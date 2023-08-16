On August 16, 1977 — 46 years ago — the rock-and-roll world lost a legend, Elvis Presley, at the age of 42. I remember that day as well as I remember the first time I heard his voice at the age of 10. This was 1955, I and my brother, age 12, were sick of Honkytonk music and Boogie Woogie songs. Our older siblings were into those crooners, and early 1950s classics. Our first Elvis experience was in 1954 and the song was “That’s Alright” followed by “Heartbreak Hotel.”
My brother and I would take my sister’s transistor radio outside and put on our little show until my sister came home and took her radio back. We had so much fun — we had a dance floor made with wooden chicken coops turned upside down.
My parents, who never cared for Elvis, thought this “mess” was disgraceful. And then came the day mom was complaining about how much canning jars were costing and here I came dancing and singing “That’s Alright” but I added the word “MOMMA” and all hell broke loose. I remember hearing there will be NO more of that music around here, just as my 19-year-old brother pulled up in the driveway with the top down on the convertible with a radio blaring “Heartbreak Hotel.” That Christmas, guess who got her first record player that played 45’s and came with four Elvis records?
When you go to Graceland, you take the tour. The kitchen is one of the most popular stops after the Jungle Room. It hasn’t been touched since the late 1970s and has been recreated the way it was the day Elvis died based on photos taken from the death investigation, right down to the bowls of fruit and veggies that are replaced every few days to keep up the magic.
One of the most interesting stories was about the microwave. Elvis had one of the very first microwaves ever produced. He paid around $1,000 for the microwave, which can still be seen in the kitchen to this day. Whether it was the latest appliance, such as a dishwasher or oven or being the first to own gadgets like the first electric knife and popcorn popper, each of his appliances from the refrigerator to dishwasher to blender was all that 1970s avocado green color.
Another story told is how he fell in love with Texas-style food when he was stationed there in the Army. Elvis was drafted in December 1957 and was assigned to the Second Armored Division at Fort Hood in Central Texas for his basic training. His parents joined him in Killeen, Texas, and rented a house there so he wouldn’t be lonesome. Elvis, who was raised on lower class Mississippi and Memphis food, quickly took a liking to the spicy, meaty dishes he was now eating daily. Barbecue pork pizza was one of those dishes, and I’ll include that recipe here in this column.
I enjoy Elvis’ music as I can associate it with many happy and tragic stages in my own life. The latest movie “ELVIS” about his life has been viewed by me many times, and the many trips to Graceland are just as touching as the first one. Well, folks this is my story from my heart — enjoy today’s recipes which were his favorites.
FRIED PEANUT BUTTER AND BANANA SANDWICHES
A Southern lady was Elvis’ personal cook from his early years of fame until his death. She made herself available 24 hours a day when Elvis was in town.
To make the sandwich: smear peanut butter on one slice of bread and on the other slice smear the bread with mashed banana, put the slices together and smear each outside slice with bacon grease and fry in a hot skillet.
No, I have never tried this but if anyone does, please let me know.
FRIED DILL PICKLES
1 jar (32 ounces) whole dill pickles, 1 cup buttermilk, 2 tablespoons Louisiana-style hot sauce, 1 cup all-purpose flour, 1 cup cornmeal, 2 tablespoons garlic salt, 2 tablespoons paprika, 1 tablespoon cayenne pepper, 1 teaspoon pepper, oil for deep-fat frying, ranch salad dressing.
Drain pickles, discarding liquid. Cut pickles into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Drain on paper towels; blot with additional paper towels until dry.
In a shallow bowl, mix buttermilk and hot sauce. In another shallow bowl, mix flour, cornmeal, garlic salt, paprika, cayenne pepper and pepper. Dip pickles in buttermilk mixture, then in flour mixture.
In a Dutch oven, heat 1 in. of oil to 375°. Working in batches, fry pickles 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Serve immediately with ranch dressing, if desired.
BACON -TOPPED MEATLOAF
1/2 cup chili sauce, 2 large eggs, lightly beaten, 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce, 1 medium onion, chopped, 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, 2/3 cup dry bread crumbs, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, 2 pounds lean ground beef (90% lean), 2 bacon strips halved. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl, combine the first eight ingredients. Crumble the beef over that mixture and mix lightly and thoroughly. Shape into a loaf in an ungreased 13x9-in. baking dish. Top with bacon.
Bake, uncovered, for 70-80 minutes or until meat is no longer pink and a thermometer reads 160 degrees. Drain; let stand for 10 minutes before cutting.
BBQ PORK PIZZA
1 large ready-made pizza base or your favorite pizza dough, 2 cups of your favorite barbecue sauce, 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, 1-1/4 pounds boneless pork tenderloin, 4 ounces mild cheddar or American cheese shredded, 10 ounces mozzarella cheese shredded, basil leaves.
Prepare pizza dough according to the instructions on the package and set aside. Or, use a ready-made pizza base. Pour the barbecue sauce into a small saucepan and heat gently over medium heat, stirring occasionally.
In a medium skillet or frying pan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add the pork tenderloin and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until golden, turning to brown evenly. Add about 1/2 cup of the barbecue sauce and cook the pork over medium-low heat, covered, for about 20 minutes. Baste occasionally. Remove from heat and reserve any pan juices.
Preheat the oven to 500°F. Place the prepared pizza base on a baking sheet, according to the directions. Spread about 1 cup of the barbecue sauce over the base to within 1/2-inch of the edge. Toss the cheeses together; reserve 1/2 cup. Sprinkle remaining cheese over the base and bake for about 10 minutes, until the cheese is bubbling and the crust is golden.
While cheese is melting, carve the tenderloin into slices, then shred the slices into thin strips. Remove pizza from the oven and sprinkle pork strips over the cheese. Pour over the remaining sauce and any remaining pan juices.
Sprinkle reserved 1/2 cup cheese over top and return pizza to the oven for 5 minutes, until hot and bubbling. Divide into wedges and garnish with basil leaves.
HAMBURGER STEAK
Elvis loved hamburger steak served with fresh mashed potatoes and gravy. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl mix together 2 1/2 pounds ground beef with 1/2 cup chopped onions, 1/2 cup chopped green pepper, 1 tablespoon garlic, 1 tablespoon salt, 1 tablespoon black pepper, 2 cups mushroom soup, and 2 beaten eggs. Mix well. Shape into mini steaks and fry in a skillet with 2 tablespoons Crisco. Cook for about 12 to 15 minutes, making sure steaks are cooked inside well. Drain on paper towels and proceed to make gravy with grease left in the pan.
ELVIS BANANA BREAD
2 cups all-purpose flour, 1 cup sugar, 1 teaspoon baking powder, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, 4 medium ripe bananas, mashed, 2 large eggs, room temperature, 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter, 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce, 1/4 cup canola oil, 2 teaspoons vanilla extract, 2/3 cup semisweet chocolate chips. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl, whisk the first six ingredients. In another bowl, whisk bananas, eggs, peanut butter, applesauce, oil and vanilla until blended. Add to flour mixture; stir just until moistened. Fold in chocolate chips.
Transfer to three 5-3/4x3x2-inch loaf pans coated with cooking spray. Bake for 45-50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in pans 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool.
If you make multiple loaves like Mary Jenkins Langston would make for Elvis’ plane rides to Las Vegas, you can freeze them and reheat. Securely wrap the cooled loaves and freeze. To use, thaw at room temperature or, if desired, microwave each loaf on high for 60-75 seconds or until heated through.
