Each year I think most of us enjoy strawberry season — the sweet taste of fields, of all-you-can-pick or the ones in your own at-home garden. Fresh picked berries have a taste of their own after a winter of buying the “store bought” ones. Mom set aside a day for “the picking” at the local farms and that always seemed to be the hottest day of the year. We never went the first week of the opening of the patches — she liked to wait until the berries had a special shade of red that she preferred. After picking for at least a half day we would head home where the real work began! The berries were poured into a couple of wash tubs outside that were filled with cold water. Carefully we washed and capped (cut off the green cap) the berries. Carefully we carried them to the large country kitchen where the real work waited.
Some berries were made into jams and jellies, some frozen to be used for pies and cakes and homemade ice cream. Best of all, the really ripened berries were sliced and sugared down, placed in the refrigerator to have for an after-supper treat by placing the berries in dessert cups or biscuits, or cut in half and topped with ice cream or whipped topping. Delicious! There are many items you can make with fresh strawberries, so enjoy today’s recipes. There is nothing like a bowl of cereal with fresh berries sliced on the top!
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE
1 lb. strawberries plus more to garnish, 1 1/2 cup granulated sugar, 2 cup fresh lemon juice, strained and divided, ice, lemon slices to garnish. Hull and quarter the strawberries. Place the strawberries in a large bowl, stir in the sugar and 1/4 cup lemon juice. Allow to sit, covered for 30 minutes. In a countertop blender, blend the strawberry mixture until pureed. Strain the mixture through a fine mesh sieve to get the seeds out. In a large bowl, combine the strawberry puree with the remaining 1 3/4 cups of lemon juice and 4 cups of water. Add up to 1 additional cup of water to taste if the mixture is too sweet or strong. To serve, stir the lemonade and pour it over ice. Garnish with sliced lemon and strawberries.
STRAWBERRY ARUGULA SALAD
1 cup roughly chopped pecans, 2 tablespoons rice vinegar, 2 teaspoons honey, 1 teaspoons dijon mustard, 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste, black pepper, 1/4 cup olive oil, 1 small shallot, thinly sliced, 1 lb. strawberries hulled and quartered, 5-oz. package baby arugula, 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese, 1/2 cup fresh mint leaves, torn. Preheat the oven to 350º. Spread the pecans on a baking sheet and toast in the oven until they darken a shade or two and smell nutty, 5 to 6 minutes. Let cool completely. For the dressing: whisk together the vinegar, honey, mustard, salt, and a few grinds of pepper in a large salad bowl. Whisk in the olive oil until smooth. Add the shallot and strawberries and toss to coat with the dressing. Add the arugula, feta, mint, and pecans and toss to coat everything with the dressing. Season with salt and pepper.
OLD FASHIONED BUTTER
PIE CRUST
1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/2 cup cold butter, cubed, 3 to 4 tablespoons ice water. Combine flour and salt; cut in butter until crumbly. Gradually add ice water, tossing with a fork until dough holds together when pressed. Shape dough into a disk for a single-crust pie. For a double-crust pie, divide dough in half, with 1 piece slightly larger than the other; shape into 2 disks. Wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour or overnight. On a lightly floured surface, roll 1 disk of dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle; transfer to a 9-in. pie plate. Trim crust to 1/2 in. beyond the rim of plate; flute edge. Fill or bake according to recipe directions. Always start with cold butter. That way, the heat of the oven will melt it, creating pockets of steam. The steam gives the pastry a lift, resulting in flaky layers. Chill the dough according to the recipe directions and let it soften only slightly before rolling on a lightly floured surface.
STRAWBERRY RHUBARB PIE
1 cup + 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, 6 tablespoons cornstarch, 1/2 teaspoons salt, 1 lb. fresh rhubarb, 1 lb. strawberries, stemmed and quartered, 1 tablespoons orange juice, 2 teaspoons orange zest, 2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract,1 large egg, 2 tablespoons turbinado sugar. Preheat the oven to 375°. Place a foil-lined rimmed baking sheet on the center rack of the oven to preheat. Roll out 1 piece of dough on a floured surface into a 12-inch round, starting at the center and working your way out. (Sprinkle flour over the top of the dough if it’s a bit too moist.) Carefully lift the dough and place in a 9-inch pie pan (not deep dish); gently press against the sides of the pan. Trim excess overhanging dough at the edge of the pie plate. Stir together the sugar, cornstarch, and salt in a large bowl until evenly combined. Add the rhubarb, strawberries, orange juice, orange zest and vanilla. Toss until evenly coated. Pour the fruit mixture into the pie crust. Roll out the other piece of dough into a 12-inch round on a floured surface. Cut into eight 1 1/2-inch-wide strips. Arrange 4 strips of dough in parallel rows on top of the filling. Working with one strip at a time, arrange the remaining 4 strips perpendicular to the first ones, weaving the strips over and under to form a lattice. Trim the ends of the strips and press them against the bottom crust. Press with a fork all around the edge of the pie crust to crimp.
