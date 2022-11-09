One of the most important foods on the table for any dinner are the sides — no matter what the meat may be. My mother would decide days before the dinner which sides she would make. And as always, it would be the same each year, her old faithful ones that everyone loved. Her motto was “They liked them last year and the year before that ... so that’s what it will be!” Never any complaints that is for sure.
Some sides could be made the day before and stored in a cool place, but others were in the process on the morning of the big day. My sister had to peel the white potatoes for mashed potatoes and more to go along with the dumplings, that was a huge container of potatoes! I would peel the baked sweet potatoes and place them on a platter. Then came the tray of homemade relishes and beets — freshly made and preserved in the summer heat! One of my very favorite foods was cranberry sauce. For years we had the jellied cranberry sliced in layers, and eventually we added the small berries in the cranberry sauce.
A lot of preparation was going on in that room under the guidance of a truly country farm wife and mother who dearly loved to cook for her family and countless others. Today’s modern cooks do it their way in the style their generation loves and that is how it should be.
I have family members and other friends who have steak on the grill, Italian dishes, seafood and much more to celebrate this day of “giving thanks.” But folks I love my memories of walking into mom’s kitchen smelling roasted turkey, oyster stuffing, sweet potato biscuits, fresh homemade butter, turnip greens and much more, but most of all, looking over at the stove seeing mom smiling with her fresh cotton dress on with a bib apron and dropping “slick” dumplings in that of boiling broth, saying “find a chair, get a plate and sit down.” I need to tell this part — my sister and I would look at each other and say quietly — sure these two girls LOVE washing dishes!”
Enjoy today’s old and new recipes!
SKILLET SAUSAGE STUFFING
1 pound bulk pork sausage, 1-1/4 cups chopped celery, 1/2 cup chopped onion, 1/2 cup sliced fresh mushrooms, 1 large garlic clove, minced, 1-1/2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth, 1 tsp. rubbed sage, 1 package stuffing mix.
In a large skillet, cook the sausage, celery, onion and mushrooms over medium heat until the meat is no longer pink. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer; drain. Stir in broth and sage. Bring to a boil. Stir in the stuffing mix.
Cover and remove from the heat; let stand for 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork.
MAPLE GLAZED GREEN BEANS
3 cups cut fresh green beans, 1 large onion, chopped, 4 bacon strips, cut into 1-inch pieces, 1/2 cup dried cranberries, 1/4 cup maple syrup, 1/4 tsp. salt, 1/4 tsp. pepper.
In a large saucepan, place a steamer basket over 1 in. water. Place beans in a basket. Bring water to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a low boil; steam, covered, until crisp-tender, 4-5 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook onion and bacon over medium heat until bacon is crisp; drain.
Stir cranberries, syrup, salt, pepper into the onion mixture. Add beans; heat through, tossing to combine.
BACON COLLARD GREENS
2 pounds collard greens, 4 thick-sliced bacon strips, chopped, 1 cup chopped sweet onion, 5 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth, 1 cup sun-dried tomatoes (not packed in oil), chopped, 1/2 tsp. garlic powder, 1/4 tsp. salt, 1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes. Trim thick stems from collard greens; coarsely chop leaves.
In a Dutch oven, sauté bacon for 3 minutes. Add onion; cook until onion is tender and bacon is crisp, 8-9 minutes longer. Add greens; cook just until wilted. Stir in remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until greens are tender, 45-50 minutes.
COUNTRY GREEN BEAN
CASSEROLE
2 lb. fresh green beans, ends cut off, 4 slices bacon, cut into 1/4 inch pieces, 3 cloves garlic minced, 1/2 whole large onion chopped, 4 Tbsp. butter, 4 Tbsp. all-purpose flour, 2 1/2 c. whole milk, 1/2 c. half-and-half, 1 1/2 tsp. salt, to taste, freshly ground black pepper, to taste, 1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper, 1 c. grated sharp cheddar cheese, 1 jar (4 ounce) sliced pimentos, drained, 1 c. panko bread crumbs, chicken broth, if needed for thinning. Cut green beans in half if you like pieces to be a little smaller.
Blanch the green beans, drop them into lightly salted boiling water and allow green beans to cook for about 3 to 4 minutes. Remove them from the boiling water with a slotted spoon and immediately plunge them into a bowl of ice cold water to stop the cooking process. Drain beans once they’re cool and set aside.
Add bacon pieces to a skillet over medium heat. Cook bacon for two minutes, then add diced onion and garlic and continue cooking for 3 to 5 minutes, or until bacon is done (but not crisp) and onions are golden brown. Remove from heat and set aside.
In a separate skillet or saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Sprinkle flour into the pan and whisk immediately to evenly mix it into the butter. Cook for a minute or two, then pour in milk and half and half. Continue cooking, whisking constantly, while sauce thickens, about 2 minutes. Add salt, pepper, and cayenne then add the grated cheddar. Stir while the cheese melts. If the sauce is too thick, splash in some chicken broth as needed. Turn off heat.
