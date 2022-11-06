For All Seasons ACEs training equips educators

Emily Moody, LCSW-C, associate clinical director at For All Seasons, is a certified masters-level presenter with the ACEs Interface Project, which provides Adverse Childhood Experiences trainings across the state of Maryland. Most recently, she provided professional development on ACEs to the staff of Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers.

 CPMTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Children thrive in environments where they feel safe, stable, and bonded to their families. Unfortunately, children often experience Adverse Childhood Experiences, which are potentially traumatic experiences and events, ranging from abuse and neglect to parental incarceration and beyond. A growing body of research has made it increasingly apparent that ACEs are a critical public health issue that can have negative, lasting effects on physical health and well-being in childhood and later in life. As much as ACEs can have a long-term effect, understanding these potentially traumatic experiences and how they can affect children and families in the short term can be especially helpful in an academic and/or caregiving environment. Through the agency’s Center for Learning, For All Seasons staff is providing ACEs training to equip educators and administrators with a foundational knowledge of ACEs and skills and strategies for embedding knowledge of ACEs into care for young people.

