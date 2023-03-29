Easter sweets for the table and for “the basket” are very important for children of all ages. Today I would like to share with you some treats that everyone will enjoy and maybe have the children help with the process and fun! First rule of the kitchen, everyone who taste-tests the mixture must help clean up.
For many years I always made a bunny rabbit sheet cake. It is easy to make, and the kids love helping and watching the Easter Bunny come together.
BUNNY RABBIT CAKE
1 package white cake mix (regular size), 1 can (16 ounces) vanilla frosting, 1-3/4 cups sweetened shredded coconut, divided, 2 drops red food coloring, 2 drops green food coloring, assorted jelly beans, 1 stick black licorice, cut lengthwise into 1/8-inch strips. Mix and bake cake according to package directions, using two greased and floured 9-in. pans. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.
For bunny’s head, place one cake on a 20x14-in. covered board. Cut the remaining cake into two ears and one bow tie. Place ears 4-inches apart on top of head. Place the bow tie so it fits in the curve of the head. Frost top and sides of head, ears and bow tie. Sprinkle 1-1/4 cups coconut over head and ears. Divide remaining coconut between two resealable plastic bags; add red food coloring to one bag and green to the other. Seal bags and shake to coat. Place pink coconut on ears to within 1/2 in of the edges. Place green coconut around the cake. Use jellybeans for eyes, nose and to decorate the bow tie. Cut the licorice into seven two-inch pieces and seven 3/4-inch pieces. Place six two-inch pieces next to the nose for whiskers. Bend the remaining two-inch piece into a semicircle and place 3/4 inch below nose for mouth. Connect nose to mouth with one 3/4-inch pieces. Place three 3/4-inch pieces above each eye for eyelashes. The rest is up to you — decorate as you like.
Now let’s make more treats and sweets !
BUNNY TAILS
1 cup white baking chips melted, 1 cup sweetened shredded coconut. Add your chocolate chips to a heatproof bowl and microwave for 30 seconds. Stir, then microwave for an additional 20-25 seconds before stirring again. Continue heating in 15 second intervals, stirring in between, until melted and smooth. Drop melted chocolate by teaspoonfuls onto waxed paper or parchment. Sprinkle each generously with sweetened flaked coconut; let stand until dry.
CIRCUS PEANUT GELATIN
47 circus peanut candies divided, 1 cup boiling water divided, 2 packages (3 ounces each) orange gelatin, 2 cans (8 ounces each) crushed pineapple undrained, 1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed. Cut 32 candies into small pieces; place in a microwave-safe bowl. Add 1/4 cup of boiling water. Cover and microwave on high for 45 seconds; stir. Microwave 45 seconds longer. Stir until smooth. In a large bowl, dissolve gelatin in remaining boiling water. Stir in candy mixture and pineapple. Refrigerate until partially set. Fold in whipped topping. Pour into a greased 13x9-in. dish. Refrigerate until firm. Cut into squares; top each square with a remaining circus peanut.
BIRDS NEST TREATS
1/4 cup butter cubed, 4-1/2 cups miniature marshmallows, 1/4 cup creamy peanut butter, 1/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips, 4 cups Chow Mein noodles, 1 cup jelly beans or candy eggs. In a large saucepan over medium heat, melt butter and marshmallows until smooth, stirring occasionally. Add the peanut butter and chocolate chips; heat and stir for two minutes or until smooth. Remove from the heat; stir in Chow Mein noodles until well coated. Divide into 12 mounds on a waxed paper-lined baking sheet. Using fingers, shape each into a nest; press an indentation in the center of the nest. Fill each nest with 3 or 4 jelly beans or candy eggs. Cool and serve.
CUPCAKE EASTER BASKETS
Cupcake mix: 1/2 cup butter softened, 1 cup sugar, 1 large egg, room temperature, 1 teaspoon grated orange zest, 2 cups cake flour, 3/4 teaspoon baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 2/3 cup buttermilk.
Frosting: 3/4 cup butter softened, 6 ounces cream cheese softened, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 3 cups confectioners’ sugar, 1 teaspoon water, 4 drops green food coloring, 1-1/2 cups sweetened shredded coconut, chocolate licorice twists, chocolate egg candy such as Cadbury chocolate eggs.
Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in the egg and orange zest. Combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk. Fill 18 paper-lined muffin cups two-thirds full. Bake until a toothpick comes out clean, 20-25 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.
For frosting, in a small bowl, beat butter, cream cheese and vanilla until smooth. Gradually beat in confectioners’ sugar; spread over cupcakes. Combine water and food coloring in a large bowl; add coconut. Stir to coat. Sprinkle over cupcakes.
Using a metal or wooden skewer, poke 2 holes in the top of each cupcake, 1 hole on each side. Cut licorice into 6-in. strips for handles; insert each end of a licorice piece into a hole. Decorate with candy eggs.
FILLED
STRAWBERRIES
3 dozen large fresh strawberries, 11 ounces cream cheese softened, 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar, 1/4 teaspoon almond extract, grated chocolate optional. Remove stems from strawberries; cut a deep “X” in the tip of each berry. Gently spread berries open. In a small bowl, beat the cream cheese, confectioners’ sugar and extract until light and fluffy. Pipe or spoon about 2 teaspoons into each berry; if desired, sprinkle with chocolate. Chill until serving.
LEMON POPPY SEED CUTOUTS
1 cup unsalted butter softened, 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar, 1 tablespoon sugar, 1 tablespoon grated lemon zest, 4 teaspoons lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract, 2 cups all-purpose flour, 1 tablespoon poppy seed, 1/4 teaspoon salt.
Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in lemon zest, juice and vanilla.
In another bowl, whisk flour, poppy seeds, and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Shape into a disk; cover tightly. Refrigerate 4 hours or until firm enough to roll.
Preheat the oven to 350°. Roll dough between two sheets of waxed paper to 1/4-in. thickness. Cut with a floured 1-1/2-in. cookie cutter; reroll scraps. Place 1 inch apart on parchment-lined baking sheets. Bake until the edges begin to brown, 10-12 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.
PEEPS HOUSE
5 graham cracker squares, vanilla frosting, 1 yellow chick Peeps candy, green-tinted shredded coconut, jellybeans and pastel sprinkles. Assemble graham cracker squares to resemble a house, including three walls and a roof, using frosting to adhere, and propping with small cans until frosting is set. Arrange tinted coconut and chick candy inside the house. Decorate house as desired with frosting, jellybeans, and pastel sprinkles.
RAINBOW GELATIN CUBES
4 packages (3 ounces each) assorted flavored gelatin divided, 6 envelopes unflavored gelatin divided, 5-3/4 cups boiling water divided, 1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk, 1/4 cup cold water.
In a small bowl, combine 1 package flavored gelatin and 1 envelope unflavored gelatin. Stir in 1 cup boiling water until dissolved. Pour into a 13x9-in. dish coated with cooking spray; refrigerate until set but not firm, about 20 minutes.
In another small bowl, combine the condensed milk and 1 cup boiling water.
In another bowl, sprinkle 2 envelopes unflavored gelatin over cold water; let stand for 1 minute. Stir in 3/4 cup boiling water. Add to the milk mixture. Spoon 1 cup creamy gelatin mixture over the first flavored gelatin layer. Refrigerate until set but not firm, about 25 minutes.
Repeat from beginning of recipe twice, alternating flavored gelatin with creamy gelatin layers. Chill each layer until set but not firm before spooning the next layer on top.
Make a final flavored gelatin layer; spoon over top. Refrigerate at least 1 hour after completing the last layer before cutting into 1-in. squares.
EASTER PUNCH
2 liters strawberry soda, I always used Fanta but any soda works, 2 cups fruit punch Kool Aid the kind with the sugar added, 1 quart pineapple juice, sanding sugar, simple syrup for the rim of the glass, Peeps for decoration.
In a large pitcher, pour pineapple juice, and drink mix. Stir until everything is mixed well and the drink mix is dissolved, add in the soda. Mix just enough to combine.
Before serving, decorate the glasses. Use two small plates or containers big enough to dip the glasses in. On one plate, pour some of the soda or punch and on the other plate, pour some of the pink sugar. Dip the edges of the glasses into the soda and then into the sanding sugar. This will create a pretty pink rim of sugar.
Next week will have some Easter dinner and quick breakfast ideas.
