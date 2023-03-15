St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner. There is still time to make today’s dishes using the traditional corned beef, cabbage and potatoes. Potatoes and Ireland are linked together with a large variety of recipes. On this side of the ocean potatoes are just as appreciated as one of our country’s favorite vegetables. Potatoes have positive nutrition values and versatility. Just one medium potato is an excellent source of vitamin C, potassium, and is fat free, cholesterol free and sodium Free. Many Americans have Irish blood and ancestry.
This year, as always, St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated on March 17, which happens to fall on a Friday. Celebrations, including parades and parties, are not limited to those of Irish descent but by encompass all who enjoy the Irish foods, drinks, parades and fun-filled parties and dancing. This day is an observance of the death of Saint Patrick, the Patron Saint of Ireland. What originally began as a public feast day in the 17th century has turned into a variety of celebrations across the continent. My mother’s family was of Irish descent — the McCabe and Hudson clans. I have seen my mother do an “Irish jig” as she danced as she talked about her Irish “streak” in her blood line, as she called it. Enjoy today’s recipes with an Irish touch as many of these we enjoyed growing up. Did I mention that “red hair” was prevalent with the Irish — I had a red-haired sister and two brothers!
CORNED BEEF AND CABBAGE
Place one medium onion, cleaned and quartered, in a 5-quart slow cooker. Combine 3 cups water, 3 minced cloves of garlic, 1 bay leaf, 2 tablespoons sugar, 2 tablespoons vinegar, and the contents of the spice packet that comes with the beef brisket. Mix well and set aside. In the slow cooker, place 4 medium peeled and quartered potatoes over top of the onions. Pour the spice mixture over potatoes and place one corned beef brisket, about 2 — 3 pounds, on top and the final layer will be 1 small head of cabbage, cut into wedges. Cover and cook on low for 8 to 9 hours or until the meat and vegetables are tender. Remove the bay leaf before serving.
TRADITIONAL IRISH
BREAKFAST
One 13-ounce can English-style baked beans, such as Heinz beans with tomato sauce, 2 tablespoons Irish butter plus more softened for serving, 1 1/2 cups quartered white button mushrooms, salt and freshly ground black pepper, 1 large ripe plum tomato, cut crosswise into 4 slices, 2 slices Irish bacon (back bacon), Canadian bacon or American-style bacon (about 3 ounces), 2 white pudding sausages (about 4 ounces), pricked with a fork in several places, 2 black pudding/blood sausage patties (about 2 ounces), 4 slices whole grain or black bread, 4 large eggs, bitter orange marmalade for serving, brewed Irish breakfast tea for serving. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Line a large baking sheet with foil or parchment paper.
Heat the baked beans in a small, covered saucepan, stirring occasionally, over low heat. Meanwhile, heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and then add 1 tablespoon of the butter. When it melts, add the mushrooms, season with salt and pepper and brown on one side for 1 to 2 minutes. Toss the mushrooms and push them to one side of the skillet. Add the tomatoes to the other side, season with salt and pepper and cook, turning once, until browned on the edges and slightly softened, about 1 minute per side. At the same time, continue to cook the mushrooms, tossing occasionally, until browned and tender, 2 to 3 minutes more. Transfer the mushrooms and tomatoes to the prepared baking sheet, keeping the components separate, and place in the oven to keep warm.
Add the remaining tablespoon of butter to the same skillet and melt over medium heat. Add the bacon, white pudding and black pudding and fry, turning occasionally, until browned, about 4 minutes. Transfer to the baking sheet with the mushrooms and tomatoes, leaving the fat in the skillet. Put the bread on the other side of the baking sheet and place in the oven. Let the bread toast, flipping once, while you fry the eggs. Heat the fat in the skillet over medium heat. Crack the eggs into the skillet, season with salt and pepper and fry, flipping once, about 3 minutes total for over-easy eggs with slightly runny yolks. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and divide each of the components between two plates. Serve more butter and the marmalade on the side for the toast and hot tea as your beverage.
