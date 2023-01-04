Having lived on the Eastern Shore most of my life, the oyster has been a much-appreciated seafood in my life. My mother made some of the greatest tasting oyster fritters on the Mason Dixon line.
There are no watermen in my family, but we lived close enough to the water to respect the life of the waterman and the delicious delicacies which were a result of their hard work. In our local area here, the most popular varieties include Malpeques, Well Fleet, Blue Points, Delaware Bay, Chesapeake Bay, Chincoteagues, Apalachicola Bay and Gulf Coast.
East Coast oysters range from slightly salty to sharp salt flavor. Chesapeake, Delaware and Gulf Coast oysters have a light salt taste; all others have a sharper salty taste.
The Chesapeake Bay has been home to oystering since the early 19th century. Chesapeake Bay skipjacks are the last commercial sailing vessels in the United States. The dredge boats once numbered in the thousands. Today only about a dozen or so remain.
Skip jacks are limited to 150 bushels of oyster daily. The dredging season runs from November through March 1. The recent ice has made it impossible for the boats to get out to perform their work — cutting into the ice and cutting into the pockets of our waterman and their families. Check your local newspapers and the Facebook posts of local fire departments, churches and organizations with upcoming oyster dinners and roasts coming up for their fundraising events.
I know that many seafood markets are featuring fresh oysters in the shell or by the pint and quarts or opened for you. I like to open my own — eating them on the half shell or cooking them fresh. Try going down to the docks and getting them from the waterman themselves. Support our watermen — a trade that is slowly leaving our Eastern Shore. Thank a waterman who goes out in all kinds of weather laboring in a trade they must love that is full of life’s obstacles.
The weather has cleared, and the watermen are returning to the trade they love. I am on the way to the docks for oysters to prepare some of my favorite seafood dishes.
EASTERN SHORE OYSTER FRITTERS
Drain 1 quart of oysters, reserving the juice, and set aside. Beat 2 eggs, add the reserved juice to the egg and add Worcestershire sauce to taste. Add 1 1/2 cups flour with 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder and mix well. Add the oysters and lightly mix. Fry in hot oil browning on both sides. Drain on a paper towel and serve warm. When dropping the fritters in the oil make sure you have at least three oysters to a fritter.
There are several ways to make oyster stew — some just oysters with milk and some with onions and parsley. I will share my very easy way to make a tasty stew with you.
TRADITIONAL MARYLAND OYSTER STEW
In a large saucepan cook one-pint fresh shucked oysters, with juice, over low heat until edges begin to curl. Add 1 quart of milk, 1/4 cup butter, salt and pepper to taste. You can sprinkle some Old Bay seasoning slowly on top if desired, but do not boil. Serve hot with oyster crackers if desired.
SCALLOPED
OYSTERS
In a greased two-quart casserole place alternate layers of oysters and fresh cracker crumbs, doting each layer with butter. For this process you will need one quart of oysters with liquid, 2 to 3 cups fresh crushed crackers and 1/2 cup butter or 1 stick margarine. You can also sprinkle each layer with salt and pepper to taste. End with a layer of crumbs and pour one to two cups of milk over the top. Dot the top with remaining butter or margarine and bake at 350 degrees until browned, about 40 to 50 minutes. Makes six generous servings.
OYSTER POT PIE
In a large saucepan place 5 or 6 diced potatoes, cleaned and peeled, with 5 or 6 carrots, 2 to 3 cleaned and diced onions, 1/2 pound of chopped ham, and 4 strips of uncooked bacon.
Cook until done and add salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon parsley flakes and 1/2 teaspoon oregano. Mix 1 pint crushed tomatoes and the liquor of one pint of oysters. Add this to the already cooked ingredients. Bring to a boil; thicken with some cornstarch.
When thick, add one pint of oysters. Cook until the oysters have curled edges. Pour into a baking dish lined with your favorite crust and place a crust over the top. Slightly prick the top crust with a fork, bake at 400 degrees until brown. This is so delicious for supper on a wintry day.
BOLT aka BACON OYSTER LETTUCE TOMATO
1 cup all-purpose flour, 1 cup cornmeal, 1 tablespoon garlic powder, 1 tablespoon onion powder, 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper, 2 dozen oysters, freshly shucked, 12 slices thick-cut bacon, vegetable oil (for frying; about 5 cups), 8 slices brioche or white sandwich bread toasted, mayonnaise, Bibb lettuce, and sliced tomatoes.
Whisk flour, cornmeal, garlic powder, onion powder, and cayenne in a medium bowl; season with salt and pepper. Working in batches, toss oysters in flour mixture, transfer to a plate.
Working in batches, cook bacon in a large skillet, preferably cast iron, over medium heat until crisp, 10–12 minutes per batch; drain on paper towels.
