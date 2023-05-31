Spring and summer months are prime producing times for fresh eggs straight from the hen house! Yes, there are still hen houses around, and they are all not on the farm! Suburban America has discovered the fancy condo-style chicken coop. I could not believe it until months ago when I saw my first one at a farm supply store. Another customer asked me what I thought of this coop, and I said, “this farm girl would have loved having this as a doll house.” I could not believe the two digit price tag and wondered how my mom would have reacted to this thing. It would look nice in my yard as a playhouse or flower/greenhouse.
The egg basket that mom used to store the eggs after being picked up and gently wiped was huge. That basket was big — holding about four to five dozen eggs — and was black in color. When we went out to get the eggs, we used a large tan colored basket. After removing the eggs to be cleaned it was wiped out with a cleaner and hung on a hook in the outside cement block building. The black egg basket, with the cleaned eggs, was stored in the large dark closet, under the stairs in the formal living room. It was a perfect storage area as it had shelves holding homemade jellies, fruits, relishes and other goods that were right from our garden. The eggs were brought from the cool closet to begin the day’s baking or the meal to be prepared. A lot of my country and suburban friends now have hens, hen coops and pens and enjoy those delicious fresh eggs.
In the past I have told you my experience on the farm getting eggs out of the more plentiful hen house and fighting the hens with a broom to get them off the nest. I decided to do this “egg” column due to eggs becoming more plentiful during the summer and prices slightly cheaper. Laying hens slow down producing eggs in the fall and winter months due to the cold weather and lack of exercise and moving around the fenced-in chicken yard. So, with more eggs available and prices going down we tend to eat more eggs!
There are many egg recipes to make and even more dishes that require eggs. Just in the past several days I have made hard-boiled eggs, deviled eggs, bacon and eggs, a fried egg sandwich, scrambled eggs and eggs cooked in muffins, these dishes can be eaten at any time — and we all know that breakfast is just as tasty for dinner!
SUNNY SIDE UP EGGS
1 tablespoon unsalted butter, 2 large eggs, salt and freshly ground black pepper. Heat butter in a cast iron, carbon steel, or nonstick skillet over medium heat until lightly foaming, tilting pan to evenly distribute the melted butter. Carefully break eggs into the skillet, season with salt, and cook until the whites are just set on top and the yolks are still runny, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate, season with pepper if desired, and serve immediately.
OVER EASY EGGS
1 tablespoon unsalted butter, 2 large eggs, salt and freshly ground black pepper. Heat butter in a cast iron, carbon steel, or nonstick skillet over medium heat until lightly foaming, tilting pan to evenly distribute the melted butter. Carefully break eggs into the skillet, season with salt, and cook until the whites are nearly set on top and the yolks are still runny, about 2 minutes. Using a flexible spatula, gently flip the eggs one at a time, season with salt, and let cook for another 5 to 10 seconds. Transfer to a plate, season with pepper if desired, and serve immediately.
FLUFFY SCRAMBLED EGGS
3 large eggs, 1/8 teaspoon salt, 2 tablespoons milk, 1/2 tablespoon unsalted butter, freshly ground black pepper. In a small bowl, beat eggs with salt and milk. In a nonstick skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat until foamy. Add eggs and cook, stirring and scrambling gently with a silicone spatula, until large, fluffy curds form and eggs are fully cooked through, about 3 minutes. Season with pepper and serve.
CAST IRON FRIED EGGS
3 tablespoons vegetable or olive oil, 2 eggs, salt and freshly ground black pepper. Heat oil in a 10-inch cast iron, carbon steel, or nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Carefully break eggs into hot oil, dropping them from right above the surface to prevent hot oil from splashing. Season with salt and pepper.