IRISH SODA BREAD
4 cups all-purpose flour, plus extra for currants, 4 tablespoons sugar, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch dice, 1 3/4 cups cold buttermilk, shaken, 1 extra-large egg, lightly beaten, 1 teaspoon grated orange zest, 1 cup dried currants. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Combine the flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Add the butter and mix on low speed until the butter is mixed into the flour.
With a fork, lightly beat the buttermilk, egg, and orange zest together in a measuring cup. With the mixer on low speed, slowly add the buttermilk mixture to the flour mixture. Combine the currants with 1 tablespoon of flour and mix into the dough. It will be very wet. Dump the dough onto a well-floured board and knead it a few times into a round loaf. Place the loaf on the prepared sheet pan and lightly cut an X into the top of the bread with a serrated knife. Bake for 45 to 55 minutes, or until a cake tester comes out clean. When you tap the loaf, it will have a hollow sound. Cool on a baking rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.
POTATO PANCAKES
Finely grate 4 large, peeled potatoes with 1 yellow onion, cleaned and quartered, into a large bowl. Drain off any excess liquid. Mix 1 beaten egg with 1 teaspoon salt, 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, and black pepper to taste. Mix well, adding more flour if needed. Heat 2 cups vegetable oil in a fry pan on medium high heat. Drop 2 — 3 tablespoons all together. Fry until golden brown on one side and turn to brown the second side — turning only once. Drain on paper towels; repeat until all mixture is used. Keep warm until serving.
Creamy potato soup is one of my go-to soups and a family favorite. It is creamy, hearty, comforting soup. While the toppings are optional, I recommend using them for the loaded baked potato style.
CREAMY POTATO SOUP
6 cups peeled diced Russet potatoes, with 1 1/2 cups chopped yellow onion, 1 1/4 cups peeled and diced carrots, 1 cup diced celery with two 14.5-ounce cartons of chicken broth in a large stockpot. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cover pot and bring to a boil over medium heat and continue to cook about 15 to 20 minutes longer until potatoes are very soft when pierced with a fork. Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, melt 1/3 cup butter over medium heat adding 1/3 cup all-purpose flour and only cook 1 additional minute while whisking constantly and start slowly adding 2 1/2 cups milk. Cook until mixture lightly bubbles and begins to thicken. When the potatoes are tender add the thicken mixture to the stockpot with the potato mixture, stirring gently. Remove from heat and ladle into bowls for serving. Have some toppings available for those who want them. Use crumbled bacon, chopped cooked ham, shredded cheddar cheese, chopped green onions or chives. Enjoy this tasty Irish potato soup!
MERINGUE SHELLS
WITH LEMON CURD
6 large egg whites, 1 teaspoon white vinegar, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar, 1-1/2 cups sugar.
Lemon curd: 1/2 cup sugar, 2 tablespoons potato starch, 1 cup water, 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon lemon juice divided, 3 large eggs beaten, 2 teaspoons grated lemon zest, whipped topping and fresh berries.
Place egg whites in a large bowl; let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 225°. Add vinegar, vanilla, salt and cream of tartar to egg whites; beat on medium speed until foamy. Gradually add sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, beating on high after each addition until sugar is dissolved. Continue beating until stiff glossy peaks form.
Cut a small hole in the tip of a pastry bag or in a corner of a food-safe plastic bag; insert a large star tip. Transfer meringue to the bag. On a parchment-lined baking sheet, pipe meringue into twelve 3-in. round disks, building up the sides with meringue to form shells. Bake for 45-50 minutes or until set and dry. Turn off the oven (do not open the door); leave meringues in the oven for 1 hour. Remove from the oven; cool completely on the baking sheet.
Meanwhile, in a small heavy saucepan, mix sugar and potato starch. Whisk in water and 1/2 cup lemon juice until smooth. Cook and stir over medium-high heat until thickened and bubbly. Reduce heat to low; cook and stir 2 minutes longer.
Remove from heat. Stir a small amount of hot mixture into eggs; return all to pan, stirring constantly. Bring to a gentle boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Gently stir in lemon zest and remaining lemon juice. Transfer to a small bowl; cool without stirring. Refrigerate, covered, until cold. Spoon curd into meringue shells. If desired, top with whipped topping and berries.
Happy St. Patrick’s Day to you and your family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.