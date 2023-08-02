I recently had a request to re-run a cooking column from a few years ago on “country folks going crabbing.” I researched and found this column and decided to run it again. So Janet, just for you and your “country” husband, enjoy this rerun. It seems that many others remember these days as a child growing up here as well.
Pulling away from the local seafood store yesterday with a basket of fresh caught and fresh steamed crabs surely brings back memories of the 1950s and 1960s adventures of crabbing. Mom would set aside the designated weekday that we do this. The other chores would be done, and it was a day the canning and garden work was done. Mom would back the pickup out, and we would load the supplies which included the baskets with inner tubes attached to help the baskets to float, the chicken necks for bait, the heavy string to tie the hook and sinker to crab nets, towels, a picnic basket with sandwiches and a big jug of water with chunks of ice inside. That’s right — NO soda, NO fast food, and NO junk food except bubble gum!
We loaded up and rode in the back of the truck so we could hoot and holler at our friends as we rode through town. Our friends would holler “take me” as we passed because they knew the fun we would have along with the work involved! Our destination would be one of two country landings with docks for crabbing and areas for swimming. The first one was Mumford’s Landing down off St, Martin’s Neck Road (now a development off Route 90 bridge outside of Ocean City) and the second one was a little dock called Little Georgetown, just down the road from our farm on the Delaware side. This particular day we were headed to Mumford’s Landing outside of Ocean City near my hometown of Bishopville.
Upon arriving at the landing mom would pick out a spot to tie our strings on the dock poles. We would take the lines and hang the nuts, bolts and sinkers on the bottom so the weight held the line down and then tie on the chicken leg or neck for bait — I think they called this “chicken necking” but we called it “country fun.” You had a choice — go swimming now or later — but you had to move down a good distance to stay away from the baited lines. Mom would get two baskets ready with inner tubes to float the baskets, grab a crab net and walk along the shoreline and crab. Someone stayed back with another net and basket to gradually pull up the lines, placing the net under the line to catch the falling crabs. Sitting on the dock would be one- or two-bushel baskets with lids to place the freshly caught crabs in. If it was a slow catching day, then the bushel basket would be set at the shoreline to be partially filled with water to keep the crabs alive.
Meanwhile back on the farm, whoever stayed behind, was placing one of the largest iron pots, used for winter hog killing and summer beet cooking, over a fire laid with seasoned pieces of wood to “steam the crabs.” Upon arriving at home, the still kicking crabs were unloaded, the fire started and the Old Bay seasoning was put in. Sometimes we would have two bushels, and on a slow day, we had one bushel. My friends let me tell you it did not matter the amount caught because we were a country family having fun together and a worn-out bunch of “young’uns” that night. Once the crabs were bright orange-reddish in color, the fire was pulled away and the crabs pulled and placed on the picnic tables to be picked. Of course, we ate the delicious meat until we were full, and then we put it in containers to be carried to the kitchen to be made into dishes such as crab cakes, crab soup and much more.
So let’s explore what to make with our crabmeat! Before we start, times have changed, and you can’t just go throw crab lines with chicken necks over anymore. Another of the disappearing trends sadly from our Eastern Shore childhoods. There are plenty of options nowadays to get crabs, and while you’re eating them. Pass on the stories like I have above. There were the “good ole days” and we didn’t even know it.
You can purchase crabs locally at LNT Seafood in Preston, Blough’s Seafood outside of Denton, Kool Ice and Seafood in Cambridge, Trident Seafood on Route 50 in Hebron and Fat Boys Seafood on Old Ocean City Road in Salisbury. There are many other small local spots featuring fresh seafood catches but trust “word of mouth” for the best recommendations.
STEAMED BLUE CRABS, THE “TRUE MARYLAND” WAY
For the seasonings combine 1/2 cup Old Bay seafood seasoning, 1/2 cup salt, 3 cups white vinegar, and 3 cups beer or water. Mix well. Using at least 3 dozen or more Maryland Blue hard crabs, put half of the crabs in a very large pot with a rack and a tight-fitting lid (if 2 pots are used, layer crabs and measure seasoning mixture accordingly). Pour 1/2 of the seasonings on top of crabs. Add the rest of the crabs and remaining seasoning. Steam, covered, until crabs turn a bright red in color, about 20 to 30 minutes. Serve hot or cold. Makes about 9 to 12 servings depending on the size of the crabs.
TANGIER ISLAND CRAB CAKES
Break 2 slices of bread in small pieces and moisten with a few drops of water. Mix in 1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce, 1 beaten egg, 1 teaspoon mustard and 1 teaspoon baking powder. Mix in 1 1/2 pounds fresh crab meat, mixing gently. Shape into patties — about 10. Fry quickly until golden brown on both sides.
