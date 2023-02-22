Muskrat Plate

Muskrat is an Eastern Shore favorite.

 PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER

Back in the late 1950s and early 1960s I had a younger brother Ollie who would trap and hunt whatever was in season. My dad was very happy when he came home with rabbits and squirrels. He would also clean them for mom. The only thing he could not get my dad to eat was the muskrat, better known as the marsh rabbit. He sold the meat to local folks who loved it, and mom loved it because he sold them as fast as he trapped them.

