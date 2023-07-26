On the farm mom would do most of her canning and making the jellies and relishes at the end of July and in the first couple of weeks in August. She always wanted to use the second growth of these summer vegetables and fruits. I think she did this because we ate a lot of the first growth and by the second growth we were mumbling “this again” at the supper table.
This was not my favorite summertime chore as it required lots of work. Preparation for the “day of” was huge — dragging out all the jars and inspecting for cracks. Due to the great care as well as careful handling of the jars and the canning equipment, we rarely had to replace the jars. Each year new lids had to be purchased to ensure sealing. The jar rims were rarely purchased new unless they were bent upon opening the jar to be used at meals or for condiments. These jars were washed and ready for use the day before canning began.
Once canning day had arrived, you could hear mom in the kitchen at about 5 a.m. rattling pots and pans. Of course, it was the HOTTEST day of summer, and we only had a couple of fans attempting to stay cool. The kitchen became so hot as the steam rolled off the canning pots. Did I mention that among the canning pots, mom would have supper cooking — usually a pot of soup or fresh beans from the garden. This way the canning did not have to stop early to fix supper. Mom would only have to make biscuits and fry some ham for ham and biscuit sandwiches with a bowl of soup. No such thing as a pizza! However, one day in the ’50s the still popular meal of sub sandwiches emerged and that was the lunch and dinner on canning day.
One of my favorite foods to can was beets. I loved to pick, eat and to can them more than any other veggie. Until just a few years ago I still canned my beets, and I did them just like mom taught me. Cooking the beets takes a long time as they are very hard when you pull them from the dirt. We always pulled ours with gloves on — we did not use rakes because if you cut the beet, it would “bleed” the juice out and could not be used. After getting them pulled, dirt shook off and sprayed them clean, we would place the beets in large pots filled just over half full of water. Boiling until tender, took two to three hours.
One important tip, during the canning process, place lids on and lightly place rims on lids, but do not tighten until the lids have sealed. Wipe jars — when cool — store in cool place.
NOW — how we cooked them fresh pulled and cleaned beets was outside in a small iron hog killing pot or cauldron over a fire! Seasoned firewood rolling a good fire makes beets cook quicker and more tender! You might get some looks and horn blowing, but country folks will know exactly what you are doing!
CANNED PICKLED BEETS
10 pounds fresh beets, 4 cups white distilled vinegar, 2 cups sugar, 2 cups reserved beet water, 1 tablespoon pickling salt. Bring a boiling-water canner, 3/4 full with water, to simmer.
Wash jars, we always used wide mouth pint jars for this recipe, and screw bands in hot soapy water; rinse with warm water. Pour boiling water over flat lids in a saucepan off the heat. Let stand in hot water until ready to use. Drain well before filling.
Wash beets, trim the tops and cook (about 15 -25 minutes depending on size) in a large stock pot filled 3/4 full with water. Once the beets are fork tender, drain, reserving 2 cups of the beet water and set aside the beets a few minutes until they have cooled down enough to handle. While the beets are cooling, combine the white distilled vinegar, sugar, beet water and pickling salt in a saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally, and then reduce to a simmer.
Peel beets by applying pressure against the skin of the beet with your fingers. Once you have rubbed the skin off the beets, trim the tops of the beet and any remaining root. Quarter or slice beets and pack them into sterilized pint jars. Ladle hot liquid mixture over beets leaving about 1/4 inch head space. Remove any air bubbles, add two piece caps and place in the canning rack.
Lower rack into the canner making sure the jars are covered with at least 2 inches of boiling water and process pints for 30 minutes in a boiling water canner. Remove jars and place upright on a towel to cool completely. After the jars have cooled, check the seals by pressing the middles of lids with finger. If lids spring back, lids are not sealed and refrigeration is necessary. Yields 7 pints.
Now for a little easier way to do it ...
PRESSURE CANNED BEETS
10 pounds of beets, salt, water. Wash beets with cold water. Trim stems to about 2 inches long and leave the root tail attached. Place in a large pot. Boil until they are tender but not soft. This should take about 30 minutes depending on the size of your beets. If they are large, cut them in half.
After boiling, rinse in cold water and the skins will slip off. Drain, cool, peel, and pack hot beets into hot jars, leaving a 1-inch head-space, salt — add 1/2 teaspoon to each pint or 1 teaspoon to each quart, ladle hot liquid or boiling water over beets, leaving a 1-inch head-space. Just enough to cover beets. Remove air bubble using a thin spatula or wooden spoon. Clean rim of jar with a soft clean cloth to remove beet pieces and juices. Using the two piece canning lids, tighten to hand tight. Place into a pressure canner.
