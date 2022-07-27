CHESTERTOWN — Kent School was delighted to host PBS’s “A Taste of History” Chef Walter Staib and Kent County High School Culinary Arts Director John Keller at Mowbray Chapel for an evening benefiting Kent School’s Osprey Fund on Thursday, June 16. The event was the culmination of donations sold at Kent School’s spring auction held in April. The donors who partnered to make the special event happen were Chef Walter Staib, Patricia Kirby, proprietor of Mowbray Chapel, which is a new event venue in Chestertown, and Neyah White, proprietor of The Retriever Restaurant and Decoy Bottle Shop.
Staib, a prominent figure in the culinary world, often hosts lectures and participates in community events that sponsor educational and cultural programs for students to strengthen and sustain their understanding of American History. Staib’s show “A Taste of History” can be seen across the nation on PBS and streams on Amazon Prime and the Hungry Channel App on Apple TV, Peacock, Redbox TV and Roku devices. The show, which Staib created, hosts and executive produces, explores unique and unknown stories behind humanity’s diverse and specular food culture.
Staib was assisted by Keller, culinary master, who has been cooking professionally for many years. He worked as a chef at several renowned restaurants including The Boar’s Head Inn, The Inn at Perry Cabin, Restaurant Nora, and at restaurants in France and Italy. In addition to his work as culinary arts director at Kent County High School, Keller also teaches culinary courses at Chesapeake College.
Mowbray Chapel, a simple and elegant brick structure located at the end of Quaker Neck Road, is steeped in history and character. Built in the 1860’s as a chapel and gathering space for the surrounding families and farms, and marred by fire in 1889, it was rebuilt a year later. By 1963, Mowbray had been abandoned and fallen into disastrous condition. Today it has been restored to a new life. Historic brick walls, immense windows and 3.2 acres overlooking fields and trees, provide the perfect setting for all types of events.
Kent School was excited to bring together these exciting people, in this unique setting, for a five-course meal with wine pairings designed and donated by White. Menu options included Martha Washington’s pinot noir braised turkey and mushroom toast inspired by Thomas Jefferson. Proceeds for this delectable gathering go toward supporting Kent School’s Osprey Fund. As a nonprofit, independent school, Kent School’s tuition covers only 90% of the cost of educating students. The Osprey Fund, Kent School’s annual fund, helps to cover the remaining 10% gap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.