My first experience with south of the border foods, recipes and cooking was in the early 1960s when I left the country living on the Eastern Shore. Many “first” experiences were about to enter my life as a country girl who had not traveled off the East Coast. Boarding that “first” plane trip to Texas and arriving eventually in Fort Bliss was amazing! The layover in Chicago was jaw-dropping, but nothing compared to what was yet to come!
The car ride from the airport to the base housing was unbelievable! I asked many questions about restaurants advertising tacos and tortillas. What were these strange food names that I eventually learned to love to eat and make at home? The brand names of Cheetos, Dela Cruz, Doritos El Paso brand foods, Goya and Frito Lay. What fun my neighbor ladies had with me on the base as we taught each other “new recipes.” I’ll never forget making biscuits and chicken and dumplings for the California and Utah wives.
Living in El Paso, we had plenty of chances to visit Mexico. Getting to see the culture of Mexico was amazing to this Eastern Shore girl. I dearly love tacos and taco salads to this very day and will include the recipe for you today. As a matter of fact, tacos are on many budget lists known to be filling and cheap to feed that hungry family. The Dorito chips and Fritos are a favorite among kids to eat with all types of dips. My experiences out of the country farm life taught me many things but most of all “we are all the same inside no matter what state, what country, what nationality, what beliefs — we are all the same.”
Let’s start cooking!
HOMEMADE TORTILLAS
2 cups all-purpose flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 3/4 cup water, 3 tablespoons olive oil. In a large bowl, combine flour and salt. Stir in water and oil. Turn onto a floured surface; knead 10-12 times, adding a little flour or water if needed to achieve a smooth dough. Let rest for 10 minutes. Divide dough into 8 portions. On a lightly floured surface, roll each portion into a 7-in. circle. In a greased cast-iron or other heavy skillet, cook tortillas over medium heat until lightly browned, about 1 minute on each side. Serve warm.
TACO SALAD
1 lb. ground beef, 1 teaspoon oil (any oil of choice), 2 tablespoon taco seasoning, 8 oz. Romaine lettuce, 1 1/3 cup grape tomatoes (halved), 3/4 cup cheddar cheese (shredded), 1 medium avocado optional (cubed), 1/2 cup green onions (chopped), 1/3 cup salsa, 1/3 cup sour cream. Heat oil in a skillet over high heat. Add ground beef. Stir fry, breaking up the pieces with a spatula, for about 7-10 minutes, until the beef is browned, and moisture has evaporated. Stir taco seasoning into the ground beef until well combined. If you like, you can also add 1/4 cup of water when adding the seasoning and let it simmer a bit. Combine all remaining ingredients in a large bowl. Add the ground beef. Toss everything together.
TEXAS TWINKIES
16 jalapeno peppers, 8 ounces cream cheese, softened, 1 cup shredded or chopped smoked beef brisket, 1/2 cup shredded pepper jack cheese, 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt, 10 bacon strips, halved widthwise, 1/2 cup barbecue sauce.
In a small skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until partially cooked but not crisp. Remove to paper towels to drain; keep warm.
Cut a lengthwise slit in each pepper, exposing the center but not cutting all the way through. Make a crosswise slit just below the stem, leaving the stem intact. Use a small spoon to remove the seeds and membranes.
In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until light and fluffy. Mix in the brisket, pepper jack and salt. Spoon into peppers. Wrap a bacon piece around each pepper; secure with a toothpick. Place peppers on an ungreased baking sheet.
Bake until peppers are tender and bacon is cooked through, 30-35 minutes. Brush with barbecue sauce. Broil 4 inches from the heat until bacon is crispy, 2-3 minutes.
To bring down the heat in this appetizer, you can sub the pepper jack cheese for cheddar or any of your favorite cheeses.
SOUTH OF THE BORDER LASAGNA
1-1/2 pounds ground beef, 1 teaspoon seasoned salt, 1 package (1-1/4 ounces) taco seasoning, 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained, 1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce, 1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chiles, 2 cups 4% cottage cheese, 2 large eggs, lightly beaten, 12 corn tortillas (6 inches), torn,3-1/2 to 4 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese.
Additional toppings: crushed tortilla chips, salsa and cubed avocado.
In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Add the seasoned salt, taco seasoning, tomatoes, tomato sauce and chiles. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 15-20 minutes.
In a small bowl, combine cottage cheese and eggs.
In a greased 13x9-in. baking dish, layer half of each of the following: meat sauce, tortillas, cottage cheese mixture and Monterey Jack cheese. Repeat layers. Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 30 minutes or until bubbly. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.
