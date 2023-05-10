Here I go down “memory lane” again — I am often requested to take this path and today is a great memory I love to share. Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14, and just one of my favorite occasions to celebrate and reflect upon. For as long as I can remember I would make “something” for my mother on this special day. I would pick her new blossoming flowers and jam them in a Mason jar full of water with pretty green weeds tucked in and a stolen shoestring from someone’s shoe tied around as a ribbon. Or I would draw a picture, color it and paste it on construction paper with “glue” I made from flour and water — about a pint of “glue” that stuck everything to the tabletop! But Mom always told me how nice my gift was.
Then my late brother Donald decided to lend me a hand. Donald decided we needed to make a Mother’s Day cake — oh boy, the party was about to start! Mom did not have cake mixes in the cupboard — instead we had the ingredients to be put together for the cake. Donald was 14 and I was 10, and Donald would attempt to cook from time to time — never when Mom was home! Mom kept her baking supplies under the kitchen counter stored in large storage cans with lids. First, he measured out five heaping cups of flour, then three cups full of grease (lard), two tablespoons salt, four eggs, a lot of sugar, and two tablespoons of what he called “blow up powder” and he finally asked me what else was needed. I drug a chair over to the countertop and went into the flavoring and spice area. I added half bottle each of vanilla, lemon and coconut flavoring! We had a very large bowl of cake mixed up when we realized we had not a baking pan to hold all this, so we poured half down the kitchen drain — THEN MOM CAME HOME! Well, our cake did not get baked, and my sister-in-law made brownies for Mother’s Day.
I am glad to report that when I grew up, I made mom delicious pies and cakes to enjoy, but we forever talked about “that messed-up cake” attempt. Today I have simple cake recipes for you to make that special person a special cake on this special day — HAPPY MOTHERS DAY!
Some helpful tips for baking and mixing cakes. Before you start baking, you need to make sure you have the right ingredients. Some cakes call for the absolute correct ingredients, no substitutes. Make sure ingredients are the right temperature. Most recipes require the fat and eggs to be at room temperature. Here in Maryland and Delaware we don’t get much of a spring, and people keep their houses at different temperatures. I keep my house at around 70 so keep mindful of the eggs, milk etc. Once the cake mixture is made, put it straight into the oven. Don’t let it sit too long unless the directions for the cake say otherwise. Stick to cooking times! Under cooked or burnt cakes aren’t fun.
You can always use that old tried and true toothpick trick. You simply insert a wooden toothpick, or a skewer if the cake is taller than a normal toothpick, near the center of the cake. If the toothpick comes out clean, the cake is done. Yes, the baking toothpick test is really that easy!
Cooling cakes once they are baked is just as important. You must make sure the cake is cool enough for the icing, frosting and decoration. If it is too hot then the toppings could melt or smear.
The right pan size is also very important for the proper cake and baking time. If the recipe calls for 8x8 or 9x11 then please make sure that is the size pan you have. If you can avoid the flimsy aluminum pans that please do as the cake has a tendency to stick it could damage the outside edges of the cake.
COCONUT BUTTERCREAM CAKE
Cake: 1 (15.9 oz) box of white cake mix, 3 eggs, 1 cups water, 1/3 cup vegetable oil, 1/2 teaspoon coconut extract, 1 cup cream of coconut, 1/2 cup milk, 1/2 cup sweetened flaked coconut. Coconut buttercream frosting: 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, 2 cups powdered sugar, 1-2 teaspoons coconut extract, 1/3 cup cream of coconut.
To make the cake: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 13x9 inch baking dish with cooking spray and set aside. In a large bowl, stir together the cake mix, eggs, water, coconut extract, and vegetable oil until moistened, then beat with an electric mixer on medium speed for two minutes. Pour the batter into the prepared baking dish.
Bake in the preheated oven for 30-35 minutes until the top of the cake is lightly browned and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove cake from the oven and place on a wire rack.
While the cake is still warm, poke holes over the entire surface of the cake with a toothpick or fork. Whisk 1 cup cream of coconut and 1/2 cup milk together in a small bowl and pour evenly over the warm cake. Allow the cake to cool completely.