Pour oil into a skillet with bacon fat to a depth of 1” and heat over medium-high heat until oil bubbles immediately when a pinch of cornmeal mixture is added. Working in batches, fry oysters, turning occasionally, until golden brown and crisp, about four minutes.
Drain on paper towels, season with salt and pepper. Build sandwiches with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and fried oysters and serve.
OYSTER
CORNBREAD
STUFFING
8 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided, 4 stalks celery, finely chopped, 1/2 yellow onion, finely chopped, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, 1 teaspoon rubbed sage, 1 teaspoon dried rosemary, 1 teaspoon dried thyme, 1/2 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper, 6 cups cornbread cubes, 18 ounces oysters, chopped, liquor reserved, 2 cups chicken broth, 2 large eggs.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray a 9x13 baking dish with vegetable oil spray. Add 4 tablespoons unsalted butter to a large skillet on medium heat. Add in the celery and onions, cook for 6-8 minutes until translucent. Add in the salt, sage, rosemary, thyme, and black pepper and stir.
To a large bowl add the cornbread cubes, vegetable mixture, and oysters and toss. In a second bowl whisk together the reserved oyster liquor, chicken broth, eggs, and melted butter. Pour the mixture over the bowl and toss gently to moisten the cornbread cubes.
Pour the mixture into your baking dish and bake, uncovered, for 30-35 minutes until golden brown.
GRILLED OYSTERS with BACON and
CAYENNE BUTTER
3 slices hickory-smoked or applewood-smoked bacon, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch-wide strips, 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes, 4 garlic cloves, peeled, 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley, 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper, 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, 1/2 teaspoon coarse kosher salt, 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, 24 freshly shucked oysters on the half shell.
Prepare butter compound at least two hours ahead of time to give it time to firm. Cook bacon in a heavy medium skillet over medium heat until crisp. Using a slotted spoon, transfer bacon to the processor. Add butter, garlic, Italian parsley, cayenne pepper, black pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt. Blend until smooth, occasionally scraping down sides of bowl. With the machine running, gradually add fresh lemon juice and continue to process until blended.
Place a large sheet of waxed paper on the work surface. Drop butter by heaping tablespoonfuls onto paper in a long log. Using paper as aid, shape butter into a 2-inch-diameter log. Wrap to enclose; chill butter until firm, at least two hours.
Prepare barbecue (medium-high heat). Spread 1/2-inch-thick layer of rock salt on a large, rimmed baking sheet. Place the baking sheet on a grill rack and heat for 20 minutes. Cut two dozen 1/8- to 1/4-inch-thick rounds from cayenne-butter log.
Transfer the hot baking sheet from the grill to a heat proof surface. Nestle oysters in hot rock salt. Top each oyster with a slice of cayenne butter. Return the baking sheet with oysters to grill. Close the grill and cook until butter melts and start to brown, 6 to 8 minutes.
Spoon a shallow layer of additional rock salt onto each of 6 plates. Nestle four grilled oysters in salt on each plate and serve.
SINGLE FRIED
OYSTERS
1 pint freshly shucked raw oysters, 2 cups buttermilk, 1 1/4 cup fine yellow cornmeal, 3/4 cup all-purpose flour, 1 tablespoon Creole seasoning, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, 1 quart peanut oil.
While the oil heats, pour the oysters into a colander or strainer and let them drain. Then, rinse with fresh water to wash off any debris or shell fragments. Pour the buttermilk into a medium-sized bowl and dunk the drained oysters. Let them marinate for 15 to 20 minutes.
Place the cornmeal, flour, creole seasoning, and salt in a shallow bowl or pie plate and whisk to combine. Remove the oysters from the buttermilk one at a time and dredge them in the cornmeal mixture. Toss gently and make sure they are well coated, then shake any excess bread off. Place the coated oysters on a metal cooling rack until all of them have been coated. Letting them sit for a few minutes helps to fuse the breading and buttermilk and keeps the breading from falling off when they are fried.
Place a large stockpot, Dutch oven, or cast iron skillet with high sides over medium-high heat and add one to two inches of oil. When the oil reaches 370° F, carefully add the oysters, one at a time to fry.
Depending on the size of your pan, it works best to fry in batches and only cook six to eight at a time. You do not want to crowd them. (Maintain a consistent heat of 370 °F by increasing or decreasing the heat under the pan.)
Let the oysters fry for about two to three minutes, stirring occasionally or until the breading is light golden brown and the meat is opaque with the edges slightly curled.
Use a wire kitchen spider or slotted spoon to remove them from the oil. Place on a paper towel or wire cooling rack to drain. Repeat until all of the oysters are fried and serve immediately.
Optional, garnish with fresh lemon or lime slices and serve with your choice of sauce and sides.
