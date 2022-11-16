Pumpkin Pie

PUMPKIN PIE

 METRO CREATIVE

Today I am starting my column by giving thanks for the 52 years I was blessed with having one of the most influential women in my life — my mother. Mom was born on July 4, 1911, and left us on November 18, 1997 after a brief illness.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.