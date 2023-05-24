Every kitchen has one. Maybe you call it the catch-all drawer, the what you call it drawer, the thing-a-bob drawer or gadget drawer. But once you struggle to get it open — oh my — it is loaded with a little bit of everything and even though it is in the kitchen it has “stuff” for everything and everywhere. Let me pull my drawer open and see what I find! Oh, here is a wooden spring type clothespin I use to close bags with when I can’t find the little plastic closure. Here is the old handheld can opener along with the opener that punches in the top. Now this is cool — the old hand held potato masher next to the beaters that fit on my electric beater. I have at least five paring knives in here next to the hand peeler and the core remover.
Along with a potato peeler that rarely is used because I use the paring knives, I have two ice cream scoops — one from the ‘70s and one from the early 2000s that does everything but eat the ice cream. I counted four pancake turners and two small ones. Soup ladles — four in two different sizes, strainers — at least three handheld ones. A glass juicer for oranges and lemons, two pizza cutters, a small metal egg separator (to get whites but leave the yolk) and three rolling pins. One large plain wooden pin, one large wooden with designs to make a fancy crust and one small pin for fancy desserts. The measuring cups and spoons for liquids and dry ingredients are too many to count — all colors, sizes and measurements. I will finish this inventory another day — let’s use modern utensils that have replaced the above and explore some recipes!
I MUST add this one — I just saw my modern iced tea maker, but folks nothing tastes like the ice tea made with tea bags in the saucepan cooking over the flame, removing from heat, squeezing out bags and pouring in the big glass pitcher, adding sugar and squeezing lemon juice and serving in a real glass with ice cubes!
Fruit is one of the most perishable culinary treats out there. Especially if you visit all of our local “u pick” farms around the DelMarVa. In today’s world there are strawberry hullers, and zest peelers for citrus fruit like lemons and oranges. The days of taking a sharp pocket knife to get the zest from orange peels and using those paring knives to cap strawberries all day are over. Those two gadgets come in handy when making this next recipe.
MIXED BERRY TIRAMISU
3 cups fresh raspberries, 3 cups fresh blackberries, 2 cups fresh blueberries, 2 cups fresh strawberries sliced, 1 1/3 cups sugar, divided, 4 teaspoons grated orange zest, 1 cup orange juice, 1 cup heavy whipping cream, 2 cartons (8 ounces each) mascarpone cheese, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 2 packages (7 ounces each) crisp ladyfinger cookies. Place berries in a large bowl. Mix 1/3 cup sugar, orange zest and orange juice; toss gently with berries. Refrigerate, covered, 45 minutes. Beat cream until soft peaks form. In another bowl, mix mascarpone cheese, vanilla and the remaining 1 cup sugar. Fold in whipped cream, a third at a time. Drain berries over a shallow bowl, reserving juices. Dip ladyfingers in reserved juices, allowing excess to drip off; arrange ladyfingers in a single layer on bottom of a 13x9-in. dish. Layer with half the berries and half the mascarpone mixture; repeat layers, starting with ladyfingers. Refrigerate, covered, overnight. If desired, top with additional berries before serving.
A few weeks ago I visited a store in Salisbury that had a whole wall of tools and modern gadgets. A few things I actually stopped and looked at thinking to myself, “Wow, if only I would’ve had one of these 50 years ago.” In El Paso, Texas, back in the ‘60s when I was exposed to many new foods I remember the jalapeno pepper being one I was told to stay away from. Those west Texans would eat jalapenos the way we eat apples. I came across a jalapeno corer in this store and instantly remembered the stories of those older ladies cutting jalapenos until their fingers were numb from the oil of those peppers.
JALAPENO CORN SALAD
1 medium onion quartered, 2 jalapeno peppers, 1 cup sour cream, 1 cup mayonnaise, 2 ounces cream cheese softened, 2 teaspoons ground cumin, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon chili powder, 1 teaspoon smoked paprika, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, 4 cups fresh corn (about 8 ears), cooked and cooled, 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese, 1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese, 1/2 cup crumbled cooked bacon. Grill onion and jalapenos, covered, over medium-high heat or broil four inches from heat 3-5 minutes on each side or until lightly charred. Cool completely; chop into 1/2-inch pieces. Combine the next nine ingredients. Stir in corn, cheese, half the bacon, and the grilled vegetables. Top with remaining bacon to serve.