BREAKFAST FOR DINNER
SANDWICHES
6 English muffins split, 6 slices of your favorite sandwich cheese,1 tbsp. salted butter, 6 large eggs, 12 slices of tomato, 2 oz. thinly sliced prosciutto, 2 c. baby arugula, 1/3 c. mayonnaise, 2 lb. red potatoes cut into 1-inch chunks, 1 large onion, chopped, 3 tbsp. olive oil, 1 1/2 tsp. sweet paprika, 1/2 tsp. garlic powder, salt and black pepper. Place a baking sheet on the bottom oven rack and preheat to 450˚. Combine the potatoes and onion in a large bowl. Drizzle with the olive oil and sprinkle with the paprika, salt, garlic powder and a generous amount of black pepper. Toss well. Spread the potato mixture on the hot baking sheet and roast, tossing halfway through, until the potatoes are nicely browned and crispy, 20 to 25 minutes.
Put the English muffins on a second baking sheet and bake on the top oven rack until lightly toasted, about 4 minutes. Remove the muffin tops and lay a piece of cheese on each of the muffin bottoms. Return to the oven to melt the cheese, 1 to 2 minutes. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, add the butter and let it melt. Crack the eggs into the skillet and season with salt and pepper. Cover the skillet and cook until the eggs are done to your liking, about 4 minutes to set whites with runny yolks. Use a spatula or a round biscuit cutter to cut the eggs into 6 portions. Top each muffin bottom with 2 tomato slices, some prosciutto, an egg, and some arugula. Spread the muffin tops with the mayonnaise and close the sandwiches. Serve with the potatoes.
EGG-SPLODING
GRILLED CHEESE
2 slices hearty sandwich bread, 3 tablespoons unsalted butter divided, 2 large eggs, salt and freshly ground black pepper, 2 slices American, cheddar, or your favorite sandwich cheese. Using a small empty can, a biscuit cutter, or the ring from a Mason jar, cut a circle out of the center of each slice of bread. In a large nonstick or cast iron skillet, melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat until foaming subsides. Add both bread slices and circular cutouts and cook until very lightly browned on the bottom side. Break an egg into each hole, season with salt and pepper, and cook, swirling occasionally, until bread is lightly golden brown on the bottom side and eggs can easily be lifted without breaking, 1 to 2 minutes.
While the egg-filled bread slices cook, flip circular cutouts as soon as they are golden brown on the first side, then toast on the second side and remove when ready. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons butter and carefully flip both slices of bread, making sure the eggs don’t break. Add a cheese slice to the top of each bread slice. Cook, swirling pan occasionally, until golden brown on the second side. Close the sandwich with cheese inside and continue to cook, flipping occasionally, until eggs are soft-cooked, and cheese is melted, about 1 minute longer. Serve immediately.
BLT-E
1 egg, 2 slices sourdough bread, lightly toasted, handful of arugula (there’s been much debate over the perfect lettuce for a BLT), 3 thick slices of tomato, 4 strips of bacon cooked, salt and black pepper to taste. Heat a small nonstick skillet over medium heat. Coat with olive oil cooking spray and add the egg. Cook sunny side up until the white is set but the yolk is runny. Line the bottom half of the bread with the arugula, followed by the tomato slices and bacon. Set the cooked egg carefully on top, and season with a pinch of salt and plenty of fresh cracked pepper. Top with the second slice of bread. Some prefer the crunch of iceberg or romaine, others like leaves with a peppery bite, like watercress or arugula. It’s your choice. I like to cook my bacon in the oven for most dishes. Lay bacon out in a baking dish at least 2” deep and bake in a 400°F oven for 10 to 12 minutes, until the meat just begins to brown and crisp around the edges. Pull from the baking dish and drain.
This next and last recipe is one that you can add anything too. In fact, the more the better in most cases. Here is the basic egg omelet. When you have it down pat, add in all the extras like bacon, onions, peppers, ham — just go crazy and throw it in!
BASIC EGG OMELET
2 eggs, 1 tsp. heavy cream, 1/2 Tbsp. butter. Whisk together the eggs and heavy cream in a small bowl. Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat. Melt the butter on the pan. Pour in the egg mixture and cook the eggs for 1 to 2 minutes — or until the eggs are halfway cooked. Using a spatula, fold the omelet in half. Cook for another 30 seconds, then slide the omelet to a plate. When making this dish with fillings here is a good rule of thumb: when the egg mixture is cooked around the edges (about 1 minute), add your fillings. Serve immediately.