In a small bowl, whisk the egg and 1 tablespoon of water with a fork. Brush the dough lightly with the egg wash and sprinkle with the turbinado sugar. Bake the pie until the filling is bubbly and thickened in the middle of the pie, 1 hour 20 minutes to 1 hour 30 minutes. (Cover the pie with foil if the crust is getting too dark after 45 minutes.) Allow the pie to cool to room temperature before slicing, about 4 hours.
STRAWBERRY PIE
1 refrigerated pie crust or you can make another from the recipe above, 1 1/2 qt. fresh strawberries, stems removed and halved, 3/4 cup granulated sugar, 1 teaspoons vanilla extract, 3 tablespoons cornstarch, whipped cream, for serving. For the crust: bake one refrigerated pie crust according to package directions. Let it cool completely. For the strawberry filling: mash 1 1/2 cups of the berries with a fork and combine with the sugar, vanilla, and 1/4 cup of water in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a low boil, stirring and mashing frequently, and cook until the fruit begins to soften and break down more, about 5 minutes. Whisk together the cornstarch and 1/2 cup of water in a small bowl. Stir the cornstarch mixture into the simmering strawberry mixture and return the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until thickened, about 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from the heat and fold in the remaining fresh strawberries. Immediately transfer the strawberry mixture to the pie crust. Let cool slightly, about 15 minutes, then place in the refrigerator to cool completely, about 4 hours.
STRAWBERRY PRETZEL SALAD
Crust: 4 cup pretzel sticks, 1/2 cup melted unsalted butter, 1/3 cup packed light brown sugar. Filling: 1 1/2 cup heavy cream, 8 oz. cream cheese, softened, 8 oz. sour cream, 1 cup granulated sugar, 2 teaspoons vanilla extract. Strawberry topping: 6 oz. strawberry-flavored gelatin powder, 2 cups boiling water, 1 lb. fresh strawberries, stemmed and sliced.
For the crust: preheat the oven to 350°. Crush the pretzels in a large resealable plastic bag with a rolling pin. Stir together the pretzel crumbs, butter, and brown sugar in a large bowl. Press the mixture evenly into the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Bake until lightly crisp and browned, 12 to 14 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, about 30 minutes.
For the cream cheese filling: Beat the heavy cream in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment on medium-high speed until stiff peaks form, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl and set aside. Beat the cream cheese, sour cream, sugar, and vanilla in the same bowl used to beat the cream (no need to wipe clean) on medium-high speed until light, fluffy and smooth, about 3 minutes. Transfer the mixture to the bowl with the whipped cream and fold to combine. Spread evenly over the pretzel crust. Chill in the refrigerator until firm, about 1 hour.
For the strawberry topping: stir together the gelatin powder and boiling water in a large bowl until dissolved. Stir in the strawberries. Chill in the refrigerator, uncovered, until partially set for about 1 hour. Carefully spoon the strawberry mixture over the cream cheese layer. Chill until set, about 2 hours or overnight.
STRAWBERRY COFFEE CAKE MUFFINS
Muffins: 1/4 cup unsalted butter, softened, 1/2 cup granulated sugar, 1 egg, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 2 teaspoons baking powder, pinch of salt, 1/2 cup buttermilk, 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, 2 cups fresh strawberries, diced small. Crumble: 1/2 cup all-purpose flour, 1/4 cup butter-chilled and cubed, 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup granulated sugar.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 12 cup standard muffin tin with paper liners or coat with nonstick spray, set aside. To make crumble: In a medium bowl, combine granulated sugar, brown sugar, flour and chilled cubed butter. Stir with a fork or pastry blender until the mixture is crumbly. Set in the fridge until ready to use. To make muffins: in a large mixing bowl cream the butter and granulated sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg, vanilla extract and buttermilk, beat until well combined. Sift in the flour, baking powder and pinch of salt, beat on low speed until just mixed. Gently fold in about half of the strawberries. Fill muffin liners 3/4 full with batter, top with remaining strawberries and then sprinkle crumble on the tops of the muffins. Bake for 18-20 minutes, until the muffins are lightly browned on top and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
