Sunday fried chicken

FRIED CHICKEN

 Metro Creative Graphics

I miss the Sunday dinners from the past — family and friends gathering, freshly washed cars parked out front and younger brothers selling cash washes to those needing one! Sister and I in the house fussing about the number of dishes that we would have to do. There always seemed to be a new face or two at the table on Sundays. Either someone my dad knew that could use a meal, or one of my brothers’ friends. The day before mom had picked out one of her largest “old hens” to be the one featured in the chicken and dumplings dish or fried chicken with biscuits. I can still see that large dinner pot rolling and boiling over the flames as the fresh peeled potatoes waited to be added to the juices as mom mixed the dumplings to be rolled! This my friends was a “Four Season Country Sunday Dinner for All Occasions.” Lest we not forget the “sides” of many varieties! I never heard mom complain, but as they would be leaving, she would say “did you get enough to eat” and my sister and I just looked at each other as she washed, and I dried!

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.