My memories of celebrating the 4th of July holiday go back to my early childhood since my mom was born on July 4, 1911, in the small town of Selbyville, Delaware. Mom would be celebrating her 112th birthday this year — she left us at age 86 almost 27 years ago.
In my early memories, the family packed picnic foods and traveled to visit various sites such as the Philadelphia Zoo, Virginia resort areas, state parks and other sites of historic events. We visited historic military sites nearby.
Eventually as my parents grew older the celebrations came back home where we gathered at local swimming areas, campgrounds, local parks and finally at the site of our small schoolhouse, now a small park, in our town of Bishopville.
Fourth of July celebrations began back in the 18th century with the American Revolution. Officially we have celebrated since 1776 to the present time. No matter what else you do — celebrations or not — fly those American flags in honor of those who have fought for “old glory” throughout our history to help keep it flying high day and night today. God bless America and God bless old glory — HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMERICA!
One of my favorite memories of those Fourth of July trips would be going to visit my late Aunt Irene and Uncle Fred in Chester, Pennsylvania. Early that morning my mom got up and started frying chicken, making biscuits, homemade potato salad, cucumbers and onions, corn-on-the-cob, sliced tomatoes, fresh beets and fresh baked cupcakes. Finally, she made two big jugs of homemade iced tea and a large jug of fresh water.
Daddy backed the big four door Oldsmobile to the back door and start loading the food — in go the boxes of food, coolers of iced tea and water, coolers of side food and the big roaster pan of fried chicken — finally the picnic tablecloths, wet and dry hand cloths and plasticware with plastic cups. The kids loaded up, and off we went to Pennsylvania.
The ride was wonderful, especially along the C & O Canal and Delaware and Pennsylvania canal areas. Eventually everyone was hungry, and my father pulled off at a rest area campground spot. How amazingly beautiful — railroad with a train passing, ships in the ocean, tugs in the canal and a plane overhead! It was country life in the 1950s, 4th of July picnic, family style complete with birthday cake hidden in the trunk for mom. Mom would also include some of the large dill pickles that we could snack on while riding in the car. I remember the big thick glass gallon jars that were filled with the whole dill, sour or sweet pickles you bought at the store. The lid was a wide-mouth metal lid. The jar was to be saved, washed really well, used to make jugs of tea, lemonade and water. I remember packing one of these pickles, wrapped in Saran Wrap or foil, and carrying them in my lunch box — something my grandboys still do!
You know how it was, and is, loading kids up in a vehicle to travel! Just before you leave you line them up to “go to the bathroom” one last time! Well, 20 miles down the road somebody has to go, and then all the others start with “I’m thirsty” or “I’m hungry” or “Are we there yet?” To stop this, mom made us all get out, walk around the car, and handed us some pretzels to munch on and we shared a quart of water — mom thought of it all!
We usually ate before we got to my relative’s house because they enjoyed making a freezer of homemade ice cream and a fresh banana cake or strawberry cake. My favorite part of the trip was just being in a small city with sidewalks and hearing those city talking folks. The last thing mom would say as we pulled up in front of the house was “act like you got some raising” and “behave.”
COUNTRY FRIED CHICKEN
2 cups buttermilk, 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon ground black pepper, 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper, 1 whole chicken cut into pieces, 2 cups all-purpose flour, 1 tablespoon baking powder, 1 tablespoon garlic powder, 1 tablespoon onion powder, 5 cups vegetable oil for frying.
Whisk together buttermilk, mustard, salt, pepper, and cayenne in a bowl. Pour buttermilk marinade into a resealable plastic bag. Add chicken pieces, coat with marinade, squeeze out excess air, and seal the bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least two hours.
Combine flour, baking powder, garlic powder, and onion powder in another resealable plastic bag; shake to mix thoroughly. Working with one piece at a time, transfer marinated chicken to the dry ingredient bag, seal the bag, and shake well to coat. After all chicken pieces are coated, repeat the process by dipping them in a fresh batch of buttermilk marinade and shaking in the dry coating again.
Then heat oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Place chicken in the pan. Fry chicken in batches in hot oil, turning chicken occasionally, until golden brown and juices run clear. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the meat should read at least 165 degrees.
OIL AND VINEGAR POTATO SALAD
1 1/2 lbs. potatoes (red-skinned or Yukon gold), 1/2 medium red onion, chopped (about 1/2 cup), 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, 1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar, 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard, 1/4 cup cooking vinegar, 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper.
