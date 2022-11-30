Mrs. Dorcas Reilly of Camden, New Jersey, passed away a few years ago, and you may not recognize the name. Mrs. Reilly created one of the most popular recipes ever using green beans. She created this casserole in 1955 in the test kitchen of the Campbell Soup Company with ingredients found in every kitchen cabinet. The name started as “Green Bean Bake” and now, 66 years later, Green Bean Casserole is a very popular side dish at Thanksgiving, Christmas and any other dinners. It is so easy to make and so well liked that you can have it any time.
MRS. REILLY’S GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE
Preheat the oven at 350 degrees. Stir one 10.5 ounce can of cream of mushroom soup with 1/2 cup milk, 1 teaspoon soy sauce, 1 dash black pepper, 2/3 cup French fried onions, and 4 cups cut and cooked green beans. Pour in a 1 1/2-quart casserole dish. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven until boiling and bubbling. Stir the mixture gently and add another 3/4 cup French fried onions on top and bake for another 5 minutes.
ITALIAN GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE
Six ounces Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1 1/2 cups), 1 1/4 cups Italian-style breadcrumbs, 4 garlic cloves (minced), 1 teaspoon kosher salt, 3/4 teaspoon black pepper (divided), 3 (28-oz.) cans Italian-style green beans, drained, 2 (9 oz.) pkg. frozen artichoke hearts, thawed, drained well and chopped, 2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil, fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Combine Parmesan, breadcrumbs, garlic, salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a large bowl. Reserve 1/3 cup of the breadcrumb mixture then set aside. Add green beans, artichoke hearts, and olive oil to bowl with remaining breadcrumb mixture, and fold to combine well. Pour green bean mixture into a lightly greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Sprinkle reserved breadcrumb mixture evenly over the casserole. Cover with aluminum foil, and bake until heated through, about 30 minutes. Uncover and bake until lightly golden and bubbly, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and if desired, chopped parsley.
STRING BEAN
CASSEROLE
Simmer 3 tablespoons flour and 3 tablespoons melted butter over low heat for just a few minutes. Add 1 teaspoon sugar and 1 tablespoon chopped onions, salt and pepper to taste, and keep stirring. Pour in 1 cup sour cream and one 4 ounce can of French style green beans. Fold in well. With 1/2 Remove from heat and pour into a 2 quart casserole dish. Cover with 1 1/2 cups grated cheese. Mix 1 tablespoon melted butter with 1/2 cup crumbled corn flakes and spread over top of the casserole. Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 30 minutes.
BUTTERY GARLIC GREEN BEANS
Use fresh green beans and fresh garlic to make this fresh easy-to-make recipe that is also healthy. Place a pound of fresh green beans, trimmed and snapped in half, in a large skillet and cover with water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until beans begin to soften — about 5 minutes. Drain water off and add 3 tablespoons butter to the green beans and cook, while stirring, until butter melted, about 2 to 3 minutes. Finally, continue to cook green beans and add 3 cloves minced garlic, cooking until garlic is tender and fragrant — 3 to 4 minutes. Serve with a sprinkle of lemon pepper on top. This green bean dish is great any time of the year with any kind of meat.
MASHED POTATO PIE
5 lbs. potatoes, peeled and chopped; 1/4 pound sliced ham, chopped; 16-ounces shredded mozzarella; 4 large whole eggs, lightly beaten; 1 cup Pecorino Romano cheese, grated; 1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated; 1 cup of 1% low-fat milk, 2 Tbsp. fresh Italian parsley, finely chopped, 1 stick salted butter; 1 cup plain bread crumbs or GF bread crumbs; 1/2 tsp. fresh ground pepper.
Peel and chop potatoes. In a large pot of boiling water, add the potatoes and boil for about 25 to 35 minutes, or until the potatoes are softened. Drain in a colander. Place potatoes back into the pot. Add the butter and mash the potatoes until well mashed. Using an immersion hand-stick blender, or an electric hand mixer, beat the potatoes to a smooth and creamy texture for about 2 minutes.
