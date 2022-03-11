GRASONVILLE — During Grasonville Senior Center’s annual Senior Cook-Off competition March 4, those who attended were treated to a presentation by Queen Anne’s County Extension Office Registered Dietician Nutritionist Cheryl Bush. Bush’s presentation, titled “Celebrate a World of Flavors,” was both informative and comprehensive as to how to use traditional herbs and spices to add flavor to your favorite dishes — and do it without using salt.
Salt is well-known to raise blood pressure in individuals and can lead to strokes and heart attacks, leading causes of death. Bush also shared insight into substituting other herbs for sweeteners, rather using sugar that can lead to problems with diabetes and other chronic illnesses.
The presentation included a brief history of herbs and spices, dating back as far as 50,000 to 200 years B.C., and how those herbs and spices spread in use around the world. Growing from that use is a more general acceptance of herbs and spices to improve healthy eating practices, acceptance of low fat food, especially vegetables, and reducing the aforementioned reduction of fat, sugar and salt intake, she said.
Bush demonstrated how to use fresh and dried herbs when cooking for best results — fresh herbs are best added at the end of the cooking process — and dried herbs at the beginning. She also presented valuable information about storage of herbs and spices. To keep herbs and spices fresh, don’t expose them to heat, air, moisture and light. All these take the value of these items out quickly. Do keep herbs and spices in airtight containers in shaded areas. Pay attention to expiration and shelf life dates. For all foods, pay attention to “sell by” and “use by” when keeping items fresh, Bush recommended.
She encouraged proper handling of foods, and how to store them properly, using approved, safe methods such as freezing, canning, or drying. All of these methods are taught through free online classes, “Grow it, Eat it, Preserve it” offered through the Maryland Cooperative Extension offices.
Bush said to exercise caution when reading health claims made by using certain herbs. “Use discretion when reading about health claims,” she said, “There have been limited studies, leading to inconsistent results. More research is needed.”
Some foods can also affect the use of certain medications, “There has been evidence that drinking grapefruit juice can negate blood pressure medications,” Bush said, noting, “It might be better to eat fresh grapefruit than to drink straight grapefruit juice.”
Bush shared several handouts, including “Healthy Eating Tips for Vegetarians” that touts health benefits of this way of eating such as lower cholesterol levels and lower rates of hypertension and Type 2 diabetes than non-vegetarians. Vegetarians also tend to have a healthier weight and overall lower cancer rates.
From “Celebrate a World of Flavors,” “Enjoying different flavors of the world is a chance to learn more about your own food culture as well as those that may be new to you. It’s possible to plan meals that are nutritious, well balanced and bursting with flavor. Trying new flavors can also help you increase the variety in the foods you eat.”
For questions or to ask about online classes in nutrition, contact Bush via email at cherb@umd.edu.