CRAB DIP
8 ounces crab meat, 8 ounces cream cheese, softened, 1/2 cup sour cream, 2 tablespoons mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1 1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire Sauce, 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard, 1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese, 1 pinch garlic salt (optional), 2 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning or JO Seasoning. In a large bowl, mix cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, dry mustard until smooth. Stir in 2 tablespoons of shredded cheddar cheese. Add crab meat into the mixture. Pour mixture into a 1-quart casserole dish. Top with remaining cheese, or more. But not too much because you don’t want the cheese to overtake the taste of the crab. Add some of your favorite crab or seafood seasoning on top. Bake at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for approximately 30 minutes or until the top is browned.
CRAB MAC N CHEESE
1 16 oz. box dry Cavatappi pasta or elbows, 1 pound jumbo lump crab meat, 1/2 cup unsalted butter, 1/2 cup all-purpose flour, 1 1/2 teaspoon seafood seasoning such as OLD BAY or JO, 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt, 1/2 teaspoon ground mustard, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, 2 ounces chive and onion cream cheese softened, 5 cups whole milk, 5 cups shredded Borden Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese divided.
For the topping: 2 tablespoons unsalted butter melted, 1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs, 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese, 1/4 teaspoon seafood seasoning, 1 tablespoon chopped fresh Italian parsley.
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spray a 13 x 9 inch baking dish with cooking spray. Set aside.
Cook the pasta in salted water per the package directions until al dente. Drain well and set aside.
Pick over the crab meat removing any shells and cartilage. Set aside.
In a medium-size heavy bottomed saucepan, melt 1/2 cup butter over medium heat. To the melted butter add flour, 1 1/2 teaspoon seafood seasoning, garlic salt, ground mustard and black pepper. Mix until the flour has been absorbed by the butter stirring constantly.
Whisk in the milk. Whisk constantly to prevent clumping. Bring the milk to a boil then immediately lower the heat to low. Simmer for 3-5 minutes gently bubbling and stirring to prevent sticking. Turn off the heat. Add cream cheese to the sauce. Stir until melted then add 3 cups of shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Remove from the heat, stirring until melted.
Add the cooked pasta and crab meat to a large mixing bowl. Pour the cheese sauce over and mix until fully coated and the crab meat is evenly distributed. Pour 1/2 into the baking dish. Top with 1 cup shredded cheese. Repeat with macaroni then top with the final 1 cup of shredded cheese.
Topping: Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a small microwave safe bowl. Mix with the panko bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, and 1/4 teaspoon seafood seasoning, sprinkle on top.
Place into the oven and bake for 30-40 minutes or until the top is golden and the edges are bubbly. Garnish with chopped parsley just before serving.
MARYLAND CRAB BALLS
1 lb. crabmeat, back fin if possible, 1 each egg, beaten, 1 cup Ritz crackers, crushed, 1 teaspoon yellow mustard, 2 tablespoon lemon juice, fresh, 2 tablespoon parsley, fresh, chopped, 1 teaspoon Old Bay Seasoning or JO, 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce. Place crabmeat in a mixing bowl, picking any stray shell fragments out. Add crushed crackers, Old Bay or JO and parsley to the crab. In a separate bowl, combine egg, mustard, lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce. Whip with a whisk until smooth. Pour egg mixture over the crabmeat and crackers and gently mix carefully so as not to break up large lumps of crabmeat. Mold into golf ball-sized balls and place on a cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Serve hot with crackers.
MARYLAND CREAM OF CRAB SOUP
1/4 cup (1/2 stick of butter), 1 medium onion coarsely chopped (1 cup), 1/3 cup flour, 4 cup milk or half-and-half, 1 tablespoon Old Bay or JO Seasoning, 1/2 teaspoon parsley flakes, 1 pound lump crabmeat. Melt butter in a 3-quart saucepan on medium heat. Add onion, cook and stir for 5 minutes or until softened. Add flour Old Bay or JO and parsley, whisk until well blended. Whisking constantly gradually add milk. Bring just to boil. Stir in crabmeat. Reduce heat to low, simmer for 20 minutes stirring occasionally. Sprinkle with additional Old Bay or JO if desired.
MARYLAND CRAB SOUP
1 can (28 ounces) whole tomatoes, cut into small pieces, 3 cups water, 2 cups beef broth, 1 cup frozen lima beans, 1 cup frozen baby carrots, 1 cup frozen yellow sweet corn, 2 tablespoons chopped onions, 1 tablespoon Old Bay or JO Seasoning, 1 pound lump crabmeat.
Place all ingredients, except crabmeat, in 4-quart saucepan. Bring to boil on medium heat. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in crabmeat; cover and simmer for 10 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.