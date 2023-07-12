The vegetables have begun to ripen and some need to be cooked and canned for the winter. At last, the long awaited “gems” are here. Remember standing at the produce area in the local supermarket and shaking our heads at the prices — well the time is here — get out in the garden or local stand and get those fresh gems. Getting fresh Eastern Shore produce is pleasing to everyone’s taste buds!
Our family always had a large variety of vegetables planted each year and when mom had preserved and frozen all we needed, she let other families pick the surplus. Nothing was wasted and one of the greatest memories I have were the home-cooked meals that featured the current ready-to-eat vegetables! To name a few, ham and fresh cabbage, fried yellow squash, butter beans with corn and tomatoes, fresh steamed corn, sliced red tomatoes, string beans cooked with fresh potatoes, fresh carrots and kale, lettuce and turnip greens.
One day was spent washing and preparing the canning jars. A trip was made in advance to the local country store to get new jar lids and rims to prepare for canning day. Knives were sharpened, the grinder and chopper were given a good cleaning and a trial run performed. The list of jars of food in the canning closet included: jellies, jams, beets, relishes, tomatoes, pickles, beans and more. The jellies included three or more kinds as did the relishes! I have great memories of that special closet as it was specifically built under the front stairway with many shelves to hold all the canned goods. When you were sent to the food pantry to get something you can believe that each jar had its own spot!
I have to revive some memories of that pantry area next to the formal living room — or “no-mans land” as we called it. This room was only used at Christmas or formal gatherings or special occasions. This room also held the old antiques — you know the kind you really didn’t get to sit on.
In that food closet was fresh canned tomatoes — when mom canned tomatoes she would sit them in a cool area for so many days to make sure they sealed correctly and did not blow their lids off. When she was ready to store them in the pantry, she would wipe them gently and place them carefully on the shelves. One Sunday evening an elderly couple, relatives from Wilmington, came to call. While sitting there chatting strange noises came from the pantry. My father looked at my mother, whose face was redder than the beets she had canned the day before, and said, “Laurie, I think you got trouble in the closet! Aunt Mae, one of the visitors, spoke up and said, “We better go, Luther.” We did NOT laugh, we went up to bed!
Tomatoes have always been one of my favorites — from a BLT sandwich to stewed sauces to handheld, fresh picked and washed, eaten like an apple. I dearly love them pan fried and eat one almost every day when in season. Many people mix up coatings or buy fried green tomato seasoning mixes. I simply wash the tomato, remove the stem spot, slice the width I want, dredge through flour, drop in an iron frying pan, slightly sprinkling the top with light salt and pepper, flipping to the other side when lightly browned, and sprinkle again with salt and pepper. When browned on both sides, drain on paper towels until ready to eat. I lightly sprinkle sugar on one side when serving as they can be slightly bitter.
Now onto more “freshly picked” recipes.
SOUTHERN SQUASH CASSEROLE
2 tablespoons butter, divided, 4 small yellow squash sliced, 1 small onion diced, 1 red bell pepper diced, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, 2 eggs, 1 cup grated cheddar cheese, 1/4 cup sour cream, 1/4 cup mayonnaise, 3/4 cup crushed butter crackers (I use Ritz crackers). Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spray an 8-inch or 9-inch square baking dish with cooking spray and set aside.
Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add squash, onion, and bell pepper to the skillet, cooking and stirring for about 10 minutes (or until vegetables are tender). Remove from heat and season with salt and pepper.
Meanwhile, in a separate bowl, whisk together eggs, cheese, sour cream, and mayonnaise. Stir the egg mixture into the squash mixture. Transfer the squash mixture into the prepared baking dish.
In a separate bowl, combine crushed crackers with the remaining 1 tablespoon of melted butter. Sprinkle buttered cracker crumbs over the top of the casserole. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until the casserole is set and the topping is golden brown.
SUMMER SQUASH TOMATO GRATIN
2 yellow squash, sliced into coins, 2 large or 3 medium heirloom tomatoes sliced, 2 shallots thinly sliced, 1 orange bell pepper diced, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper, 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning, 1 cup shredded gruyere cheese, 1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Arrange the sliced summer squash along the bottom of a 9x13 baking dish, sprinkle with a little of the salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning. Then sprinkle with a small amount of the panko breadcrumbs and shredded gruyere, layer the tomatoes on top of the squash. Repeat with sprinkling on the salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, breadcrumbs, and cheese.