Using 10 pounds pressure, process pints for 30 minutes or quarts for 35 minutes. Allow the canner to cool to 0 pressure, carefully remove lid, let jars remain in canner for 10 minutes. Remove and place on thick cloth on a solid surface. Let sit undisturbed 24 hours then label and store.
CANNED PEACHES
4 pounds peaches or about 9 large peaches, 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar, 8 cups water. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Fill a large bowl with ice water. Using a paring knife, cut a shallow “x” into the bottom of each peach. Add peaches to boiling water and let boil for 3 minutes. Remove peaches and place directly in a bowl of ice water.
When peaches are cool enough to handle, peel peaches. Slice peaches and discard the pit. Divide peaches between 4 sterilized canning jars, being sure to leave about 1 inch of space from the top of the jar. Make simple syrup.
In another medium pot over medium heat, add sugar and 8 cups water and bring to a simmer. Stir until sugar is dissolved.
Pour simple syrup over peaches, leaving about 1/4” of space from the top of the jar. Gently tap jars on the counter to settle peaches and syrup. Add more syrup as necessary to each jar.
Tightly seal jars with lids. To seal, fill a large stock pot about halfway with water and bring to a boil over medium heat. Once water is close to a simmer, use tongs to carefully lower jars into hot water. Let water come to a gentle boil and boil for 25 minutes.
Carefully remove jars from the stock pot and let sit at room temperature until completely cool. Press down on the lid of the jars to test if they are properly sealed.
If the lid bounces back or pops the jar is not sealed. Repeat the sealing process or refrigerate and eat within a week. Once jars are properly sealed and cooled, store in a dry dark space until ready to eat.
STRAWBERRY JAM
5 cups crushed fresh strawberries (you’ll need approximately 8 cups fresh strawberries), 7 cups granulated sugar, 1 packet original Sure-Jell Premium Fruit Pectin Powder 1.75 oz, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon butter. Wash jars, lids, and bands in hot soapy water, dry completely, and set bands aside. Simmer lids in warm water in a saucepan until ready to place them in jars. Keep jars warm by simmering in hot water until ready to use. Do not boil. Fill a 20 quart stock pot or water bath canner with hot water, and place on the stove over medium-high heat. You’ll need enough water to later cover your jars with at least 1 inch of water.
Crush strawberries in a large mixing bowl or shallow glass baking dish using hand masher until nice, smooth consistency, small chunks are okay. Transfer crushed strawberries to 8 quart stock pot. Add pectin, lemon juice and butter to the pot, and stir constantly with a wooden spoon over high heat, while bringing to a rolling boil. Once boiling, add sugar, return to rolling boil, then boil for 1 minute while stirring constantly. After 1 minute, remove foam from top of jam by skimming it off with a metal spoon.
One by one, remove a jar from hot water, transfer to a cookie sheet (this will catch any spills), place regular mouth canning funnel on jar, and ladle in strawberry jam mixture leaving 1/4 inch empty head space at top of the jar. Then wipe off the rim of the lid and threads of the jar with damp cloth.
Continue until all jars have been filled. Remove warm lids from the saucepan, a magnetic lid lifter works like a charm, and place one lid on each jar. Then screw one band on each jar just until snug but not overly tight. Place filled jars on a rack in a 20 quart stock pot or water bath canner, then lower down into hot water. Make sure there is enough water in the pot that there is at least 1 inch of water above the jars. If necessary, add more HOT water. Place the lid on your pot, and bring to a gentle boil. Once water is boiling, set your timer for processing and boil for 10 minutes, once jars have finished boiling, turn off heat, remove the lid from the pot and let jars sit for 5 minutes before removing.
After 5 minutes, lift up the rack to an elevated resting position, then carefully remove jars one by one using a jar lifter, and transfer to a folded towel to cool. The lids on the jars will begin to “pop” into the sealed position, signifying the jam has been preserved. If any lids do not pop within the first 12 — 24 hours, transfer those to the refrigerator and use those up first. It may take up to 24 — 48 hours to finish setting.
Jars can be stored in your pantry, or a cool, dry cupboard for up to a year. Label the top of each lid with the type of jam and the date it was made. Remove bands when storing and be sure to never stack jars on top of each other. Always inspect lids to ensure the seals are good before using. When ready to use, transfer a jar to your refrigerator, and use within one month.
