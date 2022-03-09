March was always the month to plant potatoes down on the farm. Potatoes have always been an important staple for country folks. Most meals included a side dish of some type of potato recipe.
In the middle of March my parents started the potato planting process. On a day there was no school or a Saturday morning, the ground was plowed and put in rows and cultivated down smoothly to plant the potatoes that had been cut. Fertilizer was dropped in the holes along with the potato wedge and covered. It was a tiresome job that lasted most of the day.
The potatoes came from last year’s crop that had not been completely used or from the seed store in town. The store-bought planting potatoes came in “grass bags” that were saved to use as storage cover bags in the fall. Those potatoes growing in the field were a beautiful sight — green leaves and white blossoms — but not without growing problems — bugs, blight and worms eventually.
The fall digging day was a busy day which took all of us. The tractor with a trailer pulled behind went down with the potato baskets loaded. The first tractor had gone through which had cultivated the plants lightly to reveal the potatoes. My brothers, dad and other farm workers lightly shook loose the dirt and separated the sizes of potatoes as they were to be sorted in baskets by sizes. Eventually the potatoes would make it to the storage shed, covered with the grass bags and stored for the winter — some fierce hard work for some fierce good winter eating! Now let’s cook some of those potatoes.
LOADED BAKED POTATO
Six russet potatoes, 12 strips bacon,1 pound broccoli florets, 3/4 cup diced red bell pepper, 1/2 cup water,1 cup sour cream, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, 4 cups grated cheddar cheese, 8 green onions, chopped. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
Pierce each potato with a paring knife and roast in the oven until tender, about 1 hour, depending on the size of your potatoes.
Meanwhile, dice up the bacon. Heat a sauté pan over medium heat and cook the bacon until crispy, about 7 minutes. Drain the bacon fat and reserve.
Return the sauté pan to the heat and add the reserved bacon fat. Cook the broccoli and red pepper for 2 minutes. Add the water and allow to cook until water has evaporated. Remove from heat.
When potatoes are done cooking, remove and allow to cool until you can handle them. Cut them in half and with a spoon, scoop out the insides, leaving about 1/4 inch border on the skins. Place the scooped-out potato in a bowl and mix with half the bacon, broccoli, red pepper, sour cream, salt, pepper, and half the cheddar. Divide this filling back among the potato skins.
Return the stuffed potatoes to the 400-degree oven and bake until heated through, or until an instant-read thermometer reads 165 degrees, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove and top with remaining bacon, cheddar, and green onions.
SOUTHERN FRIED POTATOES
Five medium Russet potatoes (2 to 2 1/2 pounds), 1/2 large onion, diced, 1/4 cup vegetable or canola oil, 1/2 to 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Wash, peel, and slice the potatoes into 1/8-inch rounds.
Heat a large cast iron or nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and heat until it starts to ripple. Add the potatoes evenly and sprinkle the onions over the top. Cover and cook for about 8 minutes.
Remove the lid and add the salt and pepper. Flip the potatoes and continue to cook for about 10 more minutes, flipping once or twice more, or until golden brown and tender. Drain on paper towels if desired.
COUNTRY MASHED POTATOES AND GRAVY
This recipe will feed a few! Begin with 4 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks, 6 tablespoons butter, melted, 1 cup buttermilk, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper.
For the gravy you’ll need: 1 stick butter, 2-4 tablespoons white flour, 1-2 cups milk, 1-2 cups beef or chicken broth, salt and pepper.
Place potatoes in a soup pot with just enough water to cover. Place lid loosely on pot, bring to a boil over high heat, and cook for 20 to 25 minutes, or until fork tender. Using the lid, drain potatoes and place pot back on heat for 1 minute to make sure all water is gone. Add remaining ingredients; beat with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy.
To prepare gravy, melt butter in a skillet. Whisk in the white flour and mix until smooth. Add equal amounts of milk and broth, while stirring, until you have your desired consistency. Salt and pepper to taste. Pour over top of mashed potatoes generously.
ROSEMARY PARSLEY POTATOES
Three pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled, 6 tablespoons butter, melted, 1 teaspoon dried thyme, 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, 1 cup chicken broth, 2-3 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed, 2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley.
Place the oven rack in the upper-middle position. Preheat the oven to 475 degrees. Spray a large, rimmed baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray.
In a small bowl, combine melted butter, thyme, rosemary, salt, and pepper. Cut potatoes into 3/4- to 1-inch-thick slices, discarding ends. Toss potatoes in butter mixture. Arrange in a single layer on a prepared baking sheet. Roast potatoes for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and flip potatoes over.
Return to the oven and roast for an additional 15 minutes. Remove potatoes from the oven and flip one more time. Add the broth and garlic to the pan and carefully return to the oven. Roast for an additional 10-15 minutes, or until potatoes are tender. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.
CREAMY AU GRATIN POTATOES
Four russet potatoes, sliced into 1/4 inch slices, 1 onion, sliced into rings, salt and pepper to taste, 3 tablespoons butter, 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 2 cups milk, 1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Butter a medium casserole dish. Layer 1/2 of the potatoes into the bottom of the prepared casserole dish. Top with the onion slices, and add the remaining potatoes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
In a medium-size saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Mix in the flour and salt, and stir constantly with a whisk for one minute. Stir in milk. Cook until mixture has thickened. Stir in cheese all at once, and continue stirring until melted, about 30 to 60 seconds.
Pour cheese over the potatoes and cover the dish with aluminum foil. Bake 1 1/2 hours in the preheated oven.
CRISPY ROASTED FINGERLING
POTATOES
Two pounds fingerling potatoes cleaned and cut in half lengthwise, 2 tablespoons butter, 1 teaspoon dried garlic powder, 1 teaspoon ground paprika, 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning, 1/2 teaspoon salt, black pepper to taste, coarse sea salt cracked black pepper and chopped fresh parsley.
Preheat the oven to 420°F. Place a dark-colored baking sheet in the oven to heat up.
Carefully toss the cut potatoes in a large bowl with olive oil, garlic powder, paprika, Italian seasoning, salt and black pepper. Make sure all potatoes are evenly coated.
Carefully remove the preheated baking sheet from the oven using oven gloves. Melt butter on pan, then carefully toss potatoes on the pan in butter. Spread out potatoes in a single layer with their cut side down. Bake the potatoes for around 25-30 minutes, or until tender on the inside and crispy on the outside.
You can finish under the broiler for 2-3 minutes to really crisp up the top as well.
Sprinkle the hot potatoes with black pepper, sea salt flakes and fresh parsley, if you like.
Don’t forget to set those clocks forward one hour on Saturday evening, March 12, before going to bed to “Spring Forward!”
