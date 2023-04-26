I miss the Sunday dinners from the past — family and friends gathering, freshly washed cars parked out front and younger brothers selling cash washes to those needing one! Sister and I in the house fussing about the number of dishes that we would have to do. There always seemed to be a new face or two at the table on Sundays. Either someone my dad knew that could use a meal, or one of my brothers’ friends. The day before mom had picked out one of her largest “old hens” to be the one featured in the chicken and dumplings dish or fried chicken with biscuits. I can still see that large dinner pot rolling and boiling over the flames as the fresh peeled potatoes waited to be added to the juices as mom mixed the dumplings to be rolled! This my friends was a “Four Season Country Sunday Dinner for All Occasions.” Lest we not forget the “sides” of many varieties! I never heard mom complain, but as they would be leaving, she would say “did you get enough to eat” and my sister and I just looked at each other as she washed, and I dried!
Today’s Sunday dinners are different but just as tasty and a lot less work. During the spring and summer months the grill is the favored cooking utensil along with the steam pots and smokers! Everyone can join in the cooking — bringing their favorites to share. Each family features their specialty. Makes a fun-filled day and shared responsibilities. More recipes for this Sunday dinner style are coming soon!
CUCUMBERS AND ONIONS
5 or 6 small pickling cucumbers, half of a medium-sized Vidalia onion, 1/2 cup white vinegar, 1/2 cup water, 2 teaspoons sugar, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 garlic clove finely minced, black pepper. Peel cucumbers and slice to your liking. Peel and slice onion. Combine in a large bowl. Combine vinegar, water, sugar, salt and garlic and pour over cucumbers and onions. Allow to sit at least an hour before serving. Sprinkle it with black pepper.
REFRIGERATOR SPOON ROLLS
2 cups lukewarm water, 1 (0.25-ounce) package yeast, 4 1/2 cups self-rising flour, 1/4 cup sugar, 3/4 cup (1-1/2 sticks) butter melted, 1 egg. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. In a small bowl, combine the water and yeast and let stand for 5 minutes. In a large bowl, combine the remaining ingredients; mix well. Add the yeast mixture and whisk for several minutes until the dough is smooth. Drop the tablespoonfuls 1 inch apart onto rimmed baking sheets that have been coated with nonstick cooking spray. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, or until light golden. Makes about 3 dozen.
HOMEMADE SOUTHERN BISCUITS
2 cups (10 ounces) all-purpose flour, plus 1/4 cup more for dusting, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 stick (4 ounces) unsalted butter, frozen, 1 cup buttermilk. Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 450°F. Whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together in a medium bowl; set aside. Place a box grater over a small piece of parchment paper. Grate the frozen butter on the large holes of a box grater. When you get down to a small nub of butter, chop that nub into 5 to 6 small pieces. Use the piece of parchment paper to transfer the butter to the dry ingredients. Use your fingers to sift the butter into the flour and break up any clumps of grated butter. Pour in the buttermilk and beat it in with a wooden spoon until the dough comes together and pulls away from the sides of the bowl. When biscuits are formed, transfer to lined baking sheet and bake until golden brown, 12-15 minutes.
BISHOPVILLE SQUASH CASSEROLE
2 eggs, 1 tablespoon sugar, 1 1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese divided, 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, 1 pound yellow summer squash, cut into 1/4-inch slices, 1/4 cup plain breadcrumbs. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 1-1/2-quart casserole dish with cooking spray; set aside. In a large bowl, with a fork, beat eggs and sugar until frothy. Add 1 cup cheese, the mayonnaise, salt, and pepper; mix well. Stir in squash and pour mixture into prepared casserole dish. Sprinkle with breadcrumbs and bake 30 minutes. Remove from the oven, top with remaining cheese, and bake for 10 to 15 additional minutes, until heated through and the cheese is golden.
BUTTERMILK MASHED POTATOES
3 pounds russet potatoes peeled and roughly chopped, 1/2 cup whole buttermilk, 1 cup salted butter softened, 8 ounces crème fraiche, 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, 1/2 teaspoon ground white pepper. Place potatoes in a large Dutch oven with cold water to cover by two inches. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Boil until tender, 25 minutes. Drain; return potatoes to Dutch oven over medium. Cook, stirring once, until potatoes dry out slightly, 50 seconds. Place buttermilk and softened butter in a microwavable glass bowl; microwave on high until warm, 30 to 60 seconds. Add warm buttermilk mixture, salt and white pepper to potatoes, mash with a potato masher. If you can’t find 8 ounces crème fraiche here is a quick recipe:
CRÈME FRAICHE
1 pint (16 ounces) heavy cream, 2 tablespoons (1 ounce) cultured buttermilk. Combine buttermilk and heavy cream in a non-reactive container. Cover and allow to rest at room temperature until thickened to desired texture, about 12 hours.
