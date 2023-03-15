Corned beef and cabbage

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner. There is still time to make today’s dishes using the traditional corned beef, cabbage and potatoes. Potatoes and Ireland are linked together with a large variety of recipes. On this side of the ocean potatoes are just as appreciated as one of our country’s favorite vegetables. Potatoes have positive nutrition values and versatility. Just one medium potato is an excellent source of vitamin C, potassium, and is fat free, cholesterol free and sodium Free. Many Americans have Irish blood and ancestry.

