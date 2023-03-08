Sunday, March 12, when you awake, make sure you turn the clocks forward one hour. Most of the country does this on Saturday evening before they go to bed. Daylight Saving Time is looked forward to by most everyone because of the longer daylight hours in the evening to accomplish more outside chores and activities. So let’s “Spring Forward” and explore some early spring vegetables being featured at the local produce stands. The only disadvantage, as a young mother, that I found with this time change was putting young children to bed in the evening — if it was still “light” outside then they did NOT think it was bedtime! Also I worried about driving to work in the mornings in darkness making it seem like I should be coming home. Eventually everyone adjusted to the change. Drivers beware of the students waiting for the school bus in the early morning with less daylight — some have to walk to gather at a designated stop.
Let’s “spring” into the kitchen and begin to cook those delicious dishes!
CHICKEN & RICE WITH SPRING
VEGETABLES
2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, 2 teaspoons unsalted butter, 1 shallot, finely chopped, 1/2 cup finely diced red pepper, 1 teaspoon dry thyme, 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast cut into bite-sized cubes, 2 1/2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth or home-made chicken stock, 2 cups quick cooking brown rice, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 2 ounces cream cheese, 1/2 bunch asparagus trimmed and cut into small pieces, 1 cup shelled peas, or frozen and thawed, 1 cup snap peas, cut in half, 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan, plus more for serving, 2 tablespoons chopped chives, 2 teaspoons chopped tarragon.
Heat oil and butter in a large skillet or straight-sided sauté pan over medium-high heat until the butter is melted but not browning. Add the shallot, red pepper and thyme and cook, stirring often until the vegetables start to soften, 1 to 3 minutes. Add chicken, and cook, stirring occasionally until the chicken is no longer pink, 4 to 6 minutes. Add broth, brown rice and salt, and bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally. Cover, reduce heat to medium-low to maintain a simmer, and cook until the rice has absorbed most of the broth, about 5 minutes. Remove lid and increase to high. Stir in cream cheese until melted. Add asparagus, peas and snap peas on top. Make sure the mixture comes back to a simmer, then cover, reduce heat to medium-low and let cook for 3 minutes. Remove from the heat, without removing the lid and let sit for 3 to 4 minutes or until the rice absorbs the liquid and fully softens. Before serving, stir the vegetables, 1/4 cup Parmesan, chives and tarragon (or chervil) into the rice to combine. Serve with additional Parmesan if needed for flavor.
ASPARAGUS SALAD WITH LEMON
AND FETA
2 lbs. fresh asparagus spears washed with ends trimmed, 1 cup chopped red onion, 1/4 cup crumbled feta, 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley if desired.
Lemon Feta Dressing: juice from 1/2 lemon, 1 tablespoon dijon mustard, 3 tablespoons olive oil, 2 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese, 1 clove garlic, minced, 1 teaspoon honey or maple syrup, 1/2 teaspoon ground pepper, 1/2 teaspoon sea salt.
Chop trimmed asparagus spears into thirds, on the diagonal. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. While water is coming to a boil, prepare an ice bath by filling a large bowl with water and lots of ice.
Blanch asparagus: add spears to boiling water and let cook for 1-2 minutes. Use a slotted spoon or tongs to remove from the boiling water and transfer spears immediately into the ice bath. Let the asparagus chill in the ice water for a few minutes then remove with the slotted spoon or tongs. Transfer asparagus to a large plate lined with a clean kitchen towel to dry.
In the meantime, prepare the rest of the salad by whisking together the dressing ingredients: lemon juice, Dijon mustard, olive oil, feta, garlic, honey, pepper and sea salt. Grab a large bowl and gently toss together blanched asparagus spears, red onion, parsley and dressing. Serve salad with 1/4 cup feta on top.
This next recipe is for a veggie that most have seen, but never bought or cooked. PARSNIP! If you’re not familiar with them, I like to say that parsnips look like white carrots. You can find them year-round, but they are best from fall through the spring. Try to pick parsnips that are around 1-inch thick or so at the top and all of about equal size.
ROASTED PARSNIPS
2 pounds parsnips, 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, 1 1/2 teaspoon herbs of your choice, Italian seasoning, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, chopped parsley for extra flavor and garnish. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
Peel parsnips and cut into 1-inch chunks. Toss with oil, herbs and salt in a large bowl. Spread out on a large, rimmed baking sheet in a single layer. Roast, stirring once or twice, until the parsnips are tender in the center and browned in spots on the outside, 25 to 35 minutes. Transfer to a platter or plates and garnish with parsley.
