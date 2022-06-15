Father’s Day arrives on June 19 this year, and what a special day that is set aside to honor dad, pop, or whatever you may call that special person in your life. It is also a day to honor that person who was like a father to you or someone who filled those shoes because your own dad was not present for one reason or another. Honor your dad in many ways by sharing memories with him or about him with family members and others. A gift of yourself this day is most appreciated by all dads in this busy world. Sit on the porch and visit years gone by verbally. Walk around the home place or retirement home/village. Those few minutes of one-on-one are treasured by your parent(s).
I remember back to my own father and grandfathers. My paternal grandfather was a farmer with four sons and five daughters. I remember him as being a tall person who had very little to say. In his life it seemed to be hard work in trying times of the depression and war years. My maternal grandfather worked on the railroad and retired to operate a small grocery store. He was a quiet man with a kind smile and had two daughters. In his later years, I spent a lot of time talking with him and taking rides through the countryside as he talked of his childhood.
My father farmed in the spring, summer and fall and during the winter months he drove the oil truck for the local fuel company. My dad would take me with him when I was not in school, and I loved it as all the customers would give me candy or gum! I cherish these memories today, so make some of your own or go back and visit the ones you already have. Happy Father’s Day to all of you, and now let’s eat!
SHRIMP BOIL
1 lb. jumbo shrimp peeled and deveined, 2 tablespoons Old Bay seasoning, divided, 2 medium ears of corn, husks removed and cut crosswise into 2-inch slices, 10 baby potatoes, halved, 2-3 sausages, sliced, 1 lemon, quartered, 5 cloves garlic, crushed, ¼ cup melted butter, divided, 3 teaspoons parsley, freshly chopped, divided, 1 tablespoon olive oil.
In a medium bowl, combine shrimp and 1 tablespoon seafood seasoning. Let it sit for 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine corn, baby potatoes, sausage, lemon and garlic. Add in the seasoned shrimp. Add 2 tablespoons melted butter, 1 teaspoon parsley, and remaining tablespoon seasoning. Toss together and let it sit for 10 minutes. You can grill these on either a grill pan or an outdoor barbecue grill.
To cook on a grill pan: brush pan with olive oil and heat on medium-high heat. Add items on the grill, and gently brush the remaining butter on top. Grill for 5 minutes until you see some distinct grill marks. Then, reduce heat to medium, flip the items over, and add 1 cup of water. Cover with aluminum foil, and simmer for 15 minutes.
To cook on a barbecue grill: brush grill with olive oil or spray with cooking spray. Add items on the grill, and grill for a few minutes until you see some distinct grill marks. Remove items from the grill, and place into a large disposable aluminum tin, add in remaining butter, and cover with aluminum foil and seal the edges or divide into four 12-inch sheets of aluminum foil. Divide the remaining butter amongst them. Fold over to create a pocket and seal the edges by rolling them up). Place aluminum pan or foil packets on the grill and cook for 15-20 minutes until cooked through.
Serve with remaining chopped parsley on top and additional seasoning.
SURF AND TURF FOIL PACK
1/2 lb. sirloin steak, cut into 1” cubes, 1/2 lb. shrimp, cleaned and deveined, 2 ears corn, each cut crosswise into 4 pieces, 1 c. grape tomatoes, 1 small red onion, cut into thick slices, 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced, 1 tbsp. Old Bay Seasoning,1 tbsp. fresh thyme leaves, 1 tsp. ground cumin, freshly ground black pepper, 1 tbsp. freshly chopped parsley, for garnish. Heat the grill to high.
Cut 4 sheets of foil about 12” long. Divide steak, shrimp, corn, tomatoes, onion, lime, and garlic between each foil pack. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with Old Bay, fresh thyme, cumin, and black pepper. Fold each foil pack crosswise over to completely cover the food mixture. Roll top and bottom edges to seal. Place foil packs on the grill and cook until shrimp is cooked through and steak is finished to your desired doneness, 6 to 8 minutes per side. Garnish with parsley and serve hot.
PINEAPPLE BUN GRILLED BURGERS
2 lb. ground beef, 1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce, kosher salt, freshly ground black pepper, 16 pineapple rings, 2 large red onions, sliced into rings, 8 slices pepper jack, 8 pieces romaine, 16 slices cooked bacon. Heat grill to medium-high.