GRILLED STEAK FAJITAS
1 beef flank steak (1-1/2 pounds), 1 large onion, cut into wedges, 1 medium green pepper julienned, 1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chiles, 1/2 cup lemon juice, 1/2 cup cider vinegar, 1/2 cup vegetable oil, 4 garlic cloves minced, 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce, 1 teaspoon dried oregano, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, 12 flour tortillas (6 inches) warmed, 1 medium avocado, peeled and sliced, sour cream.
In a shallow dish, add beef. In another shallow dish, add the onion and green pepper. In a large bowl, combine the chiles, lemon juice, vinegar, oil, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, oregano, salt and pepper. Pour 1-1/2 cups over meat. Pour remaining marinade over vegetables. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Drain meat and vegetables, discarding marinade. Grill steak, covered, over medium-hot heat for 10 minutes on each side or until meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 135°; medium, 140°; medium-well, 145°).
Meanwhile, cut 2 pieces of heavy-duty foil into 18x12-in. rectangles. Wrap tortillas in 1 piece and vegetables in the other; seal foil tightly. Grill, covered, over indirect heat for 5-7 minutes, turning occasionally. Cut steak into 1/8-in. slices across the grain; place on tortillas. Top with vegetables and roll up.
Serve with avocado and sour cream if desired.
HUEVOS RANCHEROS “RANCH EGGS”
1 tablespoon olive oil divided, 2 cups favorite salsa recipe, 16-ounce can black beans, 4 round corn tortillas, 1 tablespoon butter, 4 large eggs, 1/2 cup crumbled cotija (or feta) cheese, or shredded Monterey Jack, chopped fresh cilantro, sliced/diced avocado or guacamole, sliced jalapeno, fresh corn. Heat a skillet over medium heat; add 1 tablespoon of olive oil. When olive oil ripples, add salsa and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally for about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, begin warming beans in a separate pan. *Transfer cooked salsa to bowl; cover to keep warm.
Wipe out skillet; heat skillet over medium heat. Add tortillas in a single layer to the dry skillet (working in batches as needed), cook until warm and slightly toasted, turning as needed. Remove and cover to keep warm.
Heat skillet over medium heat. Coat pan with a bit of butter. Fry eggs to preference; season to taste with salt and pepper. Add additional butter as needed. Serve fried eggs on warm tortillas, topped with cooked salsa, warmed black beans, and cheese. Add any optional chopped fresh cilantro, sliced/diced avocado or avocado, sliced jalapeno or fresh corn as desired.
SAUSAGE BISCUITS
3/4 pound bulk pork sausage, 2-2/3 cups all-purpose flour, 2 tablespoons sugar, 1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 cup shortening, 1 package (1/4 ounce) active dry yeast, 1/4 cup warm water (110° to 115°), 1 cup buttermilk, melted butter.
In a skillet, cook sausage over medium heat until no longer pink; drain well and set aside.
In a bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt; cut in shortening until crumbly. Stir in the sausage.
In another bowl, dissolve yeast in water; let stand for 5 minutes. Add buttermilk. Stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. On a lightly floured surface, gently knead dough 6-8 times. Roll out to 1/2-in. thickness; cut with a 2 in. biscuit cutter. Place on lightly greased baking sheets. Brush tops with butter. Bake at 450° for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.
ELOTES
“GRILLED MEXICAN STREET CORN”
1/2 cup finely crumbled Cotija or feta cheese, plus more for serving, 1/4 cup mayonnaise, 1/4 cup sour cream, 1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro leaves and tender stems, 1/2 teaspoon ancho or guajillo chile powder, 1 medium clove garlic, finely minced (about 1 teaspoon), 4 ears shucked corn, 1 lime cut into wedges.
When husking your corn, remove the silk and husk from the cob, but keep a few inches of the stalk end attached to use as a handle. If your corn is already husked, skewer the cooked corn with a wooden skewer.
This recipe works best with a charcoal grill. Light your grill and wait until the coals turn gray. While coals heat, combine cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream or crema, cilantro, Chile powder, and garlic in a large bowl. Stir until homogeneous and set aside. When the grill is hot, place corn directly over the hot side of the grill and cook, rotating occasionally, until cooked through and charred in spots on all sides, about 8 minutes total.
Transfer corn to a bowl with cheese mixture and use a large spoon to evenly coat corn on all sides with mixture. Sprinkle it with extra cheese and chili powder and serve immediately with lime wedges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.