour into the prepared baking dish and smooth the top. Bake until lightly browned around the edges and a thin knife inserted into the center comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes.