Raising our own chickens made it very easy for those large Sunday dinners whether it was chicken and dumplings or fried chicken. Plus raising our own we could fatten them up just the way we wanted. One of the secrets to great fried chicken that has become lost is the two-part batter that consists of dredging the chicken in a milk and egg mix, then giving it a quick shake in seasoned flour. Sorry youngsters, you can’t recreate this one in an air fryer.
FRIED CHICKEN
1 1/2 cups milk, 2 large eggs, 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, 2 tablespoons salt, plus additional for sprinkling, 2 teaspoons black pepper, 4 pounds bone-in skin-on chicken pieces, vegetable oil, for frying. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees F and place a rack in a large baking pan.
In a medium bowl, combine the milk and eggs. Whisk to blend well. In a large heavy-duty resealable plastic food storage bag, combine the flour, 2 tablespoons salt, and pepper. We used to use a wax lined hard paper bag. Seal and shake to combine.
Dip the chicken pieces in the milk and egg mixture and let the excess drip off into the bowl. Set already dipped pieces aside on a plate until you have three or four. Add the dipped chicken pieces to the bag of seasoned flour. Seal the bag and shake well to coat the chicken pieces thoroughly. Remove to a plate and repeat with the remaining chicken pieces.
If you like a little spice, at this point you can sprinkle some Cajun seasoning is always a hit, cayenne and paprika, or whatever spicy seasoning you like. But it must be in powder form, no wet sauce. Heat the oil in a deep, heavy skillet to 350 F.
While it’s heating up, set aside a large serving plate lined with paper towels. With a slotted spoon, move the done chicken pieces onto the paper towel-lined plate to drain. Sprinkle immediately with salt.
Transfer the drained and seasoned chicken to the prepared pan with a rack. Keep warm in the preheated oven while frying subsequent batches.
Depending on the size of your pan and number of guests on Sunday, this recipe will require about 3 to 4 batches.
Leftover fried chicken can be reheated with good results. Take the chicken out of the refrigerator and bring it to room temperature. Heat the oven to 400 F. Put the chicken pieces on a rack on top of a rimmed baking sheet and bake for about 15 to 20 minutes until heated through and crisp.
I gave you the mashed potato recipe earlier, but here is what makes that dish so special.
Now that we have the fried chicken we need gravy!
GRAVY
2 -3 tablespoons pan drippings from frying the chicken, 1⁄4 cup flour, used for breading the chicken, 1⁄4 cup all-purpose flour, 2 cups chicken broth or 2 cups water, 1 chicken bouillon cube, 1 — 1 1⁄2 teaspoon salt, 1⁄4 — 1⁄2 teaspoon black pepper. Start by making a roux, in an open skillet; heat the grease and breading flour. Cook mixture over low heat for 5 to 10 minutes or until the color changes slightly brown.
In a small bowl, combine the leftover flour and broth or water. Mix until smooth. Crumble the bouillon cube and add this to the water/flour mixture. Slowly add this mixture to the roux in the pan; using a whisk, stir vigorously until smooth. Bring the gravy to a boil, stir and cook for 3-5 minutes or until the mixture thickens, add more water or broth for desired consistency. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
No Sunday dinner was complete without dessert.
RED VELVET CAKE
1 (16.25-ounce) package butter-flavored yellow cake mix, 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa, 3/4 cup (1-1/2 sticks) butter, softened, divided, 1 cup water, 3 eggs, 1 (1-ounce) bottle red food color, 1 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar, 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened,1 tablespoon milk. Preheat the oven to 350-degree F. Coat two 8-inch round cake pans with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, with an electric beater on medium speed, beat cake mix, cocoa, 1/2 cup butter, the water, and eggs until well combined. Add food color and beat until well combined. Pour batter into prepared cake pans. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until a wooden toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Let cool for 15 minutes then invert onto a wire rack to cool completely. Using a sharp knife, carefully slice each cake in half horizontally, making a total of four cake layers.
In a medium bowl, with an electric beater on medium speed, beat confectioners’ sugar, cream cheese, milk, and remaining 1/4 cup butter until well combined and smooth.
Place 1 cake layer cut-side down on a serving platter and top with 1/4 of the frosting, spreading just to the edge. Repeat 3 more times with remaining cake layers and frosting, ending with frosting on top and leaving sides unfrosted. Serve, or cover loosely and chill until ready to serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.