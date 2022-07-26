Frittatas are not just for lunch. If you are looking for dinner in a pinch, these eggy dishes can be prepped in minutes, making use of the contents of your veggie drawer, or even last night's leftovers, for inspiration.

COPYRIGHT 2022 LYNDA BALSLEV

DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.