GREEK ORZO SALAD
1 1/2 cups dry orzo pasta (about 11 ounces), 1/3 cup lemon juice, 1 clove garlic, finely minced, 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint, 2 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano, 1 1/4 teaspoon salt,½ teaspoon ground black pepper, 1 pint cherry tomatoes, cut in half, 1 European or Mediterranean cucumber, peeled, seeded and diced, 1 cup crumbled feta cheese, preferably reduced fat, 1/2 cup pitted black Greek olives roughly chopped, 1/2 cup minced red onion.
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook orzo according to package instructions. Drain through a fine mesh sieve and rinse with cold water. Drain thoroughly.
Whisk lemon, garlic, olive oil, dill, mint, oregano, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add the pasta and toss to coat. Add tomatoes, cucumber, feta, olives and red onion and toss to combine. Serve immediately or chill.
You can make this a day ahead but cut and add the cucumber and tomatoes just before serving for the best texture. You may need to add additional olive oil on the second day so taste it to see if it seems a little dry.
SPINACH QUICHE WITH ARTICHOKES AND ROASTED
RED PEPPERS
9 inch baked pastry shell, 6 oz. ricotta cheese, 1/2 cup cottage cheese, 5 green onions, chopped (include green tops), 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 teaspoon dried basil, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, 1/4 teaspoon garlic salt, 5 eggs, 1/2 cup light cream, 2 cups baby spinach, 1/4 cup artichoke hearts, chopped (pat dry with paper towel), 1/4 cup roasted red peppers, chopped (pat dry of excess liquid with paper towel). Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
In a food processor, blend the ricotta cheese, cottage cheese, chopped green onions, olive oil, dried basil, pepper and garlic salt together until smooth. Add eggs and light cream; blend again until smooth.
Layer your spinach at the bottom of the pastry shell, then add chopped artichoke hearts and roasted red peppers on top. Hold aside a little bit of roasted red peppers if you’d like to add a bit of color to the top. Pour egg mixture over the top of the vegetables. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until the toothpick inserts into the center cleanly. Let quiche sit for 10 minutes before cutting.
EASY ROASTED
ARTICHOKES
3 large artichokes, 2 lemons, 2 tablespoons olive oil sub with butter, 6 cloves garlic halved or quartered depending on size, 1 large sprig fresh thyme broken into smaller pieces; or substitute with your favorite herbs, salt and pepper to taste. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
Trim 1/4” off the stem of the artichokes and cut off the top 1/3 of the artichokes. Using kitchen shears, snip off the thorny tips of each petal. Be careful — they’re sharp! Cut each artichoke in half lengthwise, then use a spoon to remove the fuzzy top of the choke in the middle. From there, cut 1 lemon in half and rub the cut sides of the artichokes with the lemon to prevent browning.
Place the artichoke halves cut side up in a 13×9” baking dish or rimmed baking sheet. Coat each side with oil, season with salt and pepper to taste, and fill each cavity with the garlic and thyme. Cut the remaining lemon in half, then cut one half into small slices. Place one small lemon slice on top of the garlic and herbs in the artichoke and turn upside down (the lemon slice will help hold the garlic and herbs in the middle). Brush the artichoke leaves with the remaining oil in between the leaves and season with salt and pepper. Cover the artichokes with foil and roast for 30-40 minutes or until the artichokes are very tender. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly. Flip the artichokes and remove the garlic and herbs. From there, you can smash the garlic and add it to mayo for garlic aioli if desired. Serve with additional lemon if desired. Enjoy!
Strawberries will be coming very soon, I have noticed in the stores they are already dropping in price. Here is a desert dish to get you ready for the abundance of strawberries coming.
ANGEL FOOD CUPCAKES WITH WHIPPED CREAM AND BERRIES
1 1/2 cups sugar, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1 cup cake flour sifted, 12 egg whites (the closer to room temperature the better), 1/3 cup warm water, 1 vanilla extract, 1 1/2 teaspoons cream of tartar, whipped cream, strawberries and raspberries (any sort of berry you want, those two are just the ones I prefer). Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
If you have regular sugar, blend the sugar for about 2 minutes until it is superfine. Sift half of the sugar with the salt and the cake flour in a medium bowl and set the remaining sugar aside.
In a large bowl, use a whisk to thoroughly combine egg whites, water, orange extract, and cream of tartar for two minutes. Then, using a hand blender, slowly sift the reserved sugar into the eggs, beating continuously at medium speed to achieve medium peaks. Once the eggs are whipped to medium peaks, sift the flour over the mixture, 1/4 a cup at a time. Repeat until all of the flour mixture is finished. Carefully spoon mixture into a lined cupcake tray and fill 3/4 of the way up. Bake until the tops of the cupcakes are turning slightly golden, and you can insert a toothpick between the liner and the cake and have it come out clean. Cool completely and top with whipped cream and berries.
