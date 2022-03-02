EASTON — The Garden Club of the Eastern Shore is excited to announce that internationally recognized food researcher, author of “Eat Like a Human,” former anthropology professor, and founder and director of the Eastern Shore Food Lab, Bill Schindler will present a talk and book signing at 11 a.m. March 9 the Avalon Theatre in Easton.
Schindler, who lives in Church Hill, created the Eastern Shore Food Lab, a research and teaching laboratory at Washington College, in 2017. It is now in the process of becoming a nonprofit focused on research, education and outreach and offers classes on making such interesting things as sourdough bread, mozzarella cheese and lacto-fermented vegetables.
His family’s Modern Stone Age Kitchen, with a mission to preserve and revive ancestral dietary approaches to creating nourishing food for the community, has its storefront located at 236 Cannon Street in Chestertown.
Schindler’s book, “Eat Like a Human,” explains to readers that food is more than nutrition; it should also be a cultural experience, invaluable to one’s health and happiness. He encourages people to find local food, including plants, animals and even crickets, that is as nutrient dense as possible and to prepare that food using methods that release those nutrients and make them available to our bodies in the way that our ancestors did to not only live, but to thrive. This book offers sage eating advice and recipes from ancient cultures.
The locavore movement and farm-to-table mentality here on the Eastern Shore of Maryland encourages foraging for and using plant and animal materials from the local landscapes, waterscapes and many specialized farms in this area, such as Cottingham Farm, FRESHFARM Markets, and Chapel’s Country Creamery. In our lifetime, we have become less associated with where our food comes from, relying more on fast-food restaurants, carry-out and preserved and premade servings from the grocery store, according to the garden club.
Schindler’s “Eat Like a Human” presents healthy alternatives. Advocating for the hunting and gathering approaches of earliest man, he inspires readers to consider making food from scratch using the natural ingredients found on their own doorsteps, neighboring farms and forests. The how-to lesson on making sourdough bread, included in his book and in his class offerings, is only one example of a delicious way to begin. A variety of breads and other tasty items from the Modern Stone Age Kitchen will be for sale at the end of the 45-minute presentation and book signing.
Plan to attend this interesting, free event with unreserved seating, presented by the Garden Club of the Eastern Shore, at 11 a.m. on March 9 at the Avalon Theatre in historic downtown Easton. The Avalon Theatre’s COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
