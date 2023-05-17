Strawberry Pie

A fresh baked strawberry pie.

 PHOTO BY DOUG BISHOP

Each year I think most of us enjoy strawberry season — the sweet taste of fields, of all-you-can-pick or the ones in your own at-home garden. Fresh picked berries have a taste of their own after a winter of buying the “store bought” ones. Mom set aside a day for “the picking” at the local farms and that always seemed to be the hottest day of the year. We never went the first week of the opening of the patches — she liked to wait until the berries had a special shade of red that she preferred. After picking for at least a half day we would head home where the real work began! The berries were poured into a couple of wash tubs outside that were filled with cold water. Carefully we washed and capped (cut off the green cap) the berries. Carefully we carried them to the large country kitchen where the real work waited.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.