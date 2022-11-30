Green bean casserole

Mrs. Dorcas Reilly of Camden, New Jersey, passed away a few years ago, and you may not recognize the name. Mrs. Reilly created one of the most popular recipes ever using green beans. She created this casserole in 1955 in the test kitchen of the Campbell Soup Company with ingredients found in every kitchen cabinet. The name started as “Green Bean Bake” and now, 66 years later, Green Bean Casserole is a very popular side dish at Thanksgiving, Christmas and any other dinners. It is so easy to make and so well liked that you can have it any time.