Place potatoes in a large pot and fill with water. Place the lid on the pot and bring to a boil over high heat. Continue to cook until potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat, drain, and rinse with cold water until they are cool enough to handle.
Chop into 1-inch chunks and place them in a large mixing bowl. Add onion, herbs, sugar, mustard, vinegar and oil, and toss until well coated. Stir to mash the potatoes slightly, until they reach your desired texture. Add salt and pepper, and stir to combine. Season with additional salt and pepper to taste, if desired.
The ingredients in this recipe don’t require refrigeration and make for a perfect road trip side dish.
NO MAYO COLESLAW
1 head of green cabbage finely shredded, 1 large carrot grated, 1/2 yellow or red onion finely sliced, 1/3 cup apple cider vinegar, 3 tablespoons olive oil, 1 tablespoons honey, 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard, 1 teaspoon celery seed, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Add the shredded green cabbage, carrot and onion to a large bowl.
In a smaller bowl, whisk together the apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, olive oil, celery seed, salt and pepper to create the dressing. Taste the dressing and decide if you’d like to add more honey. Add about half of the dressing to the cabbage, onions and carrots and gently toss. Slowly add more dressing until you’ve reached your desired consistency.
PUFF PASTRY STAR COOKIES
All-purpose flour for work surface, two sheets puff pastry thawed, 1 large egg beaten, 1/4 cup jam, jelly, or fruit preserves, sanding sugar, for sprinkling. Preheat the oven to 400°F.
Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. On a lightly floured work surface, roll each sheet of puff pastry into a 10 by 12-inch rectangle. Using a 3 1/2-inch star-shaped cookie cutter, cut out 12 stars from each sheet. Transfer to prepared baking sheets. Brush the points of half the stars with egg; carefully spoon jam (about 1 teaspoon) onto the center of each star.
Using a 1 3/4-inch star-shaped cookie cutter, cut out smaller star shapes from the centers of the remaining 12 stars. Place stars with the holes over the jam, doing your best to line up the points. Press edges gently to seal. Brush the tops with egg and sprinkle with sugar.
Bake, rotating halfway through, until golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Cool slightly before serving.
Cookies can be made two days ahead. Store, tightly covered, at room temperature.
NO MAYO DEVILED EGGS
6 large or extra-large eggs hard-boiled, peeled and chilled, 1/4 cup sour cream, 1/2 teaspoon yellow mustard, 2 teaspoons sweet pickle relish, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 2 teaspoons chopped fresh chives or dill plus more for garnish.
Slice each egg in half lengthwise. Remove the yolks and place in a separate bowl. Set the egg halves aside.
Add the sour cream, yellow mustard, pickle relish, salt, and herbs to the bowl with the yolks. Using a fork, mash everything together until all the ingredients are combined and the mixture is smooth.
Using a spoon or a piping bag fitted with a star tip, fill the empty egg whites with the mixture. Garnish with a dash of paprika and more chopped herbs. Serve cold. Use extra paprika for garnish.
STATE FAIR LEMONADE
6 lemons, 1 1/4 cups white sugar, 5 cups cold water. Wash lemons and peel off all the zest using a vegetable peeler; set peeled lemons aside. Add lemon zest to a bowl and cover with sugar; toss to combine. Cover and let sit for a minimum of two hours, or up to overnight. Bring water to a boil in a pot over high heat; turn off heat and pour in lemon-sugar mixture. Stir and let sit until sugar is completely dissolved, about 5 minutes. Pour through a mesh strainer back into the same bowl and discard the zest. Let cool to room temperature, 20 to 30 minutes. Cut lemons in half and squeeze juice into the bowl. Stir to combine. Pour lemonade into a serving pitcher and use when needed.
How can I possibly close this column without including details about the ride home? We all loaded up — tired, sleepy and grumpy! All of us fit in the car going, but it looked overcrowded coming back. Mom put youngest brother Richard up front, and he passed out asleep. On the back seat with three more brothers, we each wanted a window seat! I usually got one and the other three took turns. I am telling you there was some pinching going on, some slaps on the head, foot stomping and tattling in the back seat of that Oldsmobile. My father just sat there driving, not saying a word, as mom produced a wire fly swatter!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.