Celebrity Chef

Kent County High School’s Culinary Arts Director John Keller, left, with celebrity Chef, Walter Staib.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CHESTERTOWN — Kent School was delighted to host PBS’s “A Taste of History” Chef Walter Staib and Kent County High School Culinary Arts Director John Keller at Mowbray Chapel for an evening benefiting Kent School’s Osprey Fund on Thursday, June 16. The event was the culmination of donations sold at Kent School’s spring auction held in April. The donors who partnered to make the special event happen were Chef Walter Staib, Patricia Kirby, proprietor of Mowbray Chapel, which is a new event venue in Chestertown, and Neyah White, proprietor of The Retriever Restaurant and Decoy Bottle Shop.

