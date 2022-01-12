Create a sourdough mother culture

Sourdough bread is known to have several benefits for overall health. The fermentation process can lead to an increased number of prebiotic and probiotic-like properties, which help improve gut health, leads to better digestion, and can help keep blood sugars in a healthy range.
Theoretically, you should only have to start a sourdough mother culture from scratch once in your life. In fact, there are sourdough mother cultures still in use that are more than 150 years old! Once it is established, follow the maintenance schedule below to keep it alive and strong. Be sure to use organic flour and non-chlorinated water to get your sourdough mother started. I recommend using bottled spring water. This is the only time working with sourdough when you must be attentive to the water type you are using. From here on out, tap water is fine, but for the mother culture, you must have non-chlorinated water, and since many public water supplies and even private filter systems introduce chlorine, it’s best to use spring water in this application.
Day 1: Mix 45 grams (1⁄4 cup) organic whole wheat flour, 5 grams (2 teaspoons) organic rye flour, and 40 grams (3 tablespoons) non-chlorinated water in a small bowl, loosely cover, and set in a warm location.
Day 2: Mix another 45 grams (1⁄4 cup) organic whole wheat flour, 5 grams (2 teaspoons) organic rye flour, and 40 grams (3 tablespoons) non- chlorinated water in a small bowl, and add to the previous day’s mixture. Mix together. Loosely cover and set in a warm location.
Day 3: Mix 100 grams (1⁄2 cup) organic whole wheat flour and 80 grams (1⁄3 cup) non-chlorinated water in a small bowl, and add to the previous day’s mixture. Mix together. Loosely cover and set in a warm location.
Day 4: You should have a bubbling, active culture ready for baking. If not, repeat step three until you do. Once active, your sourdough mother culture is ready for baking, or you can transfer it to a jar, cover, and store in the fridge for up to one week before refreshing.
