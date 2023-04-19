Banana pancakes
Bananas are a very important part of our daily health. Fiber for improved digestion and disease prevention as well as potassium for organ health and lower blood pressure. A few important vitamins such as vitamin C for better immune health and B for improved metabolism. Magnesium for improved blood pressure, blood sugar and more. because they’re relatively low in calories, nutrient dense, and filling. Both ripe, yellow bananas and unripe, green bananas can satisfy your sweet tooth and help keep you healthy. Most people wrinkle their noses up at those bananas that are very ripe and started to darken in spots but believe it or not, they have the most vitamins and minerals!