In a large bowl, combine ground beef and Worcestershire and season with salt and pepper. Form into 4 patties. Grill patties, pineapple, and red onion until charred, 3 minutes per side. Top burger patties with pepper jack and cover grill to let melt, 1 minute. Top bottom pineapple buns with lettuce, burger patties, bacon, and grilled onions, then top with pineapple bun.
Those above are more modern choices, so I’d like to close with a few “old school” Father’s Day recipes that we used to make. First, chicken and dumplings. This was a staple at my house growing up as we had this almost every Sunday afternoon. Later in life, I wouldn’t make it as often as my mother did. But it was usually being served at least once a month on Preston Road. There are so many variations of this out there. This is not my mother’s, that secret recipe will remain with me forever. But this is for us “chicks” that don’t have a chicken coop outside and time to defeather and cut up a chicken.
CHICKEN AND DUMPLINGS
3 cups chicken (about 2-3 chicken breasts), 2 quarts chicken broth, 2 cups all-purpose flour, ½ teaspoon baking powder, 2 tablespoon cold salted butter, cubed, 1 cup milk, 2 tablespoon olive oil, salt and pepper, to taste. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Spray a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Place chicken breast on the baking sheet and drizzle a little olive oil on the chicken and season with salt and pepper. Bake chicken for about 45 minutes. Once the chicken is cooked, shred it with two forks.
Pour 2 quarts of chicken stock or broth into a large pot and start warming it up on the stove top while you make the dumplings.
In a medium bowl, combine flour and baking powder. Then add in cubed butter. Combine using your fingers, fork or pastry cutter. Pour in the milk. Mix it all together. Dust your counter with a generous amount of flour. Place dumpling dough on the counter and dust it with more flour. With a rolling pin, roll the dough out to about ¼” thickness. Be sure to add flour as necessary to keep it from sticking underneath or to your rolling pin.
Using a knife or a pizza cutter, start cutting out your dumplings into squares. Dust dumplings with a bit more flour. The extra flour is all going to help keep them from sticking but will also thicken your chicken broth some as well when you add them to the pot. Bring chicken broth up to a boil.
Add in shredded chicken and stir. Begin adding dumplings one at a time so they don’t all stick together. Stir frequently while adding them. Allow dumplings to cook for about 15-20 minutes. You should notice your broth starting to thicken (from the extra flour) and your dumplings may start to sink a little to the bottom because they are soaking up the broth. Take one out and taste test it. It shouldn’t have a doughy taste anymore.
FRIED PORK CHOPS AND GRAVY
5 or 6 center cut pork chops (about 3 lbs.), 1 cup flour, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 3 to 4 tablespoons oil for frying or bacon drippings, 2 1/2 cups water, 1/2 cup milk.
Put your cup of flour in a shallow pan and whisk in black pepper, salt and garlic powder. Dredge the pork chops in the flour until fully covered on both sides. Heat oil in a large skillet. Brown chops on both sides, turn down heat, cover your skillet and let cook for about 15 minutes until chops are thoroughly cooked. Remove chops from pan, place on plate and cover to keep warm.
Make sure you have at least 1/4 cup of drippings in the pan (can add more oil, if needed). Add enough flour to make a roux or paste (I use any leftover flour from dredging plus more if needed). Cook and stir until flour is browned. Add water and milk. Bring to a boil and cook to desired thickness for gravy. Makes about 2 1/2 cups gravy. Serve over chops or potatoes.
You can return chops to the gravy and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes if you want to serve it this way. I like doing the gravy separately as some people don’t like gravy on their pork chops.
CAST IRON SKILLET STEAK
8-16 oz. ribeye, T-bone or New York strip, 1 Tablespoon bacon grease, 2 Tablespoons butter, salt and pepper to taste, garlic powder, optional. Place steak on a plate, platter or sheet pan. Sprinkle it with salt. Add black pepper. Add garlic powder if desired. Rub the seasonings into the meat, pressing firmly. Flip the steak over and repeat adding seasonings. Let sit on the counter for 30-45 minutes to come up to room temperature.
Place the skillet over medium heat on the stove top. Let the pan get hot. Add the bacon grease, let it melt. Add the steak. Cook 3-4 minutes until lightly browned on the bottom. Use tongs to hold steak on edge to cook the layer of fat. Flip steak over. Add butter and let it melt. Spoon melted butter on top of steak. Cook steak until it reaches the internal temp you desire.
You can serve this with a baked potato, baked sweet potato just about any side dish goes with these last two recipes.