To make the frosting: Beat the softened butter over medium speed with an electric mixer until soft and creamy. Continue to beat over medium speed as you gradually add the powdered sugar. Stop the mixer and scrape down the sides of the bowl with a spatula as needed to fully incorporate all of the sugar. Once butter and sugar have come together, gradually beat in the remaining cream of coconut (about 1/3 cup). Add the coconut extract 1 teaspoon at a time and taste in between for desired flavor.
To make the toasted coconut: Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Spread coconut flakes in a single layer on a cookie sheet and toast in the oven for 5-10 minutes, stirring once or twice while cooking. Toast until lightly browned all over, then remove from the oven.
After the cake is completely cool, top with coconut buttercream frosting and sprinkle with coconut (toasted or not). Store any leftover cake in the refrigerator. This can be made 1-2 days ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator. I do recommend removing it from the refrigerator and allowing it to come closer to room temperature about 1-2 hours before serving, but that’s just personal preference. It tastes delicious cold as well!
For our next one, a long time favorite of my family, German chocolate cake! German chocolate is not really from Germany. German chocolate is a sweet chocolate invented by a man named Sam German in 1852 for Baker’s Chocolate. The moniker stuck, and we still call it German chocolate to this day. If you can’t find German chocolate, either milk chocolate or semisweet chocolate will do instead.
GERMAN CHOCOLATE CAKE
4 ounces German sweet chocolate chopped, 1/2 cup water, 1 cup butter, softened, 2 cups sugar, 4 large eggs, separated, room temperature, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 2-1/2 cups cake flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 cup buttermilk. Frosting: 1-1/2 cups sugar, 1-1/2 cups evaporated milk, 3/4 cup butter, 5 large egg yolks, room temperature, beaten, 2 cups sweetened shredded coconut, 1-1/2 cups chopped pecans, 1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract. Icing: 2 ounces semisweet chocolate, 1 teaspoon shortening.
Line 3 greased 9-in. round baking pans with waxed paper. Grease waxed paper and set aside. In a small saucepan, melt chocolate with water over low heat; cool. Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in 4 egg yolks, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Blend in melted chocolate and vanilla. Combine flour, baking soda and salt; add to the creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk, beating well after each addition. In a small bowl and with clean beaters, beat the 4 egg whites until stiff peaks form. Fold a fourth of the egg whites into the creamed mixture, fold in remaining whites.
Pour batter into prepared pans. Bake 24-28 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.
For the icing: in a small saucepan, heat sugar, milk, butter and egg yolks over medium-low heat until mixture is thickened and golden brown, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Stir in coconut, pecans, and vanilla. Cool until thick enough to spread. Spread a third of the frosting over each cake layer and stack the layers. In a microwave, melt chocolate and shortening; stir until smooth. Drizzle over cake.
This is not a cake that requires refrigeration, since the flavors will be best at room temperature.
PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN CAKE
Topping: 1/4 cup butter, melted, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 20 ounce can pineapple slices (or 20 fresh pineapple rings), 1 jar of pitted maraschino cherries. Cake: 1/2 cup butter softened, 3/4 cup sugar, 2 eggs, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour sifted, 1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/2 cup milk. Preheat the oven to 350-degrees. Grease a 8-inch x 8-inch baking dish. Topping: Add the brown sugar to the bottom of the pan. Melt butter, pour over the top of the brown sugar, mix together, and spread over the entire dish. If you used canned pineapple, be sure to drain pineapple juice before removing the pineapple slices. Place the pineapples and cherries on top of the brown sugar, place cherries in the center of each pineapple slice.
Cake: Start by adding the butter to a large bowl and cream for one minute. Add the sugar and cream again for one more minute. Add the eggs, one at a time, and mix together. Add the vanilla and mix together. Combine flour, salt, and baking powder. Sift into the bowl and mix. Add the milk, mix together, and gently pour cake batter over pineapple. Bake for 40-45 minutes or until a cake tester comes out clean. Let the cake cool to room temperature and turn the cake upside down onto a cake plate.
