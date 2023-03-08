Asparagus Frittata

Asparagus Frittata

 Photo by Lynda Balslev

Sunday, March 12, when you awake, make sure you turn the clocks forward one hour. Most of the country does this on Saturday evening before they go to bed. Daylight Saving Time is looked forward to by most everyone because of the longer daylight hours in the evening to accomplish more outside chores and activities. So let’s “Spring Forward” and explore some early spring vegetables being featured at the local produce stands. The only disadvantage, as a young mother, that I found with this time change was putting young children to bed in the evening — if it was still “light” outside then they did NOT think it was bedtime! Also I worried about driving to work in the mornings in darkness making it seem like I should be coming home. Eventually everyone adjusted to the change. Drivers beware of the students waiting for the school bus in the early morning with less daylight — some have to walk to gather at a designated stop.

