Every kitchen has one. Maybe you call it the catch-all drawer, the what you call it drawer, the thing-a-bob drawer or gadget drawer. But once you struggle to get it open — oh my — it is loaded with a little bit of everything and even though it is in the kitchen it has “stuff” for everything and everywhere. Let me pull my drawer open and see what I find! Oh, here is a wooden spring type clothespin I use to close bags with when I can’t find the little plastic closure. Here is the old handheld can opener along with the opener that punches in the top. Now this is cool — the old hand held potato masher next to the beaters that fit on my electric beater. I have at least five paring knives in here next to the hand peeler and the core remover.

