This is a recipe that uses the invasive Blue Catfish, comes together quickly and is great for a summer lunch or dinner. It is also easy to adjust depending on the amount of fish you have!
This recipe serves 4 people.
Ingredients and Equipment:
4 Catfish Fillets, boneless and skinless
Bamboo Steamer (2-tier basket steamer with cover)
Wok or pot that steamer can be placed on top
3 tablespoons of soy sauce (regular or low sodium; can also use Tamari sauce or Liquid Aminos) 1-2 tablespoons of rice wine (Shaoxing or can substitute Sherry)
4 spring onions, chopped (can also Julienne them), both white and green parts
4 teaspoons of chopped or matchstick-style fresh ginger
1 tablespoons of water
1 tablespoon of sesame oil
2 tablespoons of peanut oil (or neutral oil like canola)
Cilantro sprigs (4 sprigs for each fillet; as much or little as you like)
Steamed rice (brown or white), for serving
Steamed broccoli, for serving
Directions:
Mix the soy sauce, rice wine, water and half of the ginger in a bowl and set aside. Mix the sesame and peanut oils in a small saucepan and set aside.
Rinse the fish fillets, pat dry and set on a plate.
Assemble the steamer on top of wok/pot and add enough water (1-2 inches) so it just touches the bottom of the steamer. Add fish fillets to the steamer basket and place cover on top. Bring to rolling boil. Fish should be done in 10 minutes (depending on thickness of fillets), when it flakes with a fork and is white (and tests 145 degrees F). Place cooked fish on plates.
Heat the oils until just hot; add the onions and the remainder of the ginger, just so it sizzles. Place cilantro sprigs over each fillet. Pour a little of the heated oil over each fish fillet, followed by the soy sauce mixture. Serve with steamed rice (brown or white) and steamed broccoli. Enjoy!