Add pimentos to the pan, then add bacon/onion mixture. Stir to combine. Pour over green beans and stir gently to combine. Pour into a baking dish and top with panko crumbs.
Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until the sauce is bubbly and panko crumbs are golden.
SKILLET BISCUITS WITH
CINNAMON HONEY BUTTER
4 1/2 c. all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting, 2 Tbsp. baking powder, 1 tsp. salt, 2 1/2 sticks cold salted butter, 2 1/2 c. buttermilk, 3 Tbsp. honey, 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Whisk the flour, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Cut 2 sticks of the butter into small chunks, making sure it stays as cold as possible. Using a pastry cutter or fork, cut the chilled butter bits into the flour mixture until blended thoroughly. Make a well in the center and gently stir in 2 1⁄4 cups of buttermilk and 2 Tpsp. of honey until the dough just comes together.
Turn out the dough onto a generously floured surface and use floured hands to press it into a 1-inch-thick rectangle. Fold one of the short sides into the center and then the other side (like a letter); rotate the folded dough 90 degrees and press to 1 inch thick again. Repeat this process two more times, folding, rotating and pressing the dough. Cut out rounds of dough with a floured 2 1⁄4-inch round biscuit cutter and place in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet (do not twist the cutter when pressing out the rounds— twisting seals the edges and prevents the biscuits from rising). Gently reroll the scraps if needed and cut out more biscuits (you should have about 14). Brush the tops of the biscuits with the remaining 1⁄4 cup buttermilk.
Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake until the tops and bottoms are golden brown and the dough is cooked through, 25 to 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine the remaining 4 Tbsp. butter and 1 Tbsp. honey and the cinnamon in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave until softened; mix until combined. Brush the hot biscuits with some of the cinnamon butter and serve the rest on the side.
COUNTRY DRY CORN BREAD
1 Tbsp. bacon drippings or cooking grease, 2 cups cornmeal OR 1 1/2 cups cornmeal and 1/2 cup all-purpose flour, 1 tsp. baking soda,1 tsp. salt, 1 Tbsp. sugar, optional, 1 large egg, optional, 1 1/4 cups buttermilk, 6 Tbsps. unsalted butter, melted.
Put the bacon drippings or grease in a 9 or 10-inch well-seasoned cast iron skillet and put the skillet into the oven. Then preheat the oven to 400°F with the skillet inside. (If you don’t have an iron skillet, you can use an uncovered Dutch oven or a metal cake pan.)
Whisk together all the dry ingredients (cornmeal, baking soda, salt, sugar if using) in a large bowl. In another bowl, beat the egg and buttermilk until combined, then mix that into the bowl of dry ingredients. Stir in the melted butter.
When the oven is hot, take out the skillet (carefully, as the handle will be hot!). Add the cornbread batter and make sure it is evenly distributed in the skillet. Bake at 400°F for about 20 minutes, or until the edges are beginning to brown and a toothpick inserted in the center of the bread comes out clean. Let the bread rest for 10 to 30 minutes in the skillet before cutting it into wedges and serving.
Oyster dressing was a staple on my Thanksgiving table and a favorite of my late husband John R. Williamson. Going back to the 17th century in America as oysters were predominantly found along the Eastern Coast of North America. Oysters had been used with or without bread crumbs for stuffing poultry or fish over 335 years. While the Native Americans had been eating oysters before our settlers came, the tradition of oyster dressing was brought over from British colonists that settled in America.
Oysters at one time were the most commonly eaten shellfish in America. They were cheap and plentiful enough for the working class to afford. As the express wagons and railroads made it more possible to transport goods in the mid-19th century, the oyster market was able to expand and set off a national oyster addiction.
Fresh, raw oysters were commonly served in taverns as oysters were a cheap food to serve with beer and liquor. By 1850, every major town in America had an oyster saloon also known as oyster bars, oyster house or raw bar.
MARIE’S OYSTER DRESSING
6 cups cornbread crumbled “can use recipe above”, 1/2 cup butter, 1 1/2 cup chopped onions, 1 1/2 cup chopped celery, 3 cups oysters shucked and roughly chopped, 4 eggs, 2 1/2 cups chicken broth, 4 pieces white bread cubed, 1 Tbsp. poultry seasoning, 1 can mushroom soup, 1 Tbsp. salt, 1/2 tsp. pepper.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Generously spray or grease a 9 X 11 casserole.
Crumble cornbread in a large bowl. Melt butter in a skillet and sauté onions, celery. and oysters until vegetables are translucent and oysters are cooked through, about 8 minutes.
In a small bowl, whisk eggs. Add eggs, onions, celery, oysters, broth, white bread, poultry or Creole seasoning, mushroom soup, salt and pepper to the cornbread. Mix thoroughly and spoon into the prepared casserole.
Place in a preheated oven for 35 — 40 minutes or until golden.