Sprinkle the bell pepper and shallots in a layer across the tomatoes, top the dish with the remaining salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, breadcrumbs, and cheese, bake for 25 minutes or until the panko is golden brown. Serve immediately or save in the refrigerator for up to three days.
BUTTER BEAN CORN SALAD
1 pound shelled fresh butter beans, 2 1⁄2 cups fresh corn kernels (cut from about 5 large ears), 1⁄3 cup chopped red onion, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme, 1 (4-ounce) jar diced pimientos drained, 1⁄4 cup fresh lemon juice, 3 tablespoons canola oil, 3⁄4 teaspoon salt, 1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper, cooked bacon slices.
In a large saucepan, fill with water halfway full. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Add butter beans; cook for 1 minute. Place in a colander. Rinse under cold running water; drain well. Set it aside.
In a medium bowl, combine butter beans, corn, onion, thyme and pimientos.
In a small bowl, whisk together lemon juice, canola oil, salt, and pepper. Pour over corn mixture, stirring to combine. Let stand for at least 10 minutes, or cover, and refrigerate for up to two days.
Garnish with bacon and thyme, if desired.
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES
REMOULADE: 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice, 1 medium scallion, finely chopped (optional), 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh parsley leaves, 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard, 1/2 teaspoon paprika, 1/2 teaspoon hot sauce, such as Louisiana or Tabasco, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, pinch cayenne pepper.
TOMATOES: 2/3 cup instant flour divided, 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, 3/4 teaspoon paprika, 3/4 cup buttermilk, 1 large egg white, 1 1/2 teaspoons hot sauce such as Louisiana or Tabasco, 3/4 cup finely ground cornmeal, 3 unripe green tomatoes cut into 1/4-inch thick slices, 1/2 cup canola oil.
Whisk all of the sauce ingredients together in a small bowl until combined. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Stir 1/3 cup of the flour, salt, and paprika together in a wide, shallow bowl or pie plate. Whisk the buttermilk, egg white, and hot sauce together in a second wide, shallow bowl.
Stir the cornmeal and remaining 1/3 cup flour together in a third wide, shallow bowl. Fit a wire rack inside a rimmed baking sheet. Dip each tomato slice in the flour mixture, followed by the buttermilk mixture, and finally the cornmeal mixture. Place the breaded tomato slices on the rack in a single layer. Let sit so the coating sets while the oil heats.
Heat the oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering, about 5 minutes. The oil should sizzle immediately if you sprinkle flour into it. Carefully add 4 to 5 tomato slices and fry until golden-brown, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer the fried tomatoes to a paper towel-lined plate. Fry the remaining tomato slices. Serve the tomatoes immediately with the remoulade sauce.
STRING BEAN AND POTATO SALAD
12 cups baby potatoes cut in half, 8 cups string beans, 1/2 red onion thinly sliced, 1 lemon, zested and juiced, 1/4 cup olive oil, 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, 2 teaspoons salt, pepper, 4 scallions.
Halve the potatoes. Add them to a large pot. Fill the pot with water until the potatoes are covered. Bring the water to a boil and boil the potatoes until just fork-tender.
Add the string beans to the boiling water and boil for the last five minutes until tender, but still crisp. Drain the potatoes and string beans.
In a small bowl, combine the zest and juice of the lemon, the olive oil, apple cider vinegar, fresh cracked pepper and salt. Whisk to combine.
Slice the red onion. Chop the scallions. Add the cooked potatoes, string beans, red onion, and scallions to a large mixing bowl. Pour the dressing over and gently toss to coat.
PARMESAN ZOODLES
1 tablespoon olive oil, 2 garlic cloves, minced, 2 medium zucchini, 2 tablespoons parmesan grated, salt and pepper. Slice the ends off the zucchini and place it on your spiralizer. Turn the spiralizer and create zucchini noodles. Heat the oil in a large pan on medium heat. Add the garlic and sauté for 30 seconds. Add the zucchini noodles and toss them for one minute, just to warm through, then turn off the heat. Sprinkle on the grated parmesan along with salt and pepper, give them another toss in the pan and serve.