Stir in chopped mozzarella, milk, eggs, ham, and parsley. Using a large spoon to mix well. Add the grated cheese and fresh ground pepper. Mix well again.
Using a 16-inch rectangular deep casserole pan, ceramic or stainless steel. Butter the bottom and sides of the pan. Scatter 1/2 cup of breadcrumbs and shake the pan until the entire surface is covered with bread crumbs. Pour the mashed potato mixture and spread evenly in the pan. Scatter some chopped pieces of butter on top. Scatter the remaining 1/2 cup of breadcrumbs on top. Bake at 350 degrees, uncovered, for one hour, or until the top is golden brown.
Cool for 10 minutes. Cut into square pieces.
SLOPPY JOE PIE
1 pound ground beef (my son John uses bison), 1/2 cup chopped onion, 1 can 8 ounce tomato sauce, 1 can (8-3/4 ounces) whole kernel corn drained, 1/4 cup water, 1 envelope sloppy joe mix, 2 tubes (6 ounces each) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits, 2 tablespoons whole milk, 1/3 cup cornmeal, 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided, minced fresh parsley, optional. Preheat the oven to 375°.
In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Stir in tomato sauce, corn, water and sloppy joe seasoning; cook over medium heat until bubbly. Reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes; remove from heat and set aside.
Separate biscuits; flatten each to a 3-1/2-in. circle. Place milk and cornmeal in separate shallow bowls; dip both sides into milk and then into cornmeal. Place seven biscuits around the sides and three on the bottom of an ungreased 9-in. pie plate. Press biscuits together to form a crust, leaving a scalloped edge around the rim. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup cheese. Spoon meat mixture over cheese.
Bake until the crust is deep golden brown, 20-25 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and, if desired, fresh parsley. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving.
ITALIAN SAUSAGE AND SPINACH PIE
1 pound bulk Italian sausage, 1 medium onion, chopped, 6 large eggs, 2 packages (10 ounces each) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry, 4 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, 1 cup ricotta cheese, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, pastry for double-crust pie, 1 tablespoon water.
In a large skillet, brown sausage and onion over medium heat until sausage is no longer pink, breaking sausage into crumbles, 6-8 minutes; drain.
Separate 1 egg; reserve yolk for brushing pastry. In a large bowl, whisk remaining eggs and egg white. Stir in sausage mixture, spinach, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, garlic powder and pepper. Preheat the oven to 375°.
On a lightly floured surface, roll one half of pastry dough to a 1/8-in. thick circle; transfer to a 9-in. deep-dish pie plate. Trim pastry even with a rim. Add sausage mixture. Roll remaining pastry dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle. Place over filling; trim, seal and flute edge.
In a small bowl, whisk water and reserved egg yolk; brush over crust. Cut slits on top. Bake until golden brown, 50 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.
BEEF POT PIE
Pie crust: 1 cup all-purpose flour, 1/2 cup whole wheat flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 6 tablespoons shortening, 2 tablespoons cold butter, 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, 1/4 cup cold water,1 pound ground beef, 2 celery ribs, chopped, 1 medium onion chopped, 1/4 cup chopped green pepper, 1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce, 1 can (7 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained, 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon pepper.
In a large bowl, combine flours and salt. Cut in shortening and butter until crumbly. Add cheese; toss to blend. Gradually add water, tossing with a fork until dough forms a ball. Divide dough in half. Cover and refrigerate.
For filling, in a large skillet, cook the beef, celery, onion and green pepper over medium heat until meat is no longer pink, 5-7 minutes; crumble meat; drain.
Stir in the remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 15 minutes.
On a lightly floured surface, roll out half of the dough to fit the bottom of an ungreased 8-in. square baking dish. Transfer to a dish. Spoon filling over crust. Roll out remaining dough to fit on top of the dish; cut slits or use cookie cutters to cut out shapes. Place crust over filling; trim and flute edges. Arrange cutouts over crust.
Bake at 375° until bubbly and the crust is golden brown, 35-40 minutes. Let stand for 10-15 minutes before cutting.
