Chicken and dumplings
The best recipe for a cold wintry day is hot homemade soups. Homemade soups are better for you as you can control the salt intake and only add the ingredients that the family really likes. Homemade soups usually are created by some leftover meats and vegetables from other meals and are a great way to serve them again in an economical way. Get out the big family soup pot, check the vegetable bin, check the soup meat and broth you have on hand — it is soup-making time.