Two staples in our kitchen growing up were flour and a rolling pin. I feel like 90% of our meals used both. Whether it was biscuits for breakfast, dumplings at every meal, or those amazing pies and many, many others. A good rolling pin is almost like your right hand when it comes to the kitchen. While in this store I saw one of the best inventions ever. A rolling pin that had a hollow core to store flour in! As you are rolling out your dough, instead of making a mess with moist dough, dry flour and getting it all over the counter you can just shake a little out of the end of the pin as you roll.
QUICK DUMPLINGS
2 cups all-purpose flour, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/3 cup shortening cold, 3/4 to 1 cup buttermilk. Heat a large Dutch oven pot over medium high heat. Mix flour, baking powder, and salt in a mixing bowl. Cut in the cold shortening using a pastry cutter or food processor. Gradually pour in the buttermilk, stirring until the dough comes together. Turn the dough out on a floured surface and work it just until everything is combined. The dough should not be sticky. Roll the dough out about 1/4-inch thick with your rolling pin to keep it from getting too dry. Cut into 1 inch strips. Cut each of those strips into pieces that are approximately 2 inches in length. Add the milk to the Dutch oven and bring to a simmer. Drop dumplings strips into soup and simmer for 15-20 minutes until cooked through.
That was the “quick” dumpling recipe, one week soon I’ll share the recipe that I have cooked probably over 10,000 times in the last 50 plus years.
This next gadget is one that my daughter-in-law Shannon uses at least 3-4 times a week — a garlic press. Garlic in their household is like salt and pepper in most others, it’s always being used in dishes to add flavor. I don’t think my son makes anything that doesn’t have fresh chopped or minced garlic in it. If you use minced, chopped or crushed garlic you can save time by not having to peel or dice with a garlic press. Shannon also told me she uses it to crush nuts for other recipes. Part of my son’s cooking process is he still prefers to slice the garlic thin with a sharp kitchen knife as he will tell you that the “authentic preparation is also part of a great meal” But some days when pressed to save time he’ll cave and use a gadget. Here is one of my son John’s favorite recipes to make using the garlic press.
SPICY SAUSAGE PASTA
8 ounces uncooked penne, 10.6 ounces hot Italian sausages sliced and crumbled, 3 cloves garlic minced, 1/2 cup chicken broth, 1/2 tablespoon flour, 1 (14 fluid ounce) can diced tomatoes with juices, 1/2 cup heavy/whipping cream, salt and pepper to taste, 6 large leaves basil sliced/torn into small pieces, freshly grated parmesan cheese to taste. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta al dente according to package directions. Take the sausage meat out of the casings and crumble it into a deep skillet. Cook it for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, over medium-high heat until browned. Once the sausage is browned, take it out of the pan and set it aside. Drain the fat. Add the garlic, followed by the chicken broth to the skillet. Sprinkle the flour in. Whisk it until the flour has dissolved and scrape any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Cook this mixture until it’s significantly reduced (should only take a minute or two in total). Add in the tomatoes, cream, and the sausage. Cook the sauce for a few more minutes until it’s thickened to your liking. Season with salt and pepper as needed. Just prior to serving, add in the torn basil leaves and then toss with the drained pasta. Serve with freshly grated parmesan cheese.
You can find almost any tool or gadget for anything today. My days in the kitchen started around 1954 when I was 9 years old. Trust me when I say the only real tools in Bishopville in 1954 were the rolling pin, knives and my two hands. The last gadget is one that came out in the ‘90s and is amazing….. the electric mug warmer! How many times have we made a pot or cup of coffee but couldn’t finish it right away? Nothing tastes worse to me than microwave reheated coffee. Most of them come with a cord that you can plug in and adjust the warmth. NOW, they have portable ones that run on batteries! If you are a coffee drinking multi tasker like me, these come in very handy!
